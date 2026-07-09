Booster Robotics' Humanoid Robots Claim All Championship Titles at RoboCup 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At RoboCup 2026, the world's premier robotics competition, teams competing on Booster Robotics' humanoid robots swept all championship titles across the Small, Middle and Large divisions. This year, a total of 59 teams from around the world participated in RoboCup 2026, 38 of which competed on Booster robots, including but not limited to Badger Bots (USA), Bahia Robotics Team (Brazil), Berlin United (Germany), B-Human (Germany), HTWK Robots (Germany), HULKs (Germany), Inha-United (South Korea), KURA (UAE), NUbots (Australia), Pumas (Mexico), RedbackBots (Australia), RFC-Tsudanuma (Japan), Rhoban (France), RoboEireann (Ireland), Robo-Erectus (Singapore), Ruhrbot Devils (Germany), rUNSWift (Australia), SPQR Team (Italy), Tech United (Netherlands), UT AustinVilla (USA), whIRLwind Amsterdam (Netherlands), and others.

Large Division: Champion, Tsinghua Hephaestus; Runner-up, CAU Mountain&Sea; Third place, BISTU Water. All competed on Booster T1.

Champion, Tsinghua Hephaestus; Runner-up, CAU Mountain&Sea; Third place, BISTU Water. All competed on Booster T1. Middle Division: Champion, B-Human; Runner-up, HTWK Robots; Third place, Rhoban. All competed on Booster K1.

Champion, B-Human; Runner-up, HTWK Robots; Third place, Rhoban. All competed on Booster K1. Small Division: Champion, Invic; Runner-up, Hamburg Bit-Bots; Third place, GeoHBots. Invic and GeoHBots competed on Booster K1 Air.









The Champion Behind Champions

This widespread adoption signals a fundamental shift in what robotics competitions measure, from "who can build the robot" to "who can make the robot smarter." In past years, teams spent much of their R&D resources building the robot itself from scratch, with significant effort going into mechanical design, hardware development, and basic locomotion control. This year marked a clear inflection point: leading teams focused almost entirely on pushing the boundaries of perception, real-time decision-making, and multi-agent coordination, while Booster Robotics served as the underlying platform, continuing to advance the robots' core leg and foot locomotion capabilities, improving reliability in high-speed running, sudden stops and turns, fall recovery, and sustained motion. This separation of hardware and software lets complex code perform reliably in the real world.





Booster Robotics Builds a Global Embodied Intelligence Ecosystem

Booster Robotics recently launched Booster Studio, the world's first integrated development environment (IDE) built for embodied intelligence, giving engineers, researchers, and developers worldwide a unified platform to program, simulate, and deploy humanoid robot behaviors more efficiently. At the same time, the company officially launched the Booster Champion 3v3 Soccer Tournament (champion.booster.tech/?lang=en), inviting developers and embodied intelligence enthusiasts around the world to compete, collaborate, and help build the future of embodied intelligence together. The competition will expand into more real-world scenarios going forward.

One of the youngest teams at RoboCup 2026 was from Pui Ching Middle School (Macau). Using Booster Studio, these young developers were able to develop, train, and validate their algorithms in a highly realistic digital environment before seamlessly deploying them onto real robots. From top research universities and leading labs to everyday developers and student teams, an open, shared ecosystem for embodied intelligence development is taking shape.





About Booster Robotics

Booster Robotics is a humanoid robotics company dedicated to bringing embodied intelligence into real-world deployment. At RoboCup 2026, teams competing on Booster robots swept every championship title across the Small, Middle, and Large divisions, extending Booster's technical leadership in humanoid robotics. For more information, visit booster.tech. To learn more about Booster Studio, go to studio.booster.tech.

SOURCE Booster Robotics

Note: High-resolution images and video assets available upon request. Contact pr@booster.tech

Media Contact: Booster Robotics | pr@booster.tech



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