Wedbush Rings the Cboe Closing Bell, Celebrating a Longstanding Partnership and a Shared Commitment to Market Innovation





CHICAGO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush, a leading financial services firm, today rang the closing bell at Cboe Global Markets to commemorate nearly two decades as a Cboe member and celebrate a longstanding partnership built on innovation, market integrity, and the continued evolution of global capital markets.

Since becoming a member in 2008, Wedbush has worked alongside Cboe as new products, technologies, and market participants have transformed the financial landscape. Throughout that period, both organizations have remained committed to expanding market access while maintaining the reliability, transparency, and risk management that institutional investors depend upon.

Founded in 1955, Wedbush has grown into one of the nation's leading financial services firms, providing clearing, execution, custody, prime brokerage, and technology solutions to broker-dealers, institutional investors, market makers, hedge funds, and fintech firms. The firm has continually invested in the infrastructure needed to support each new wave of innovation, from the rapid growth of listed options and futures to today's expanding ecosystem of digital assets, prediction markets, perpetual futures, and other exchange-traded products.

"Ringing the Cboe closing bell is a tremendous honor and a meaningful recognition of the longstanding relationship between our two organizations," said Bob Fitzsimmons, EVP and Co-Head of Multi-Asset Clearing and Prime Services at Wedbush. "Cboe has consistently been at the forefront of market innovation, introducing products and technologies that have shaped our industry for decades. We're proud to have been part of that journey and look forward to continuing to support the next generation of financial markets, together."

Wedbush looks forward to continuing to serve as a trusted partner to Cboe and its members for decades to come.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is a diversified financial services firm providing multi-asset clearing, prime brokerage, execution, wealth management, and investment banking services to institutional and individual clients worldwide. Founded in 1955, Wedbush is one of a select group of U.S. financial institutions offering both equity and futures clearing capabilities, supported by advanced technology and a longstanding commitment to client service, innovation, and financial strength.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

Publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/587c9b55-101b-404c-a8fa-95a75b942d77