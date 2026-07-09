[Latest] Global Green Hydrogen Market Size/Share Worth USD 188.9 Billion by 2035 at a 31.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Green Hydrogen Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Alkaline Electrolyzer, PEM Electrolyzer, SOEC Electrolyzer), By Application (Power Generation, Transport, Others), By Distribution Channel (Pipeline, Cargo), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global green hydrogen market size and share were valued at approximately USD 12.5 billion in 2025, are expected to reach USD 16.4 billion in 2026, and are projected to reach around USD 188.9 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 31.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Hydrogen Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20867

Green Hydrogen Market Revenue and Trends

Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon alternative to hydrogen production. It is obtained by using electrolysis powered solely by renewable energy sources e.g. Solar, wind, and hydropower, and splitting water to produce hydrogen and oxygen, which emits no carbon dioxide. It is an attractive alternative to existing methods of hydrogen production that are supplied using the combustion of fossil fuels. It is considered an energy carrier that can be stored, transported, and utilized in various applications, including power, transport, and industry. As the emphasis on abating global warming deepens to cover under the umbrella of the Paris Agreement, green hydrogen systems will be widely promoted.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the green hydrogen market?

The green hydrogen market is driven by demand from industries (like steel, chemicals, refining, cement, etc.) that are some of the largest emitters of carbon into the atmosphere and are trying to adopt cleaner production processes in the green hydrogen market. All these industries demand low-carbon options to wean off fossil fuels. Green hydrogen can help these industries cut some emissions by replacing grey hydrogen (from fossil fuels) and bottom-of-the-furnace feedstock (from coal) in energy-intensive processes like hydrogen-based steel production and ammonia creation. Companies like ArcelorMittal have invested in hydrogen-based steelmaking processes to optimize their carbon footprint. The impact of globally implemented policies and carbon pricing is also motivating these industries to consume green hydrogen to achieve the desired sustainability goals.

The increasing pace of adoption of hydrogen as a transportation fuel is another prominent demand generator for the green hydrogen market as more and more governments and industries seek low-emission alternatives for using conventional fuels. Green hydrogen-powered fuel cells are being increasingly adopted in heavy-duty vehicles, buses, trucks, trains, and even ships and aircraft where limitations of long travel distances and long charging times of battery electric vehicles exist. Green hydrogen holds advantages such as rapid refueling, higher energy density, and higher driving ranges, which make it highly preferable for long-haul and commercial transportation.

Leading automakers such as Toyota Motor Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company are actively working on vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells, along with most countries investing in hydrogen refueling networks. Rising policies and emission standards, along with hydrogen mobility demonstrations, are further supporting the move toward hydrogen adoption in the transportation sector.

(A free sample of the Green Hydrogen report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the top market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Green Hydrogen report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The regional market is growing owing to the government funding, public-private partnerships, and regulatory frameworks that support investment in green hydrogen projects, research, and innovation, driving market growth, technology development, and industry collaboration in Europe.

In addition, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Renewable energy deployment, industrialization, and energy transition initiatives in countries like China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea drive regional growth.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the green hydrogen market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the green hydrogen market forward?

What are the green hydrogen industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the green hydrogen market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on the Green Hydrogen market and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 16.4 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 188.9 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 12.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 31.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Technology, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Browse the full “Green Hydrogen Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Alkaline Electrolyzer, PEM Electrolyzer, SOEC Electrolyzer), By Application (Power Generation, Transport, Others), By Distribution Channel (Pipeline, Cargo), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/

Recent Developments

In November 2025, Nel ASA strengthened its position in the green hydrogen market by winning a major contract for its PEM electrolyzer technology, securing a confirmed order worth more than USD 50 million for a 40 MW green hydrogen project in Norway. The order was placed by Kaupanes Hydrogen AS and HyFuel AS, with project development led by Hydrogen Solutions AS in partnership with regional stakeholders. The project will utilize Nel’s MC 500 modular PEM electrolyzer systems to enable renewable hydrogen production.

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Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

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Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

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25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

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List of the prominent players in the green hydrogen market:

Siemens Energy

Nel ASA

ITM Power

Ballard Power Systems

Plug Power

McPhy Energy

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Engie

Mitsubishi Power

Cummins Inc.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera

Enapter

Green Hydrogen Systems

Others

The green hydrogen market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Alkaline Electrolyzer

PEM Electrolyzer

SOEC Electrolyzer

By Application

Power Generation

Transport

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pipeline

Cargo

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Hydrogen Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Green Hydrogen Market Research/Analysis Report Provides Answers to the Following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Green Hydrogen Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Green Hydrogen Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Green Hydrogen Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Green Hydrogen Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the green hydrogen market, considering its applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Green Hydrogen Industry, Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a green hydrogen market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the green hydrogen industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Green Hydrogen Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Green Hydrogen Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Hydrogen Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/

Reasons to Purchase Green Hydrogen Market Report

The Green Hydrogen Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Green Hydrogen The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Green Hydrogen Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global green hydrogen market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Green Hydrogen Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide green hydrogen market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the green hydrogen market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the green hydrogen market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide green hydrogen market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the green hydrogen industry.

Managers in the green hydrogen sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide green hydrogen market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in green hydrogen products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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