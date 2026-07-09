Willis: Food industry faces mounting risks and falling confidence in risk management in 2026

LONDON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fears over food safety and health have risen sharply, with almost half of companies (45%) naming this among their biggest risks, up from 29% in 2024, amid growing concern over ultra-processed foods and rising litigation exposure. That’s according to the Global Food, Beverage and Agriculture Risk Report 2026, published today by Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW).

Rising geopolitical tensions, tariffs and input costs, mounting cyber threats, climate pressures and supply chain risks have also emerged as top concerns putting the food, beverage and agriculture sector under growing strain in 2026.

The new findings from Willis Direct & Facultative’s latest survey highlight how this increasingly complex and volatile risk landscape is eroding confidence in risk management capabilities, with many leaders reporting they feel less in control of their exposures and lack the tools and board-level support needed to manage them effectively.

Despite these headwinds, the sector remains resilient and forward-looking, with businesses prioritising value-for-money products to navigate cost-of-living pressures and sustain near-term profitability.

Key findings include:

Fears over health-related harms increase : 45% cite food safety and health as a top risk, up from 29% in 2024.

: 45% cite food safety and health as a top risk, up from 29% in 2024. Firms focus on value for money products: 52% identify value-for-money offerings as a top opportunity as businesses respond to cost-of-living pressures and rising input costs.

52% identify value-for-money offerings as a top opportunity as businesses respond to cost-of-living pressures and rising input costs. Conflicts expose supply chain vulnerabilities: 44% are concerned about supply chain risks, up from 40% in 2024, driven by geopolitical instability, trade tensions and disruption risks.

44% are concerned about supply chain risks, up from 40% in 2024, driven by geopolitical instability, trade tensions and disruption risks. Confidence in risk management falls : 62% feel somewhat or completely in control of their risks, down from 75% in 2024 and 89% in 2023, reflecting a more complex and volatile environment.

: 62% feel somewhat or completely in control of their risks, down from 75% in 2024 and 89% in 2023, reflecting a more complex and volatile environment. ESG risks remain a priority despite rollback: 84% say managing ESG risks will be a priority over the next two years as growers and producers start to feel the impact of increasing droughts and floods and issues such as water stress and land degradation become more urgent.

84% say managing ESG risks will be a priority over the next two years as growers and producers start to feel the impact of increasing droughts and floods and issues such as water stress and land degradation become more urgent. Business continuity processes strengthen: 83% of firms report having formal business continuity plans, up from 78%, as they step up preparedness for disruption.

Simon Lusher, Willis’ global food, beverage and agriculture leader said: “Food and beverage companies around the world are navigating a risk landscape that is becoming more complex and less predictable by the year. Our latest survey shows that many leaders feel less in control of these risks, reflecting how quickly the environment is evolving. What stands out is how firms are responding – sharpening their focus on resilience and value as pressures build.”

Ivy Lee, Willis’ food and beverage industry leader, Asia, said: “Businesses are contending with a particularly complex mix of supply chain disruption, with consumer expectations shifting quickly to a stronger focus on health, affordability and transparency. Businesses that can respond to those demands while staying agile will have a clear competitive edge.”

Roman Mesuraca, Willis’ head of property and casualty, Latin America, said: “We’re seeing a growing need for more sophisticated risk transfer and mitigation strategies as exposures intensify. Traditional approaches are no longer enough in a more volatile and interconnected risk environment. Strengthening risk management capabilities while investing in resilience and continuity planning will be critical to maintaining stability and growth in the year ahead.”

About the survey

450 global senior decision makers of risk management in leading food and beverage companies took part in the global food and beverage risk outlook 2026, conducted in February and March 2026. The complete report can be downloaded here.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Media contact

Jo Barrett

Jo.Barrett@wtwco.com / + 44 7940 703911

Lauren David

Lauren.David@wtwco.com / +44 7385 947619