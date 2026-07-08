Major Shift in London Luxury Hospitality: AENDRE Initiates Absolute Realisation of Luxury Furniture, Fixtures, and Fittings (FF&E)

LONDON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Following a monumental shift in the UK’s luxury real estate and hospitality landscape, European hospitality platform AENDRE has initiated a major portfolio optimisation and capital restructuring phase across its newly acquired central London portfolio. In a move that signals a rapid realignment of prime hospitality assets ahead of a comprehensive luxury hotel refurbishment phase, Europe’s leading asset realisation specialist, Pro Auction, has been formally instructed to execute an absolute, unreserved public sale of the high-end furniture, fixtures, and fittings (FF&E) from the multi-award-winning South Kensington flagship property.





The three-day sale of more than 2,100 designer lots marks the largest luxury hotel refurbishment disposal ever undertaken in the capital’s hospitality sector. The transition follows the landmark acquisition of the 587-key premier portfolio—comprising prime freehold sites in South Kensington, Covent Garden, and Belgravia—by AENDRE Group and its institutional joint venture partners, including One Investment Management (OneIM). Backed by financing from Cheyne Capital, the portfolio represents one of the largest central London hospitality transactions of the year.





The acquisition reflects a deeper shift in investor behaviour, capitalising on the rising appeal of adaptive reuse strategies in London to unlock value from existing urban stock. The strategy directly responds to the accelerating institutionalisation of the extended-stay segment, which currently accounts for a mere 1 per cent of London’s hotel stock, despite the fact that 59 per cent of international visits last four nights or more.

AENDRE, led by Eric Jafari (former co-founder and Chief Development Officer of lifestyle aparthotel giant edyn) and Chris Strong (former head of UK & Ireland acquisitions at edyn), intends to completely clear the existing layout to reposition the portfolio into higher-yielding uses under a brand-new, wellness-led luxury hospitality brand. Each location will operate across three distinct concepts: a luxury extended-stay residence, a social wellness members’ club, and a culture-led farm shop. Covent Garden is scheduled to be the first opening in the rebranded portfolio in 2027 following an extensive refurbishment, with South Kensington immediately following.





Macro-Economic Scale & Circular Economy Efficiency

The three-day public auction represents a defining feature of the current real estate cycle, where investors seek to mitigate new-build development pressures through adaptive reuse and sustainable hotel refurbishment strategies. Spanning 11 grand Victorian townhouses on Harrington Gardens—which originally underwent an extensive three-year structural redevelopment from the historic NH Harrington Hall—the mandate encompasses the absolute clearance of premium furniture, fixtures, and fittings (FF&E) across 230 luxury guest “Club Flats”, elite wellness spaces, commercial restaurant, and private members’ bars to establish a total blank canvas for the property’s next evolutionary phase.

For global hoteliers, cross-border buyers, and international design firms navigating hotel refurbishment cycles, the sale provides a rare macro-level opportunity to absorb millions of pounds worth of pristine, bespoke British craftsmanship into the secondary market with zero manufacturing lead time. Because the hyper-exclusive property operated under a strict “Residents’ Club” model for less than four years, the assets have been preserved to pristine, premium standards.

Simon Rose, Director at Pro Auction, commented on the scale of the sale: “We are looking at an FF&E dispersal on an absolutely unprecedented scale for the prime London market. Because this auction is entirely unreserved, custom-commissioned furniture, fixtures, and fittings that originally cost thousands of pounds to create are going to start at a fraction of their value. We are essentially opening the doors to a private world, giving hoteliers currently executing their own hotel refurbishment projects a direct pipeline to acquire top-tier British craftsmanship with zero lead time.”

FF&E Asset Breakdown: Premium Valuation & Procurement Value

The unreserved global inventory encompasses thousands of high-end furniture, fixtures, and fittings, structured across key operational zones:

Premium Lodging Assets (230 Luxury “Club Flats”): Complete bedroom suites outfitted with luxury cabinet units manufactured by Curtis Furniture, custom leather headboards, plush velvet sofas, and signature Art-Deco metal dividing screens. Designed in deep teal, perylene green, and oxblood red maximalist colourways.

Commercial F&B & Private Lounges: Complete operational layouts from the exclusive Owl & Monkey cocktail lounge and The Other Kitchen café, featuring premium green marble accent pieces, custom velvet bar stools, vibrant bespoke drapery, and commercial lighting layouts by Chelsom.

Bespoke Architectural Showpieces & Collectibles: High-value corporate assets including a jaw-dropping, 30ft bespoke botanical chandelier handcrafted by Cox London, a gold hand-painted reception screen by Edinburgh artist Hedi Munro, a custom timber whisky locker setup, and suspended decorative brass birds.



Global Webcast & Cross-Border Bidding Logistics

To accommodate international enterprise buyers and global hospitality funds, Pro Auction is deploying a synchronised global webcast, enabling real-time, cross-border digital bidding from any jurisdiction worldwide.

On-Site Public Previews (Inspection Window): Friday 24th to Monday 27th July 2026 (09:00 to 16:00 BST daily)

Friday 24th to Monday 27th July 2026 (09:00 to 16:00 BST daily) Live On-Site & Global Webcast Physical Auction: Tuesday 28th to Thursday 30th July 2026 (Commencing at 10:00 BST daily)

Tuesday 28th to Thursday 30th July 2026 (Commencing at 10:00 BST daily) Physical Asset Location: The Other House, 15-17 Harrington Gardens, South Kensington, London, SW7 4JJ



The complete digital asset catalogue—comprising over 2,100 luxury lots—is officially live. Corporate buyers, luxury hospitality developers, procurement officers, and hotel refurbishment managers looking for private preview access or bulk asset acquisition details can find complete registration information via the official portal. To view the catalogue, register for physical attendance, or sign up for online bidding, please visit https://tinyurl.com/othehse or contact the central auction house directly at +44 1761 414000.

About AENDRE

AENDRE is a fully integrated hospitality platform specialising in the acquisition, development, and operation of wellness, lifestyle, and extended-stay concepts across Europe. Partnering with long-term capital, the platform focuses obsessively on Net Operating Income (NOI) performance, brand equity, and maximising exit values. The founding executive team brings an institutional track record of £10bn in Gross Development Value, with £3bn dedicated exclusively to the wellness, lifestyle, and extended-stay sectors.

About Pro Auction

Pro Auction is one of the UK and Europe’s premier specialist auctioneers and corporate asset valuers. The firm provides transparent, high-velocity asset realisation strategies for premium global brands, with a core focus on circular economy solutions, redundant FF&E reallocation, and secondary market efficiency.