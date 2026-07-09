AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2026 Q2 and 6 months

 | Source: AS Tallinna Sadam AS Tallinna Sadam

In 2026 Q2, 3.4 million tons of cargo and 2.2 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period previous year, the number of passengers decreased by –1.1% i.e. 26 thousand passengers. Cargo volumes decreased by –2.3% i.e. 79 thousand tons. The total number of vessel calls decreased by –3.1%, while the cruise vessel calls increased by +29%. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +1.8%, the number of vehicles increased by +2.8% and the number of trips by +1.2%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica doubled comparing to last year.

During the first half-year of 2026, close to 6.5 tons of cargo and 3.6 million passengers passed through the harbours of the company. Cargo volumes decreased by –5.0% and passenger numbers by –2.0% in the first half-year. The number of vessel calls decreased by –4.8%. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +0.7% and the number of vehicles by +2.1%, the number of trips decreased by –0.1%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica increased by +18% and the utility rate was 72%.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, commented: "Initially I would like to emphasise a significant increase in cruise business, which helped to balance a slight decline on Helsinki and Stockholm routes. Regarding cargo - ro-ro, liquid bulk and container volumes reached the similar levels of the last year. The quarter was successful also for our icebreaker Botnica, the ship participated in diving works in the North Sea."

The number of passengers decreased on the Tallinn-Helsinki route by –2.2% and Tallinn-Stockholm route by –4.4% in the second quarter. Muuga-Vuosaari route showed increase of +6% and cruise passengers +42%.

In cargo volumes dry bulk (–38 thousand tonnes i.e –5.9%) and general cargo (–27 thousand tonnes i.e –18%) decreased the most. Ro-ro, liquid bulk and container volumes remained at the similar level as a year before.

The increase in vessel calls was +29% for cruise ships, cargo vessel calls declined by –1.3%, and passenger vessel calls by –4.5%.

In shipping, the numbers on ferries increased by 12 thousand passengers and 9 thousand vehicles. 71 trips were made more than a year before. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica increased by 20 days and the utilization rate was 44% - the ship was supporting diving works in the North Sea in June.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2026 Q2 and 6 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q2 2026 is preliminary as of 9 July 2026. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

       
 Q2 2026Q2 2025Change6M 20266M 2025Change
       
Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 4073 485–2.3%6 4816 825–5.0%
(th tonnes)      
Ro-ro1 6941 700–0.4%3 3163 2910.8%
Liquid bulk423427–1.0%653986–33.8%
Dry bulk607645–5.9%1 1521 210–4.8%
Containers5385350.5%1 0191 042–2.2%
in TEUs63 09765 507–3.7%123 249128 039–3.7%
General cargo124152–17.9%30626714.6%
Non-marine2026–22.0%363020.9%
       
Number of passengers by routes2 2212 247–1.1%3 5863 659–2.0%
 (th pax)      
Tallinn-Helsingi1 9291 972–2.2%3 1633 248–2.6%
Tallinn-Stockholm136143–4.4%215232–7.4%
Muuga-Vuosaari55525.8%94921.5%
Cruise (traditional)956742.4%1006748.8%
Other513–62.5%1520–26.0%
       
Number of vessel calls 1 7841 841–3.1%3 3763 546–4.8%
Cargo vessels368373–1.3%676724–6.6%
Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax)1 3631 427–4.5%2 6462 781–4.9%
Cruise vessels (traditional)534129.3%544131.7%
       
Ferries*      
 (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes)      
Number of trips6 2106 1391.2%10 90510 912–0.1%
Number of passengers (th)6966831.8%1 0551 0470.7%
Number of vehicles (th)3363272.8%5335222.1%
       
Icebreaker Botnica      
Charter days4020100.0%13011018.2%
Utility rate (%)44%22%100.0%72%61%18.2%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: statistics. We also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: key-figures.
Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries in Estonian language can be viewed here: praamid.ee.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230

E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee

Attachment


Attachments

KPI Q2 2026 ENG
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 