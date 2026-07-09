Cerebras Systems Accelerates European Expansion with 200MW of AI Compute Capacity by End of 2027

PARIS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerebras Systems, makers of the fastest AI infrastructure, today announced a major expansion of its European infrastructure footprint. Cerebras will bring its first European data center capacity online by the end of 2026, with rapid build-out across France and the Nordics. The company plans to expand total capacity to 200 MW by the end of 2027, with a portion of that capacity expected to support OpenAI workloads as part of the companies’ existing partnership. The expansion will bring Cerebras’ high-speed AI inference infrastructure closer to European users, helping deliver faster response times for increasingly complex AI workloads.

"We are contracting significant capacity for 2027, with data centers slated for Norway and Finland as we actively build across Europe," said Feldman. “These deployments will enable us to move decisively on what our customers have been asking for: fast, high-performance AI compute located in Europe."

Frontier compute for Europe

As AI models support increasingly complex and interactive workloads, demand for local, low-latency AI infrastructure has surged across European enterprises, research institutions, and governments seeking alternatives to compute capacity concentrated in the U.S. and Asia. Cerebras' wafer-scale architecture is designed to deliver industry-leading inference and training performance, and the company's European build-out positions it to serve this demand directly from within the region.

"Our customers don't just want AI compute. They want it close to home, powered responsibly, and available fast," added Feldman. "This expansion and capacity plan reflects our confidence in Europe as a long-term growth market for Cerebras."

Cerebras at RAISE Summit

Cerebras co-founder and CEO Andrew Feldman will participate on stage at RAISE Summit in Paris, appearing alongside Sachin Katti of OpenAI on July 9 at 12:40 PM CEST.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Cerebras’ Investor Relations site at https://investors.cerebras.ai/ .

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) is building the world’s fastest AI infrastructure. The Cerebras team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types came together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention. They believe that when AI is fast, it will change the world. Leading global corporations, research institutes, and governments choose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premises and in the cloud. Learn more at www.cerebras.ai .

Corporate Communications

Kriselle Laran

pr@cerebras.ai

Investor Relations

Sean Dorsey

investors@cerebras.ai

Disclosure Information

Cerebras uses its investor relations page (investors.cerebras.ai), its X account (@cerebras), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/cerebras-systems/) to disclose material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following Cerebras’ press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking, and are based on current expectations and beliefs of Cerebras’ management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cerebras’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Cerebras undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.