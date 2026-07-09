Kotak Mutual Fund Shares Guidance on Midcap Funds to Help Investors Build More Diversified Portfolios

Mumbai, India, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kotak Mutual Fund, the asset management arm of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited, is sharing guidance for retail investors on the role of midcap funds within a diversified equity portfolio. The guidance is aimed at helping investors understand where this segment fits and how it behaves across market cycles, reflecting the AMC's ongoing focus on investor education.

Midcap funds invest in medium sized companies positioned between established large cap leaders and emerging small cap businesses. Under SEBI's classification, large cap covers the top 100 companies by full market capitalisation, midcap covers companies ranked 101st to 250th, and small cap covers those ranked 251st and beyond. A midcap fund is required to hold at least 65 percent of its assets in this 101 to 250 segment, which gives investors focused exposure to businesses that have established a foothold in their industries but still have room to expand.

According to Kotak Mutual Fund, midcap companies are typically at a stage where they have proven their business model and market presence but continue to pursue expansion, whether through entering new markets, increasing operational capacity, or broadening product lines. This positions the segment to benefit from a combination of business momentum and operational scale, though it can also carry higher volatility than large cap businesses.

Because midcap stocks can experience short term swings, the AMC noted that the category is generally better suited to investors with a horizon of five years or longer. A longer holding period allows investors to ride out temporary fluctuations while participating in the broader growth of expanding businesses.

The midcap segment occupies a distinct position in equity investing. On portfolio construction, Kotak Mutual Fund highlighted that midcap funds can complement rather than replace other equity allocations. Where large cap fund are associated with relative stability and small cap funds with more aggressive growth, midcap funds help bridge the two, which can make them a relevant consideration for investors focused on long term capital appreciation. The SEBI classification framework that defines these categories exists to bring uniformity across mutual fund schemes and to help investors compare funds on a consistent basis.

About Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (Kotak Mutual Fund) offers a range of mutual fund schemes across equity, debt, and hybrid categories, serving investors across India.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme related documents carefully.

Next Steps: Investors can learn more about midcap funds and the full range of Kotak Mutual Fund schemes at https://www.kotakmf.com/. Investors are advised to assess their financial goals and risk tolerance, and to consult a financial advisor before investing. For media queries, interviews, or additional information, please use the contact details below.

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