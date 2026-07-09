Oufer Presents “Urban Goddess Awakening”

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading body jewelry brand Oufer will invite New York-based fashionistas and influencers to step into their power at the “Urban Goddess Awakening” presentation event on July 17th and 18th at American Dream Mall.

At the heart of Oufer lies the philosophy of “Body Narrative” — a profound belief that the body is no longer a passive object of aesthetic judgment but an active canvas for self-expression, identity, and personal sovereignty. Oufer does not simply sell jewelry; it participates in a deeper dialogue about individual freedom, self-acceptance, and authentic storytelling through the body.

This immersive experience celebrates the bold, confident, and radiant spirit of the modern woman. Attendees will have the opportunity to embody their inner Urban Goddess through a series of unforgettable experiences featuring Oufer’s signature body jewelry:

- A personalized styling session with Oufer’s bold and elegant designs

- A mesmerizing live performance by a renowned magician

- A glamorous red-carpet photoshoot designed to make every guest feel like a true star

“Oufer is more than jewelry — it is about awakening the goddess within every woman navigating city life,” said Sandra Anderson, CEO of Oufer. “We honor the body as the ultimate storyteller, supporting self-sovereignty, radical inclusivity, courageous expression, and reverence for craft.”

The presentation will transform a dedicated space at American Dream Mall into a luxurious, goddess-inspired realm where fashion, magic, and self-expression come together.

Event Details:

Date: July 17th and 18th, 2026

Venue: The Avenue of American Dream Mall （Court D, level 1）, East Rutherford, NJ

About Oufer

Oufer is a rising leader in the body jewelry category, known for its bold, elegant, and high-quality designs. Grounded in the philosophy of “Body Narrative,” Oufer empowers women to reclaim ownership of their bodies and tell their own stories — from Origin & Spiritual Bond to Declaration & Rebirth in Light. Every piece is crafted with deep respect for the wearer’s journey of freedom, identity, and self-expression.

Media Contact: Monica

Email: support@ouferbodyjewelry.com

Phone: +1 7472399981

Website: www.ouferbodyjewelry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e2e7405-584b-4f73-9de7-fad8f4c64898