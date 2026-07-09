Fluke Measurement Tools Help Advanced Renewable Power Meet Rising Demand for Commercial Solar PV

Norwich, United Kingdom, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Corporation, has helped UK-based solar installation company, Advanced Renewable Power (AR Power), to ensure the safer and more accurate installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems through use of its measurement tools.

AR Power delivers safe, high-quality commercial solar PV installations, providing reliable and efficient energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers. As demand for commercial solar PV continues to grow, AR Power needed to provide swifter maintenance while ensuring work remained safe and reliable. Its existing tools could not accurately measure the high voltages in solar PV systems, and a lack of wireless connectivity meant all data had to be manually recorded, a process that was both time-consuming and prone to errors.

Phil Armstrong, O&M Engineer at AR Power, says: “Our goal is to drive the adoption of renewable energy in organisations across the United Kingdom and support their transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future. The problem was that the measurement tools we were using were not designed specifically for high-voltage applications.”

AR Power recognised the need to provide its technicians with an essential toolset to perform tasks safely and efficiently in high-voltage environments. To do this, it deployed the Fluke 283 FC True-RMS CAT III 1500 V Digital Multimeter and the 283 FC True-RMS Wireless Current Clamp.

“Fluke has been a market leader in industry for test equipment for many years and is our go-to brand because of build quality and reliability of tools backed by excellent service from our Fluke representative,” Armstrong continues. “By integrating the Fluke 283 FC Digital Multimeter and the a283 FC Wireless Clamp into our toolkit, we have significantly enhanced our ability to deliver high-quality, safe, and efficient solar PV installation and maintenance services.”

The Fluke Multimeter provides AR Power with highly accurate voltage measurements crucial for precise frontline troubleshooting. It also ensures accurate, reliable, and repeatable results, enhancing confidence in measurement outcomes. When connected to the a283 FC Wireless Clamp, the Multimeter measures voltage and current simultaneously, automatically calculating VA power, which significantly streamlines AR Power’s workflows.

Both tools transmit measurements to Android and iOS smartphones via the Fluke Connect app, which provides operators with access to live readings and historical data from any location, enabling immediate analysis and decision-making. The software monitors data over time, helping AR Power identify potential issues before they become critical.

Claire Hu Weber, VP International Markets at Fluke adds: “We are pleased to support AR Power’s corporate mission to help companies and organisations reduce energy costs on their journeys towards Net Zero. At Fluke, we firmly believe solar and alternative energy are the future and aim to provide the tools that enable professionals to carry out their jobs safely and effectively. We are committed to the continuous roll out of tools and support for solar engineers at every level.”

Two key features of the Fluke tools that make them user-friendly for operators are the visual and audio polarity indicators and a user-defined limit gauge. The indicators are useful for quickly identifying measured voltage polarity, which is crucial for ensuring correct connections and preventing potential system damage. A prominent flashing red backlight provides a clearer warning than a standard backlight, meaning operators do not solely rely on an audible warning that could be missed in noisy environments.

Fluke’s devices have significantly contributed to operational improvements throughout the business and reduced the time required for diagnostics and maintenance. As AR Power continues to grow, it anticipates the need for additional devices to support its expanding operations and maintenance department.

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About Advanced Renewable Power

Established in 2011, AR Power is dedicated to providing commercial solar installations to businesses and organisations across the North East. They have been installing commercial solar panels for over a decade with a focus on helping commercial clients save money on their energy bills and offset their carbon footprint, allowing them to achieve Net Zero targets. For more information visit the AR Power website.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes. FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

Q:What does Advanced Renewable Power do?

A: Advanced Renewable Power (AR Power) is a UK-based commercial solar PV installer that designs, installs, and maintains solar energy systems for commercial and industrial customers. The company focuses on helping organizations reduce energy costs, lower their carbon footprint, and progress toward their Net Zero goals.

Q: Why did AR Power choose to use Fluke tools?

A: AR Power needed tools designed to safely and accurately test high-voltage solar PV systems. Fluke's connected test tools improved safety, reduced manual data collection, and helped technicians complete diagnostics and maintenance more efficiently.

Q: Which Fluke tools is AR Power using and how are they used?

A: AR Power uses the Fluke 283 FC True-RMS CAT III 1500 V Digital Multimeter and the Fluke a283 FC True-RMS Wireless Current Clamp to safely test and troubleshoot high-voltage solar PV systems. Together, they measure voltage and current simultaneously, automatically calculate VA power, and wirelessly share data through the Fluke Connect app for faster diagnostics and maintenance.

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