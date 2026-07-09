New York, NY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from HiBob, the HR platform transforming how organisations operate in the modern world of work and helping businesses adapt in the age of AI, reveals the always-on culture is a symptom of a deeper workforce transformation challenge.

Why Britain's workforce is burning out: New data reveals the true cost of the workforce transformation gap

Most workers (58%) say pressure in their role has increased compared to two years ago, while nearly half (49%) feel expected to always be available. More than a third (36%) regularly work late, and 37% say they would accept lower pay in exchange for a less stressful job.

The findings come as more than two in five workers (42%) actively consider leaving their job due to workplace pressure, with a further 11% already searching for a new role. The findings reveal that the always-on culture is a structural byproduct of outdated management, not just an individual employee struggle. The problem isn't that people are always on; it's that organizations still equate constant availability with high performance.

The results suggest many organisations have unintentionally created cultures where responsiveness is rewarded more than effectiveness. As work becomes increasingly digital and distributed, employees are struggling to identify clear boundaries between performance and availability.

Work is increasingly spilling into personal life

The research suggests workers are finding it harder than ever to properly switch off. More than a quarter (27%) say failing to respond to messages outside working hours would harm their career, while nearly half (49%) feel there is an expectation to always be available for work.

As a result, work is increasingly spilling into moments traditionally associated with personal time and recovery. More than two in five (42%) admit checking work messages in the middle of conversations, while 41% do so in the bathroom and 29% while on a date. Almost half (47%) say there is no longer a clear quiet period at work, while over half (51%) say they now have less time to recover between busy periods than they used to.

The impact is increasingly affecting workers’ long-term wellbeing. Nearly half (47%) say they feel mentally exhausted at the end of most working days, while 41% say work negatively affects their ability to sleep. A third (33%) believe their current job is unsustainable long term.

Managers feel caught between performance and wellbeing

Managers are also increasingly struggling to navigate rising workplace pressure. More than three quarters (76%) say pressure on their team has increased compared to two years ago, while 72% feel pressure from senior leadership to maintain high performance. More than half (54%) say they struggle to balance performance expectations with employee wellbeing.

The findings suggest managers are increasingly absorbing pressure. More than a third (36%) say they have personally taken on extra work to reduce pressure on their teams, while 87% feel responsible for protecting employees from excessive workplace pressure. Despite their best efforts, many managers say they feel underprepared and out of their depth (51%) dealing with the scale of these challenges. More than two thirds (68%) say they would benefit from clearer guidance on managing high-performing teams in today’s working environment.

Toby Hough, VP, People & Culture, EMEA adds: “What we're seeing isn't simply a wellbeing issue. It's a workforce transformation issue. For years, organizations have invested heavily in technologies that make work faster, more connected, and more accessible.”

Hough continues: “What many haven't done is redesign how work gets done. The result is a growing gap between what organizations expect from employees and what people can sustainably deliver. Too many businesses still equate performance with availability. But the most successful organizations of the next decade will be those that move beyond measuring activity and start enabling impact.”

He concludes: "The future of work isn't about asking people to do more. It's about asking a more fundamental question: what is the work, who should do it, and how should it get done? Leaders need the intelligence, visibility, and confidence to redesign work, deploy talent more effectively, and create environments where people can perform at their best without burning out. Organizations that fail to make that shift risk creating workforces that are constantly connected but increasingly disengaged."

HiBob enables organizations to navigate this transformation by giving leaders the intelligence to move from reactive management to proactive impact. As work becomes more dynamic, HiBob empowers leaders to turn workforce insight into action, building sustainable, high-performing cultures that prioritize effectiveness over constant connectivity.

Notes to editors

Worker data

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2000 UK Workers. The data was collected between 14.05.2026 - 19.05.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. We adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles



Manager data

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 501 UK Managers working white collar jobs in companies that use AI. The data was collected between 15.05.2026 - 19.05.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. We adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

Contacts

Hibob@missive.co.uk

About HiBob

HiBob is leading the way in HR innovation with its award-winning HCM platform, Bob, an AI-powered, all-in-one solution that transforms how modern businesses manage their people. By bringing together HR, payroll, workforce, and operational data in a single intelligent platform, Bob helps organizations transform fragmented information into actionable insight—enabling leaders to make better decisions, operate more effectively, and drive business performance at scale.

Built on the belief that the future of work will be defined by the partnership between people and AI, Bob serves as the connective tissue between workforce strategy and business execution. Designed for modern multinational organizations, it helps companies attract, retain, and develop talent while building the agility and intelligence needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

More than 5,400 organizations worldwide, including eToro, Fred Perry, Huel, team.blue, SmartRecruiters, and Save the Children, trust Bob to help them build high-performing, resilient, and future-ready businesses.

To learn more, visit www.hibob.com.

Press Inquiries

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