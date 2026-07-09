Meridian Cooling becomes part of Nordic Climate Group’s growing UK network





Nordic Climate Group continues to grow in the UK through the acquisition of Meridian Cooling Ltd, a Poole-based specialist in heating, cooling and energy-efficient climate solutions for commercial and residential properties.

Founded in 2005 by Simon Purches and Shaun Du Feu, Meridian Cooling has developed into a sizeable specialist business with more than 30 employees. The company serves customers across the South of England and nationally, with experience from environments including national retail, healthcare, factories, hospitality and high-end residential developments. Meridian Cooling will continue to operate under its existing local brand and leadership as part of Nordic Climate Group.

“Meridian Cooling is a well-run business with strong technical capability and a clear commitment to both customers and employees. Simon and Shaun have built a company with the ability to deliver in demanding environments, from commercial buildings and retail projects to heat pump solutions for residential developments. Meridian strengthens our position in the South of England and adds valuable competence to our growing UK platform,” says Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK & Ireland.

Meridian Cooling’s work spans installation, service and maintenance, with particular strength in tailored solutions where comfort, reliability and energy performance matter. The company has delivered projects ranging from heating and hot water solutions for apartment developments to climate control in retail and premium residential properties, including technically specific applications such as wine cellar cooling and swimming pool dehumidification.

“We have built Meridian Cooling by staying close to our customers, taking pride in the quality of our work and creating a team that can handle both everyday service needs and more complex projects. Joining Nordic Climate Group gives us the opportunity to continue developing the company with the same focus, while becoming part of a wider group of specialists that understands our business and our industry,” says Simon Purches and Shaun De Feu, Directors of Meridian Cooling.

For more information, please contact:

Ronnie Coutts, CEO OF Nordic Climate Group UK & Ireland

ronnie.coutts@nordicclimategroup.com | +44 7951 997 195

Simon Purches, Director of Meridian Cooling

Email: simon@meridiancooling.co.uk

Shaun De Feu, Director of Meridian Cooling

Email: shaun@meridiancooling.co.uk

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with around 2,500 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 650 million. Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.