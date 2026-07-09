REMINDER: Erasca, Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By August 10, 2026 – Kirby McInerney LLP

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Erasca, Inc. (“Erasca” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ERAS) investors of the August 10, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of January 14, 2925 through April 26, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Erasca, along with its CEO and CFO, violated federal securities laws by making false and misleading statements about its lead oncology drug candidate, ERAS-0015. The company presented ERAS-0015 as a potential “best-in-class” therapy and highlighted purportedly superior preclinical results compared to Revolution Medicines’ competing drug candidate, RMC-6236, while failing to disclose that those comparisons were allegedly improper, exposing the Company to patent and trade secret disputes, and lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed in a Form 8-K that it had received a letter from legal counsel for RevMed alleging that Erasca’s ERAS0015 infringes a RevMed patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225) and is connected to alleged trade secret misappropriation. RevMed also alleged that Erasca had “improperly compared preclinical data of ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 in public disclosures” and demanded Erasca cease making “deceptive and untrue comparative statements comparing ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236.” Erasca stated that it believes the assertions are without merit and intends to contest the allegations. On this news, the price of Erasca shares declined by $2.34 per share, or approximately 11%, from $21.49 per share on April 24, 2026 to close at $19.15 on April 27, 2026.

On April 27, 2026, Erasca filed a separate Form 8-K reporting preliminary Phase 1 clinical data for ERAS-0015 and disclosing that one patient that received 24 mg of ERAS-0015 had died approximately a month after starting ERAS-0015. The patient was classified as a “Grade 3 TRAE of pneumonitis” that “progressed to Grade 5 after withdrawal of supportive care per patient decision.” Erasca further stated that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates, including RMC-6236, were based on cross-study analyses and “not based on any head-to-head clinical trials,” and that such comparisons are “inherently limited and such data may not be directly comparable.” On this news, the price of Erasca shares declined by $9.25 per share, or approximately 48%, from $19.15 per share on April 27, 2026 to close at $9.90 on April 28, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com