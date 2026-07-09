Burckhardt Compression selected by HYDS to supply high pressure hydrogen compression solutions in the Nordics

Winterthur, Switzerland, July, 9 2026 – Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor technology, has been selected by Hydrogen Solutions AS (HYDS) to supply high pressure hydrogen compression solutions for projects, when operational, having a production capacity of 20 - 40 MW.

A key element of the scope is the delivery of compression solutions capable of reaching pressures of up to 515 bar, enabling efficient filling of high-pressure tube trailers for transportation and distribution. Reliable compression to trailer filling pressure is essential to establish a flexible and scalable hydrogen supply chain, particularly in early market phases where pipeline infrastructure remains limited.

The projects, in development by HYDS with regional energy and industrial partners, will be powered by renewable electricity. The hydrogen produced will have the capability to support decarbonization across maritime, mobility, and industrial sectors, contributing to the Nordics` ambition of building a sustainable hydrogen economy.

“Hydrogen distribution is a critical enabler of a successful hydrogen economy,” said Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division at Burckhardt Compression. “Our technology allows hydrogen to be compressed safely and efficiently to 515 bar for trailer filling applications, providing HYDS with a reliable solution to transport renewable hydrogen from production sites to customers. We are proud to support landmark projects and the expansion of hydrogen infrastructure in the Nordics.”

Frode Kirkedam, CEO of HYDS: “Building a hydrogen production plant is about much more than installing equipment. The quality, reliability and competence of our suppliers have a direct impact on plant performance, project risk, safety and long-term value creation. For this reason, we allocate considerable resources in selecting the right partners who not only deliver proven technology, but who also share our commitment to quality, communication and continuous support throughout the plant lifetime”.

Burckhardt Compression’s reciprocating compressor technology is specifically designed for high pressure hydrogen applications, addressing key requirements such as gas purity, operational reliability, efficiency, and long term durability. Its hydrogen solutions are deployed globally across production, storage, transportation, and refueling applications.

The execution of the deliveries is subject to the finalization of customary agreements between the two companies.





Burckhardt Compression

Burckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. With its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge and Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, the Group covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Founded in 1844 as an engineering workshop in Basel, Burckhardt Compression developed its first single-stage and dry-running reciprocating compressor in 1883. Since then, the Group has continually developed and reinvented itself, adapting to the developments of its key markets petrochemical/chemical industry, gas transport and storage, hydrogen mobility and energy, industrial gas, refinery, as well as gas gathering and processing.

With its headquarters in Winterthur, Switzerland, Burckhardt Compression is represented on all continents with 36 subsidiaries, three manufacturing and five assembly sites worldwide.

SIX Swiss Exchange: BCHN

Further information at www.burckhardtcompression.com, LinkedIn

HYDS

HYDS is a Norwegian green hydrogen company that develops, builds, owns and operates scalable hydrogen production plants. The company aims to accelerate decarbonization across key sectors including mobility, construction, maritime transport and heavy industry by supplying renewable hydrogen produced with electrolysis. Founded in 2021, HYDS has been delivering high-pressure green hydrogen to customers since 2023 through their two electrolyser plants located at Kaupanes and Stord, Norway. Through these production plants, HYDS has established themselves as one of Norway`s most experienced green hydrogen suppliers.

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