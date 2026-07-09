Long Term Share-based incentive programme for 2026/2027

In line with previous years, and pursuant to Bang & Olufsen A/S’ Remuneration Policy, the Board of Directors has today approved the annual grant under the company’s long-term combined performance and restricted share-based incentive programme (the “LTIP”) for a new three-year performance period covering1 June 2026 to 30 May 2029. The LTIP applies to the Executive Management Board, the Global Leadership Team and other key employees in Bang & Olufsen A/S or its subsidiaries and continues the company’s practice of using share-based remuneration to support long-term value creation, retention of key talent and alignment with shareholder interests.

The LTIP 2026/27 – 2028/29 consists of one combined share-based incentive programme with two components: Performance Shares and Retention Shares. A minimum of 50% of the restricted shares granted under the programme will be Performance Shares. The final number of Performance Shares that may vest will depend on the level of achievement of performance targets set by the Board of Directors for the three-year performance period. The performance targets for the LTIP relate to Bang & Olufsen A/S’ gross profit and relative total shareholder return (TSR).

The remaining restricted shares granted under the LTIP will be Retention Shares. Retention Shares are not subject to separate financial or share-price performance targets but will vest after the three-year period subject to the participant’s continued employment with the Bang & Olufsen Group and satisfactory performance review ratings throughout the period.

Subject to vesting, the restricted shares will be released after the general meeting’s approval of the annual report for 2028/29. Vesting and release may also be accelerated in certain extraordinary events as described in the company’s Remuneration Policy.

The maximum number of shares that the participants may receive pursuant to the LTIP 2026/27 – 2028/29 is 5,102,932.

Based on the volume-weighted average price of the company’s shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen on the three trading days following the publication of the 2025/26 Annual Report, the total value of the restricted shares for all participants may amount to DKK 31.7m, assuming achievement of target level performance.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

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