AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2026 Q2 and 6 months

In 2026 Q2, 3.4 million tons of cargo and 2.2 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period previous year, the number of passengers decreased by –1.1% i.e. 26 thousand passengers. Cargo volumes decreased by –2.3% i.e. 79 thousand tons. The total number of vessel calls decreased by –3.1%, while the cruise vessel calls increased by +29%. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +1.8%, the number of vehicles increased by +2.8% and the number of trips by +1.2%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica doubled comparing to last year.

During the first half-year of 2026, close to 6.5 tons of cargo and 3.6 million passengers passed through the harbours of the company. Cargo volumes decreased by –5.0% and passenger numbers by –2.0% in the first half-year. The number of vessel calls decreased by –4.8%. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +0.7% and the number of vehicles by +2.1%, the number of trips decreased by –0.1%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica increased by +18% and the utility rate was 72%.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, commented: "Initially I would like to emphasise a significant increase in cruise business, which helped to balance a slight decline on Helsinki and Stockholm routes. Regarding cargo - ro-ro, liquid bulk and container volumes reached the similar levels of the last year. The quarter was successful also for our icebreaker Botnica, the ship participated in diving works in the North Sea."

The number of passengers decreased on the Tallinn-Helsinki route by –2.2% and Tallinn-Stockholm route by –4.4% in the second quarter. Muuga-Vuosaari route showed increase of +6% and cruise passengers +42%.

In cargo volumes dry bulk (–38 thousand tonnes i.e –5.9%) and general cargo (–27 thousand tonnes i.e –18%) decreased the most. Ro-ro, liquid bulk and container volumes remained at the similar level as a year before.

The increase in vessel calls was +29% for cruise ships, cargo vessel calls declined by –1.3%, and passenger vessel calls by –4.5%.

In shipping, the numbers on ferries increased by 12 thousand passengers and 9 thousand vehicles. 71 trips were made more than a year before. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica increased by 20 days and the utilization rate was 44% - the ship was supporting diving works in the North Sea in June.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2026 Q2 and 6 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q2 2026 is preliminary as of 9 July 2026. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change 6M 2026 6M 2025 Change Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 407 3 485 –2.3% 6 481 6 825 –5.0% (th tonnes) Ro-ro 1 694 1 700 –0.4% 3 316 3 291 0.8% Liquid bulk 423 427 –1.0% 653 986 –33.8% Dry bulk 607 645 –5.9% 1 152 1 210 –4.8% Containers 538 535 0.5% 1 019 1 042 –2.2% in TEUs 63 097 65 507 –3.7% 123 249 128 039 –3.7% General cargo 124 152 –17.9% 306 267 14.6% Non-marine 20 26 –22.0% 36 30 20.9% Number of passengers by routes 2 221 2 247 –1.1% 3 586 3 659 –2.0% (th pax) Tallinn-Helsingi 1 929 1 972 –2.2% 3 163 3 248 –2.6% Tallinn-Stockholm 136 143 –4.4% 215 232 –7.4% Muuga-Vuosaari 55 52 5.8% 94 92 1.5% Cruise (traditional) 95 67 42.4% 100 67 48.8% Other 5 13 –62.5% 15 20 –26.0% Number of vessel calls 1 784 1 841 –3.1% 3 376 3 546 –4.8% Cargo vessels 368 373 –1.3% 676 724 –6.6% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 363 1 427 –4.5% 2 646 2 781 –4.9% Cruise vessels (traditional) 53 41 29.3% 54 41 31.7% Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes) Number of trips 6 210 6 139 1.2% 10 905 10 912 –0.1% Number of passengers (th) 696 683 1.8% 1 055 1 047 0.7% Number of vehicles (th) 336 327 2.8% 533 522 2.1% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 40 20 100.0% 130 110 18.2% Utility rate (%) 44% 22% 100.0% 72% 61% 18.2%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: statistics. We also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: key-figures.

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries in Estonian language can be viewed here: praamid.ee.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +372 5649 6230

E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee



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