LEPAS L8 PHEV Sets Sail for the Middle East, Marking A Key Milestone in Global Deliveries

GUANGZHOU, China, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, LEPAS, Chery Group's all-new mid-to-premium NEV brand, held a shipment ceremony at Guangzhou Nansha Port for the first batch of LEPAS L8 PHEV vehicles destined for the Middle East market. The shipment is bound for key Middle Eastern markets including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait, marking the official arrival of LEPAS's global "Year of Delivery". With the first shipment now on its way, the countdown to LEPAS's Middle East regional brand launch has officially begun. The launch event will unveil its regional brand strategy and product portfolio to the Middle Eastern market, bringing elegant mobility to a wider audience.

Currently, Gulf countries including the UAE and Kuwait are actively rolling out supportive policies for new energy vehicles, accelerating the build-out of charging infrastructure and implementing consumer incentives such as purchase tax reductions. As the region's electrification transition has entered a phase of tangible acceleration, LEPAS is moving swiftly to strengthen its presence in the Middle East with a differentiated NEV product portfolio. The LEPAS L8 PHEV is the first model to be shipped to the Middle East followed by a broader NEV lineup - including the L6 EV, L4 EV, and L6 PHEV - which will gradually enter the regional market. On the foundation of a mature intelligent parking system, LEPAS will continue to iterate its intelligent driving technologies, with plans to launch the upgraded Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) system in the Middle East region within this year. LEPAS’s footprint in the Middle East is steadily taking shape.

The LEPAS L8 PHEV featured in this shipment is the brand’s five-seat SUV designed to embody elegance and refined comfort.. Built on the Intelligent LEX Platform, the model features LEPAS's signature Leopard Aesthetics design language, with fluid, dynamic contours and commanding front fascia resonate with Middle Eastern consumers' aesthetic preference for a harmonious blend of robustness and refinement.

With a class-leading 2800mm wheelbase, the LEPAS L8 PHEV is equipped with UV-insulated heat-reducing glass and an intelligent climate control system capable of cooling the cabin by 32°C in just 5 minutes - ensuring that users can enjoy an elegant journey within a spacious and refined cockpit, undaunted by the region's high-temperature environment. Powered by the LEPAS Super Hybrid system, it delivers an exceptional comprehensive range of over 1,300 kilometers and combined fuel consumption as low as 2.38L per 100 km. Combining efficiency with versatility, it is well suited to a wide range of mobility scenarios from daily urban commuting to intercity journeys.

Guided by the brand proposition of "Drive Your Elegance", LEPAS aspires to become the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life. Built upon three core pillars - Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - the brand delivers a differentiated NEV product portfolio that translates the vision of elegant mobility into a tangible lifestyle experience for users worldwide. Now in its Year of Delivery, LEPAS continues to expand with elegance as its defining thread, progressively establishing a worldwide network spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America - developing tailored solutions to address the unique mobility needs of each regional market.

Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to embrace Chery Group’s global development philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere", steadily deepening localized operations and bringing a way of elegance to more users around the world - so that every journey becomes an elegant experience.

Contact person: Peiwen Tan

Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com

Website: lepasinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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