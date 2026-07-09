RIBER receives a new order from 3SP Technologies

for a production platform

Bezons (France), July 9, 2026 – 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, a global market leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces a new order from the French company 3SP Technologies for an industrial passivation platform. The system is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

A long-standing RIBER customer for more than twenty years, 3SP Technologies has once again reaffirmed its confidence in the Company's technologies through this new order, further strengthening a long-term industrial partnership.

A subsidiary of the O-Net Communications Group, 3SP Technologies is a recognized designer and manufacturer of high-performance laser chips and modules for optical telecommunications networks and next-generation Datacom infrastructures. Its products support the continuous growth of global data traffic and the rapid expansion of AI-driven digital architectures.

The new system will enable 3SP Technologies to expand its industrial production capacity in order to meet growing demand for high-performance photonic components used in next-generation optical networking applications.

Epitaxy is a critical step in the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor devices, directly determining component performance, reliability and reproducibility. RIBER's industrial MBE platforms are designed to meet the highest standards of process stability, deposition uniformity and manufacturing productivity, enabling customers to efficiently scale their industrial production.

The continued loyalty of customers such as 3SP Technologies reflects both the quality of RIBER's technological solutions and the value of the long-term industrial partnerships the Company has built over the years. With its MBE production platforms dedicated to laser and photodetector manufacturing, complemented by the ROSIE platform for ultra-fast, low-loss electro-optic modulation applications, RIBER now provides a comprehensive technology portfolio addressing the industrial requirements of the next generation of photonic chips for artificial intelligence and Datacom infrastructures.

"This new order reflects the lasting confidence of one of our long-standing customers, with whom we have partnered for more than two decades. It confirms our platforms' ability to meet the most demanding industrial requirements for the production of high-performance photonic components. The fact that several of our customers operate significant installed bases of RIBER systems is a strong endorsement of the reliability of our technologies, our expertise and the commitment of our teams," said Annie Geoffroy, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of RIBER.

"This new order will significantly increase the production capacity of 3SP Technologies’ 980 nm high-power laser diodes. This will enable 3SP Technologies to enhance its customers’ support to better satisfy the booming demand for these products in data center interconnects, Hyper-rails system and other industrial applications, and reinforce 3SP Technologies’ leading position in this growing market. It also reflects 3SP’s lasting confidence in RIBER, built on more than two decades of partnership,” said Austin Na, Chairman of 3SP Technologies, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of O-Net Communications Group.

About 3SP Technologies

Founded in 1994, 3SP Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets optoelectronic components, including III-V semiconductor laser chips, photonic integrated circuits and modules for data center and telecommunication applications. Since 2014, it has been the subsidiary of O-Net Communications Group in France and the unique R&D and production site on III-V semiconductor chips of O-Net Group. 3SP Technologies is one of the world-wide leaders on 980 nm high power laser diodes and on high power 14XX/15XXnm Raman pumps, which are key devices in AI-driven data-center interconnects.

www.3sptechnologies.com

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment. The Company designs and manufactures solutions for the semiconductor industry and supports its customers - industrial players and research laboratories - with a comprehensive range of services and scientific and technical support (hardware and software), aimed at optimizing equipment performance and yield.

RIBER’s technologies are at the core of the development of advanced semiconductor devices, particularly for applications related to artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, telecommunications and photonics. With the launch of ROSIE (RIBER Oxide on Silicon Epitaxy), a platform dedicated to silicon-based integrated photonics compatible with 300 mm production lines, RIBER is opening up new opportunities in high-growth markets.

Positioned in strategic technology segments, RIBER also contributes to advances in research and quantum technologies.

RIBER is recognized as an ‘Innovative Company’ by Bpifrance” and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

Annie Geoffroy | tel : +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe – Investors relations | tel : +33 (0)1 53 65 37 94 | ccombe@actus.fr

Serena Boni – Press relations | tel : +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 | sboni@actus.fr

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