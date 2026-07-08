TAP Real Estate Technologies Launches MyHomeCloud™ an AI-Powered, Home Operating System

Subscription platform introduces AI-powered home management for reports, documents, valuables, service providers, repairs, warranties and more.

San Diego, California, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Real Estate Technologies (OTC: RWAX) today announced the launch of MyHomeCloud™, an AI-powered platform that helps homeowners organize, protect and manage everything connected to their home from documents and warranties to repairs, valuable assets and trusted service providers.

MyHomeCloud combines artificial intelligence, secure digital storage, property intelligence, digital home records, trusted service provider connections, and homeowner organization into a single, continuously evolving platform. MyHomeCloud offers subscription plans starting with an introductory rate of $3.99 per month and a 7-day risk-free trial.

AI Home Agent – An AI-powered assistant designed to help homeowners organize home records, surface reminders, classify documents, track warranties, and provide helpful suggestions based on information available in the user’s account.

Property Reports – Comprehensive property reports that provide insights into your home's characteristics, ownership, maintenance history, improvements, and market intelligence.

Hire a Pro – Connect with trusted contractors, service providers, real estate professionals, insurance advisors, and other experts while maintaining a complete digital record of every project and service.

Registry of Documents, Valuables & Assets – Securely organize home records, warranties, receipts, insurance documents, renovations, valuable personal property, and important family documents in one intelligent digital registry.

Building a Digitally Connected Home for Your Family

MyHomeCloud was developed around a simple premise: the more intelligently a homeowner organizes the records, assets, documents, warranties, repairs, improvements, and service history connected to their home, the more useful that information becomes.

Rather than functioning solely as cloud storage, MyHomeCloud is designed to create a secure digital profile of the home that grows richer over time as homeowners upload documents, warranties, insurance records, renovation information, maintenance history, appliance manuals, photographs, receipts, and inventories of valuable personal property.

"MyHomeCloud was built around a simple idea: every home should have a secure digital system of record," said Greg Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of TAP Real Estate Technologies. "Families already have important information scattered across emails, drawers, contractor invoices, insurance files, receipts, warranties, and cloud folders. MyHomeCloud brings that information into one intelligent environment so homeowners can organize their property, protect valuable records, manage repairs and warranties, and prepare for a more automated future of homeownership."

Affordable Subscription Plans for Every Homeowner

The platform launches with three subscription tiers designed to serve homeowners at different stages of ownership.

The MyHomeCloud Individual plan is priced at $3.99 per month, provides access to an AI Home Agent, secure homeowner document storage, Property Reports, Hire a Pro marketplace access, home maintenance reminders, a digital property profile, and foundational home inventory capabilities.

The MyHomeCloud Family plan, available now at an introductory rate of $9.99 per month, expands the experience with additional cloud storage, enhanced AI recommendations, advanced home inventory management, warranty and appliance tracking, insurance-ready documentation, priority partner offers, and support for multiple properties.

Finally, the premium MyHomeCloud Family Legacy subscription will be priced at $49.99 per month, and is designed for households seeking a deeper planning, registry, and collaboration layer. The plan adds secure document registry capabilities, valuable asset management, trusted advisor collaboration, family permissions, advanced AI planning tools, concierge-level support, and premium marketplace services.

AI-Powered Home Intelligence, Insights and Reports

The platform is designed to help homeowners turn unstructured household information into organized, useful intelligence. As users upload records, the MyHomeCloud AI Home Agent is intended to assist with document classification, warranty tracking, appliance and asset organization, maintenance reminders, insurance-readiness checklists, property insights, and suggested next steps for users to review as part of repairs, improvements, and long-term household planning.

Like all AI-powered tools, MyHomeCloud’s AI Home Agent is designed to assist homeowners, not replace professional services or judgment.

The company believes the future of homeownership will become increasingly proactive rather than reactive, with artificial intelligence helping homeowners organize, protect, maintain, and support better household planning around one of their most important assets. MyHomeCloud is designed to support that shift by helping families create a private, structured digital home profile based on information provided by the homeowner.

Each document, receipt, warranty, photo, asset record, improvement, service visit, and registration adds context to the homeowner's digital profile. As that profile becomes more complete, MyHomeCloud is designed to help organize and surface relevant information, including reminders, suggestions, service provider connections, insurance-readiness tools, and planning support over time.

A Secure, Private Registry for Personal Items and Valuables

MyHomeCloud helps homeowners securely organize digital records for their home, including assets, improvements, repairs, warranties, receipts, and valuable personal property.

For manufacturer or service-certified items, the platform can be used to issue Certificates of Authenticity (COAs) and Certificates of Registry (CORs), allowing homeowners to securely document ownership, provenance, warranty status, repair history, photos, receipts, appraisals, and manufacturer records in one place.

These certificates can be shared with approved parties, such as buyers, family members, insurance providers, service professionals, or financial advisors - without exposing the full user or home profile.

MyHomeCloud uses blockchain technology in the background to create time-stamped, tamper-evident records associated with certain verification events, while keeping the user experience simple and familiar. The registry is designed to support recordkeeping and provenance without placing the full contents of private documents on the public registry. Users do not need blockchain knowledge to use the system, though advanced users can connect an existing TAP Wallet to link supported home records and certificates.

Designed for Strong Customer Protection, Privacy and Data Separation

MyHomeCloud is designed to keep each user’s data private, separated, and secure through a security model that combines governed storage, identity-based access, AI permission controls, encryption, and audit logging. A key architectural distinction is that each user’s data is intended to be stored separately in that user’s own governed volume rather than placed into one large shared storage area where all users’ files, conversations, AI responses, and related records are mixed together.

This approach is designed to separate user data at the storage layer, not only through application-level filtering. Access is tied to user identity and governed permissions, helping ensure that homeowners, family members, advisors, service professionals, and other approved parties can access only the files, records, conversations, certificates, and features they are authorized to use.

The MyHomeCloud AI Home Agent is designed to follow the same security boundary. It will work only with the data connected to the user making the request, and will not access or reveal another user’s files, records, conversations, or AI history unless that access has been specifically authorized through the platform’s permission framework.

"Each user’s data in MyHomeCloud is stored separately in its own governed volume. Our AI follows the same security boundaries, keeping files, records, conversations, and responses private, permissioned, and protected," said Jeff Jarrard, CTO of TAP Real Estate Technologies.

Files and records are intended to be managed as secured digital records rather than open attachments in a common shared folder. Encryption helps protect data while it is stored and while it moves between systems, while audit logging is intended to track access and activity, including who accessed information, when it was accessed, and what actions were taken.

The platform is also designed so that user files, prompts, conversations, and AI responses are not intended to train public AI models. In simple terms, MyHomeCloud does not rely on one giant shared folder with software rules layered on top. It is being built around separate governed user data areas, permission-based access, AI access restrictions, encryption, and auditable activity controls.

Digital Home Readiness for Transactions, Evacuations, Natural Disasters and Life Events

For insurance and household protection, MyHomeCloud helps homeowners maintain organized, centralized records of valuable assets, home improvements, repairs, receipts, photos, warranties, and other supporting documentation. By bringing this information into one secure digital system, homeowners can more easily access what they need when it matters most.

These records can support a wide range of real-world needs, including insurance reviews, claims discussions, warranty requests, estate planning, home moves, renovations, and other situations where clear and complete documentation is essential.

This level of organization also helps families better prepare for unexpected events such as theft, fire, floods, earthquakes, or other natural disasters that may result in evacuation, property damage, or insurance claims, ensuring critical information is accessible, organized, and ready when it is needed most.

A Connected Technology Platform for Homeowners and Service Professionals

Beyond home management, MyHomeCloud establishes a “Hire a Pro” foundation for home service providers and professionals, addressing a highly fragmented experience where finding, communicating with, estimating, paying for, and registering services is currently spread across emails, phone calls, payment apps, and paper records.

The platform is designed to unify this workflow-enabling homeowners to discover qualified contractors and service providers, request estimates, communicate in real time, approve work, process payments, and automatically preserve receipts, warranties, invoices, photos, and service history in a single permanent home record.

Beyond contractors and service providers, MyHomeCloud also supports secure connections with attorneys, accountants, financial advisors, insurance professionals, and other trusted advisors, helping families organize important records, valuable assets, estate documentation, wills, trusts, and long-term household planning within a secure digital environment.

Future versions of MyHomeCloud are expected to expand further into a fully connected homeowner experience. As users build their digital home profile, they may be able to identify maintenance needs, match with qualified providers, request estimates, approve work, communicate with professionals, make payments, and automatically store all related documentation within a unified system of record.

As part of its licensing agreement with TAP, Inc., TAP Real Estate Technologies expects future releases to include more robust “Hire a Pro” capabilities such as TAP Chat, TAP Pay, and TAP’s patented Send Money Like a Text® experience, enabling more seamless communication, estimates, payments, receipts and warranties between homeowners and service providers in a connected environment.

These features are part of the long-term roadmap and are not included in the initial MyHomeCloud launch, but are intended to support a fully integrated service lifecycle within one platform.

The Digital Future of Connected Real Estate

The launch of MyHomeCloud represents another milestone in TAP Real Estate Technologies' strategy to build an integrated AI-powered ecosystem connecting homeowners, buyers, sellers, real estate professionals, service providers, and enterprise partners through intelligent software, trusted digital records, and secure data infrastructure.

"MyHomeCloud gives homeowners a practical way to organize today while preparing for a future where AI agents, trusted digital records, service providers, payments, and household planning become more connected on one technology platform," Hopkins added. "We believe the homes with the best organized records will be in the strongest position to benefit from automation, service coordination, insurance readiness, and long-term planning."

MyHomeCloud subscriptions are available beginning today at MyHomeCloud.ai.

Licensing, Sales & Distribution Inquiries

The company also invites channel sales, real estate professionals, property managers, contractors, home improvement retailers, insurance providers, and more to contact: Sales@MyHomeCloud.ai.

About TAP Real Estate Technologies

TAP Real Estate Technologies is building an AI-powered real estate and homeowner technology ecosystem designed to connect property intelligence, digital records, homeowner tools, service provider workflows, and secure data infrastructure. The company's technology platforms, including MyHomeCloud, are intended to support homeowners, real estate professionals, service providers, and enterprise partners through modern software that makes property ownership, home management, and trusted digital records more intelligent, organized, and accessible.

Media Contact

TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@taprealestate.com

https://taprealestate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected product features, future platform capabilities, technology integrations, product roadmap, service provider workflows, blockchain infrastructure, digital wallets, registry services, marketplace functionality, artificial intelligence capabilities, and the anticipated benefits of MyHomeCloud. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Planned features remain subject to development, regulatory considerations, partner integrations, market conditions, and future product decisions. The performance of AI-powered features may vary based on the quality, completeness, and accuracy of user-provided information, third-party data, model behavior, system availability, and other factors. AI-generated outputs are informational and assistive in nature and should not be relied upon as professional advice or as a guarantee of accuracy, completeness, property condition, insurance coverage, repair needs, market value, or legal compliance. TAP Real Estate Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.