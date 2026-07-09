ALHC INVESTOR ALERT: HBSS Launches Investigation into Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Following Whistleblower Allegations of Financial Manipulation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman (HBSS) is investigating potential violations of U.S. securities laws by Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) following reports of a whistleblower lawsuit alleging systemic financial manipulation.

SUBMIT YOUR ALHC INVESTMENT LOSSES TO HBSS

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/alhc

Contact the Firm Now: ALHC@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Investigation:

On July 8, 2026, news broke that a former Alignment Healthcare executive had filed a lawsuit alleging the company engaged in deliberate accounting irregularities to inflate its financial results.

The whistleblower, Hakan Kardes, who was employed by Alignment from 2019 to 2025 and most recently served as the company’s chief transformation officer, alleges that Alignment misclassified operating expenses as capital expenditures. These actions purportedly boosted the company's adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for 2024 and 2025, thereby artificially inflating key performance metrics tied to both the company's stock price and executive compensation.

This revelation comes shortly after Alignment Healthcare had aggressively touted strong first-quarter 2026 financial results—including significant revenue growth, a swing to profitability, and raised full-year guidance—which had driven the company’s share price toward 52-week highs.

Following the disclosure of the whistleblower's claims, Alignment Healthcare’s stock experienced a sharp decline, falling approximately 16.7% in a single day, marking the company’s worst single-day performance since February 2024.

“We’re investigating whether Alignment Healthcare misled investors by disseminating false and misleading information regarding its financial health and internal controls. We encourage investors who purchased ALHC securities and suffered significant losses to contact our firm to discuss their legal rights,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Alignment and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the firm’s Alignment investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Alignment should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ALHC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.