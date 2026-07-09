Y-H2O Shines at Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, Enters Final Tuning on July

MONACO and SHENZHEN, China, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge officially kicked off with its Opening Ceremony on July 7. Shenzhen-based innovator Y-H2O, the only fully-fledged Chinese boat team, made a striking debut with its 'Alaqua' Y-3 model, drawing immediate and widespread attention, representing the Greater Bay Area to showcase China's cutting-edge zero-carbon marine technology to the world.





The opening ceremony gathered 56 elite teams from 22 countries, highlighting the event's status as the world's premier zero-carbon marine competition. Y-H2O drew significant attention in the SeaLab Class, recognized as a "floating laboratory" for emerging maritime tech. This marks the first time China has entered this prestigious international stage with a complete boat team, significantly boosting Shenzhen's global brand as a leading marine science and technology hub.

Following the opening ceremony, the Y-H2O team shifted gears on July 8, diving into intense final tuning and preparation. On the waters of Monaco, the engineering team conducted comprehensive on-water testing and system calibration for the Y-3. Built on a proprietary hydrofoil platform, the Y-3 achieves a top speed of 30 knots with a 40kW propulsion system, while offering double the range of traditional electric boats. Notably, it requires only 20kW to reach 18 knots, ensuring exceptional energy efficiency.

During the July 8 trials, the vessel's self-developed adaptive hydrofoil dynamic control system performed exceptionally. By achieving autonomous path perception and real-time posture stabilization, the system significantly reduces seasickness and ensures a remarkably smooth, safe ride in various sea conditions. Designed for both B2B and B2C overseas markets, Alaqua offers a highly cost-effective and smooth alternative to traditional electric or fuel-powered boats.

"The opening ceremony on July 7 allowed us to feel the pulse of global maritime tech, while the meticulous tuning on July 8 gives us the confidence for the upcoming races," said Wu Guan, Founder and CEO of Y-H2O. "Alaqua is not just a zero-carbon vessel; it is a game-changer for the future water consumption market. We are fully prepared to showcase Shenzhen's technological breakthroughs on the world stage."

Incubated by the Shenzhen Innovation Academy in 2025, Y-H2O specializes in high-performance smart hydrofoil products. The company brings together top talents in naval architecture, motion algorithm control, and fluid dynamics. As the official races approach, the Alaqua Y-3 is fully geared up to compete against the world's best.

Media Contact

Full company name: Y-H2O(Shenzhen) Technology Co, Ltd

Company website: www.fly-h2o.cn

Contact Person name: Sasha LI/ Media Manager

Email: info@fly-h2o.cn



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cecbe07-9fc9-4a99-8e67-62c32e87d29b