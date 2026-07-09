Stat Sniper Launches Free AI Analytics App That Helps Sports Bettors Track Props and Read Matchups

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stat Sniper Inc. today announced the public launch of Stat Sniper, a free predictive analytics platform for sports bettors. It is available now on iOS , Android , and the web at statsniper.com and app.statsniper.com.

Stat Sniper is built for bettors tired of stitching together five different tools just to track a card, pull stats, and find an edge. The app combines prop tracking, predictive analytics, an AI betting expert, a picks marketplace, and a live social feed in a single product. No subscription required to start. No bet placement required to use it.

"I built Stat Sniper to solve a problem every sports bettor knows: twelve tabs open, spreadsheets, box scores, and still no clear read on the numbers," said Mason Berkshire, CEO of Stat Sniper Inc. "We wanted one place to analyze the data and understand the story behind it."

Meet Chad: The AI Sports Analyst

At the center of the experience is Chad, an AI sports analyst available 24/7 across every platform. Chad is the ChatGPT for sports. Powered by AI predictive modeling and grounded insights with real-time data, Chad gives direct answers: clear analysis on matchups, props, and player performance with no filler. Users can ask Chad to break down stats, situational trends, and compare players using matchup history. Chad also auto-generates a Quick Take on every matchup, surfacing the data that matters the moment a user opens a game.

One Account, Every Platform

Stat Sniper runs natively wherever fans follow the game. The iOS and Android apps handle live cards on the move. The web version offers near feature parity for deeper sessions. An upcoming macOS app will add an always-available workspace for power users. Accounts, cards, and analysis history sync across all platforms in real time.

Prop Tracking Built for How Fans Think

Stat Sniper covers props across the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, UFC, EPL, Serie A, PFL, NCAAB, MLS, and the FIFA World Cup 2026. Users browse lines, build custom cards, and track results in real time. As results roll in, the platform surfaces performance trends and patterns that compound over time, building a living record of how a user's reads perform.

Analytics Beyond the Box Score

The analytics suite applies predictive models to surface trends and highlight patterns. Users can slice prop history by sport, prop type, and category to see where their reads hold up. A Performance By Sport breakdown tracks accuracy across every league, and visualization tools show the full picture behind the numbers.

A Community Built Around the Data

Stat Sniper is a social platform as much as an analytics tool. A personalized feed surfaces analysis and updates from people a user follows. Live chats run for every game, alongside private groups and direct messages. A built-in schedule keeps users ahead of upcoming matchups, and the Stats Hub provides the real-time data behind every take. Users who build a following can publish their research, verified picks, and grow their audience through a dedicated Insights Dashboard.

Available Now, Free on Every Platform

Stat Sniper is free to download, with full access to prop tracking, predictive analytics, sports data, Chad AI, and community features from day one. It is available now on the App Store , Google Play , and the web at statsniper.com.

About Stat Sniper

Stat Sniper Inc. is a Newport Beach, CA based sports technology company building a predictive analytics and community platform for sports bettors. The platform combines predictive AI, real-time prop tracking, and advanced analytics in one free product across iOS, Android, and web.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff7ea3b0-5ace-48d3-8f01-21c454ad69ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eedbcd93-f3e1-478e-b028-deb596275ef9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4d29f8e-26e1-4b5d-a96c-0d86d5ea5131







