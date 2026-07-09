AssuranceAmerica Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Class Action Investigation

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential class claims arising from a data breach at AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency, LLC (“AssuranceAmerica”) and is offering free case evaluations to affected individuals. The incident reportedly exposed data from up to 6.9 million people, including driver’s license numbers.

What happened in the AssuranceAmerica data breach?

AssuranceAmerica is an insurance managing general agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Reports state that hackers accessed parts of AssuranceAmerica’s IT environment via a credential‑stealing phishing attack and copied certain data files. Approximately 6.9 million individuals are listed as impacted in state breach filings and reports.

What information was exposed?

Reports indicate exposure of names, contact details, insurance policy/account information, driver and vehicle information, claims information, and driver’s license numbers. Some reports also reference potential exposure of Social Security numbers and Tax ID information.

When did AssuranceAmerica discover the breach?

Suspicious activity was identified on March 17, 2026, following malicious activity on March 16, 2026, targeting an employee.

When were individuals affected?

Reports indicate the file review concluded on June 15, 2026, with mail notifications beginning thereafter and expected around July 10, 2026.

Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP for a Free Case Evaluation

Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; or click HERE.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California, handling complex litigation, including data breach cases, securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA, wage and hour, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice

This release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. The firm’s investigation is ongoing; the facts summarized above are based on company notices and public reports, which may be updated.