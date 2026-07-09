BlackLine Opens New Birmingham Office at 10 Brindleyplace

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations Platform™ for the Office of the CFO, today announced the opening of its new Birmingham office at 10 Brindleyplace.

Located in the heart of Birmingham, the new office provides a modern, collaborative workspace designed to support BlackLine’s growing UK team. The new location reflects the company’s continued investment in its employees, culture, and long-term commitment to Birmingham as an important hub for innovation and growth.

The opening of the new office represents another milestone in BlackLine’s continued investment in the UK. Purpose-built to encourage collaboration, connection, and innovation, the space provides employees with a world-class workplace that supports the company’s next phase of growth.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform™, powered by Studio360 and Verity™ AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and every process where finance owns the controls and guarantees its integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. Now finance drives. For more information, visit blackline.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Darilek

VP, Communications

Samantha.darilek@blackline.com