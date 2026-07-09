Workflow Automation Market Size to Hit $64.88 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Workflow Automation Market was valued at USD 24.81 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 64.88 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.09%.

The workflow automation software helps automate repetitive business operations that involve rule-based approvals, data entry, and document management, thereby making the computer do what the person used to do manually in banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The market is expanding fast because of the automation tools incorporating generative artificial intelligence, better security measures, and easy integration with other business applications. In April 2024, Software AG introduced its ARIS AI Companion that enables people to study their business processes and find out inefficiencies using natural language.





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Cloud-Based Platforms and Generative AI to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The automation platforms that leverage clouds are allowing the market to become available to a much wider pool of customers by removing expensive organization infrastructures that require subscriptions, where payments are made based on actual consumption. Cloud deployment is helping providers launch generative AI functionalities to all users at once, rather than gradually upgrading software packages, due to the increasing emphasis being laid on digital transformations and scalable business technology.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Software segment was the leading one, holding a 68% share of the market in 2025, owing to the requirement for personalized platforms offering features such as data analysis, real-time reporting, and task management. The Services segment will hold the maximum growth rate of around 11.61% from 2026-2035 owing to the need for consulting, systems integration, and training in order to gain benefits through automation platforms.

By Deployment Model

The cloud deployment is predicted to show the highest CAGR of around 15.22% from 2026 to 2035 due to the removal of large capital costs in infrastructure investment, scalability through subscriptions, and the ability of the vendors to offer generative AI capabilities to their entire customer base simultaneously.

By Organization Size

Large organizations accounted for the largest market share, which is about 69%, because large organizations have budget constraints and complex processes that require advanced technological integration within their existing infrastructure and in a secure way. The CAGR of SMEs will be the fastest during 2026–2035 at about 11.14%. This will be because cloud technology and low-code technology would help SMEs automate their processes with little investment.

By End Use

BFSI was the most dominant market with 26% of revenues in 2025, as it had very high volume transactions and customer data that needed to be automated for purposes of risk management, regulatory compliance, and personalized service delivery, making it almost mandatory for BFSI. Healthcare is projected to show the highest growth rate of about 11.72% CAGR during 2026-2035 because of decreasing hospital costs, automation of bills and documents, and the need for integration of telemedicine systems.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the workflow automation industry in 2025, generating about 37% revenues, owing to their early technology adoption and heavy investments from large corporations like IBM, Oracle, Pegasystems, and Appian into development of latest technologies within their own region. Good IT infrastructure and efficient business culture ensures steady investments in finance, healthcare, and manufacturing automation by companies in North America.

The U.S. Workflow Automation Market is expected to reach a market valuation of nearly USD 6.45 Billion by 2025 and to increase further to a valuation of nearly USD 16.54 Billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 9.88%. Large investments from banks, insurance firms, hospitals, and manufacturing businesses by lowering operational costs, with Pegasystems unveiling Pega Smart Dispute Enterprise Edition in December 2024 with the use of generative AI and automation for dispute resolution in financial services.

The Europe Workflow Automation Market is estimated to be worth USD 7.61 Billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow to USD 42.31 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 18.70%. The Europe Workflow Automation Market experiences constant growth owing to strict data security laws and documentation oriented corporate culture. Germany leads the Europe Workflow Automation market on account of its strong manufacturing industry along with workflow intensive nature of financial services sector.

Asia Pacific is the most rapidly growing regional market, growing with a CAGR of approximately 12.11%. This is because of the rapid digitalization occurring in manufacturing, retail, and banking in China and India through digital infrastructure investments. Growth in the large SME segment of these countries, with increasing use of cloud-based automation tools for cost-efficiency purposes, keeps driving adoption of cloud-based subscription automation through 2035 globally.

Key Companies:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Software AG

Appian

Xerox Corporation

IPsoft, Inc.

Nintex Global Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Bizagi

Pegasystems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

ServiceNow, Inc.

UiPath Inc.

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

Workato, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Kissflow Inc.

Zoho Corporation

monday.com Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2024: Volkswagen AG renewed its strategic partnership with Software AG for five more years, continuing ARIS platform use for digital transformation and business process optimization across the company.

2024: Pegasystems launched Pega Smart Dispute Enterprise Edition combining generative AI and automation to speed payment dispute and fraud claim resolution across payment types.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Workflow Automation Software & Platform Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across software and cross-system integration across enterprise and SME deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across software and cross-system integration across enterprise and SME deployments globally. Generative AI & No-Code Automation Metrics – helps you evaluate generative AI workflow builder investment trends and specialist automation vendor competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate generative AI workflow builder investment trends and specialist automation vendor competitive positioning globally. BFSI & Healthcare Automation Metrics – helps you analyze financial services dispute resolution automation investment and regulatory compliance-driven workflow development across diverse industry verticals globally.

– helps you analyze financial services dispute resolution automation investment and regulatory compliance-driven workflow development across diverse industry verticals globally. Cloud Deployment & Subscription Model Metrics – helps you uncover growth in cloud automation subscription adoption and lower-infrastructure-cost automation deployment trends across global enterprise and SME organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in cloud automation subscription adoption and lower-infrastructure-cost automation deployment trends across global enterprise and SME organizations. SME Automation Access & Digital Transformation Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in SME cloud automation adoption and competitive efficiency-driven small business automation procurement across global markets.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in SME cloud automation adoption and competitive efficiency-driven small business automation procurement across global markets. Competitive Landscape & Workflow Automation Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI capability breadth and geographic automation platform deployment footprint globally.

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