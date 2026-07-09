Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market to Surge from $8.88 Billion in 2025 to $28.59 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in organizational collaboration market has experienced remarkable growth, with its size expected to soar from $8.88 billion in 2025 to $28.59 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 26.2%. This surge is fueled by factors such as increased enterprise-wide AI adoption, the growing demand for intelligent knowledge management, and the expansion of hybrid work environments. Key trends propelling this growth include AI-powered virtual assistants, automated content generation, real-time language translation tools, and AI-driven workflow automation.

The burgeoning popularity of remote and hybrid work models significantly contributes to the expansion of generative AI in organizational collaboration. These models are gaining traction due to technological advancements and changing employee preferences for flexibility. Generative AI streamlines communication, automates repetitive tasks, and fosters innovation, making it an indispensable tool in today's dynamic work settings. For instance, the Office for National Statistics in the UK reported that 44% of working adults engaged in remote or hybrid work throughout 2022.

Leading companies in the market are prioritizing the development of advanced AI tools to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making. In December 2024, Jasper AI Inc. launched Jasper Studio, a platform that integrates AI-driven content creation within Slack channels, offering marketing teams access to nearly 100 AI applications. Similarly, Atlassian Corp.'s acquisition of Rewatch Inc. aims to elevate its collaboration tools by automatically generating meeting notes and action items integrated with Jira issues.

Prominent players in the generative AI collaboration market include Microsoft Corporation, Accenture Plc, and International Business Machines Corporation, among others. North America emerged as the largest region within this market in 2025. The market spans various regions including Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe, South America, and others, covering countries such as the USA, UK, China, and India.

Despite challenges posed by tariffs increasing the costs of AI infrastructure components, these pressures have inadvertently accelerated the adoption of cloud-based AI collaboration platforms, offering scalable and cost-effective deployment models. This shift has lessened reliance on proprietary hardware, allowing for wider adoption across sectors like IT, healthcare, and education.

Generative AI in organizational collaboration encompasses solutions and services extending to industries such as banking, manufacturing, retail, and government. The market consists of revenues from knowledge management, workflow automation, and sentiment analysis services, including the sale of related computing infrastructure and networking hardware.

The market research report offers an extensive analysis of industry dynamics, regional shares, and competitive landscapes, providing valuable insights into the future trajectory of the generative AI in organizational collaboration market.

The "Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Global Report 2026" offers strategists, marketers, and senior management the essential insights required for market evaluation. This report delves into the rapidly growing sector, highlighting influential trends projected to shape the market over the coming decade and beyond.

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Description

This market report addresses questions concerning the leading and rapidly expanding market sectors within generative AI in organizational collaboration. It also examines the market's relationship to broader economic, demographic, and comparable markets. The report explores forces like technological disruption, regulatory transitions, and changing consumer preferences poised to influence future market dynamics.

The document details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring, trends, and strategies. Historical and forecast market growth metrics are analyzed geographically.

The market characteristics section defines the market, examining significant products, services, brand differentiation, and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section outlines the value chain, with emphasis on essential raw materials and supplier dynamics, along with competitor listings at each supply chain level.

Trend analysis and strategy updates examine digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven advancements, advising companies on leveraging these trends for competitive gain.

The regulatory and investment landscape provides an overview of regulatory frameworks, bodies, associations, and government policies, alongside investment trends influencing growth and innovation.

The market size section details both historical and forecasted market developments.

Forecasts consider factors like technological advancements, geopolitical events, and economic variables impacting the market.

The TAM analysis quantifies market potential, offering strategic insights based on this evaluation.

Market attractiveness is scored using a quantitative framework evaluating growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: By Component: Solution; Services. By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premise. By Organization Size: SMEs; Large Enterprises. By Industry Vertical: IT & Telecommunications; BFSI; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Retail; Education; Government & Public Sector.

Subsegments: By Solution and Services, including AI-Powered Virtual Assistants and Managed AI Collaboration Services.

Companies Mentioned: Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Zoom, Zoho, Atlassian, Asana, Canva, Wrike, and more.

Geographical Coverage: Countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series Analysis: Includes five years of historical data and ten-year forecasts.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard, supplemented by bi-annual updates and expert consultation support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Powered Virtual Collaboration Assistants

4.2.2 Automated Content and Document Generation

4.2.3 Real-Time Language Translation Tools

4.2.4 AI-Driven Workflow Automation

4.2.5 Context-Aware Knowledge Sharing Platforms



5. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Information Technology Enterprises

5.2 Banking Financial Services and Insurance

5.3 Healthcare Organizations

5.4 Manufacturing Enterprises

5.5 Government Agencies



6. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solution, Services

9.2. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premise

9.3. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.4. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government and Public Sector

9.5. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Virtual Assistants, Automated Content Generation Tools, AI-Driven Document Management Systems, Real-Time AI Translation and Transcription Solutions, AI-Based Workflow Automation Platforms

9.6. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting and Strategy Development Services, Integration and Deployment Services, Managed AI Collaboration Services, Training and Support Services, Customization and Optimization Services



10. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Accenture Plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Salesforce Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd, Atlassian Corp, Asana Inc, Canva, Wrike Inc, Airtable, Gong io Ltd, Kaltura, ClickUp, Jasper AI Inc, Glean, Synthesia Ltd, Slack Technologies



39. Global Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market



41. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Organizational Collaboration market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture Plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc

Zoom Video Communications Inc

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd

Atlassian Corp

Asana Inc

Canva

Wrike Inc

Airtable

Gong io Ltd

Kaltura

ClickUp

Jasper AI Inc

Glean

Synthesia Ltd

Slack Technologies

Notion Labs Inc

Google LLC

Taskade Inc

Miro

Leena AI

Tanka AI

Moveworks

Reclaim AI

Coda

Monday.com

Smartsheet

Figma

Linear

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxnezi

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