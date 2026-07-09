Palmetto Publishing Releases Ellis Taylor's Military Thriller No Old, Bold Pilots

Charleston, SC, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing is proud to announce the release of No Old, Bold Pilots, a compelling military thriller from debut author Ellis Taylor. Blending medical drama, military suspense, and ethical intrigue, the novel follows a young Air Force physician whose commitment to his patients places him on a collision course with powerful military authorities determined to keep a dangerous secret hidden.

The story centers on Daniel Helman, a newly graduated physician who arrives at Wilford Hall after completing Georgetown Medical School through an Air Force scholarship. Expecting the challenges of residency and military service, Helman instead finds himself confronting a mystery that threatens not only his career but also his understanding of duty, justice, and personal integrity.

When circumstances place him on a ward reserved for severely mentally ill patients, Helman encounters a patient whose medical records do not align with reality. As he investigates further, he uncovers evidence suggesting that the patient has been deliberately buried within the system—hidden away where no one would think to look. What begins as a troubling inconsistency soon becomes a dangerous search for answers. The sterile corridors of the military hospital transform into the backdrop for a high-stakes investigation, with every discovery drawing Helman deeper into a web of secrecy and institutional protection.

As Helman presses forward, resistance mounts from every direction. Senior officers question his motives, colleagues urge caution, and military leadership appears increasingly determined to prevent the truth from emerging. Each new clue raises additional questions, forcing Helman to choose between obedience to the chain of command and loyalty to a vulnerable patient who may have been wronged. The deeper he digs, the greater the risks become, placing his future, reputation, and freedom in jeopardy.

The novel’s title, No Old, Bold Pilots, draws from a well-known military proverb and reflects the difficult choices faced by those who serve. Through Helman’s journey, Taylor explores the tension between personal conscience and institutional authority, asking readers how far an individual should go when confronted with evidence of wrongdoing. The result is a suspenseful narrative that combines thrilling mystery with thought-provoking questions about ethics, accountability, and courage.

Taylor brings a unique perspective to the story, drawing from personal experiences that span both military and medical environments. “I grew up as an Air Force brat, living on bases across the country and around the world, and I spent my career practicing medicine,” Taylor said. “This book comes from the collision of those two worlds. I wanted to explore what happens when a young doctor’s obligation to a patient runs directly into the machinery of the military and the expectations that come with it. I wanted readers to feel that tension the way I have felt it.”

With its blend of procedural realism, psychological suspense, and moral complexity, No Old, Bold Pilots will appeal to readers who enjoy the works of Robin Cook, David Baldacci, and other authors known for combining high-stakes intrigue with richly developed characters. Timely and relevant, the novel invites readers to consider questions of medical ethics, institutional responsibility, and the cost of standing up for the truth. For fans of intelligent thrillers grounded in real-world experience, No Old, Bold Pilots delivers a powerful and unforgettable reading experience.

No Old, Bold Pilots is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Ellis Taylor is a practicing physician whose medical career provides unique insight into the high-stakes world portrayed in No Old, Bold Pilots. Raised as an Air Force brat and influenced by years spent living on military bases across the United States and abroad, Taylor combines firsthand knowledge of military culture with his professional experience in medicine to create authentic, compelling stories. No Old, Bold Pilots, his debut novel, explores themes of identity, loyalty, moral courage, and duty through a suspenseful narrative that reflects both his personal background and professional expertise. Follow Ellis Taylor for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: etaylor385@aol.com

Available for interviews: Author, Ellis Taylor