Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q2 2026 announcement

9 July 2026: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q2 2026 results

Borregaard will report second quarter 2026 results on Thursday 16 July 2026 at 07:00 CEST. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

A presentation of the second quarter 2026 results will also be held at 08:30 CEST and can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/. It will be possible to ask questions via the web.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.