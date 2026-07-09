AGIG: Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation on Behalf of Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (Formerly Houston American Energy Corp.) Stockholders

STAMFORD, Conn., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of stockholders of Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (“Abundia”) (formerly Houston American Energy Corp. who held their shares continuously since July 1, 2025, or earlier.

This investigation is to determine whether Abundia’s board of directors violated its fiduciary duties or committed other wrongdoing.

Shares of Abundia’s common stock (“Abundia Common Stock”) are listed on NYSE American under the symbol “AGIG.”

Holders of Abundia Common Stock who have held their shares continuously since July 1, 2025, or earlier, who are interested in learning more about the investigation or their legal rights, are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC at no cost or obligation.

Abbott Cooper PLLC handles cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning there is no cost to stockholders unless a recovery is obtained.

IF YOU ARE AN ABUNDIA STOCKHOLDER AND WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT:

J. Abbott R. Cooper

Abbott Cooper PLLC

1266 East Main Street

Suite 700R

Stamford, CT 06902

(475) 477-5031

info@abbottlawyer.com

https://abbottlawyer.com/

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