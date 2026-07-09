Explosive Growth Forecast in Generative AI for Computer Vision: Market to Reach $53.15 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in computer vision market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $10.76 billion in 2025 to $53.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of over 37.6%. This significant growth is driven by innovations in deep learning, neural networks, and the increasing availability of extensive visual datasets. Diversified applications across industries, the demand for realistic image synthesis, and the adoption of AI tools for media are accelerating this expansion.

Key trends include AI-based image enhancement, synthetic data generation, image translation models, style transfer, and expansion in medical and industrial imaging applications. The integration of generative AI in automated image editing, VR, and metaverse content, along with advancements in diffusion and transformer-based models, are pivotal to this robust market trajectory.

Increased adoption of AI is pivotal, with capabilities in automation, enhanced accuracy, and data-derived insights leading to innovation and competitive advantages. A survey by IBM in January 2024 highlighted 42% of large organizations actively implementing AI, with 59% planning increased investments, underscoring the continued interest in AI technologies.

Companies are intensifying their focus on developing solutions like advanced data synthesis to maintain a competitive edge. In October 2023, Tech Mahindra launched the Vision amplifAIer, an AI-powered solution that enhances business analytics through advanced data processing. This innovation supports scalable AI adoption, reducing the requirement for extensive data science skills while enabling robust computer vision applications.

Strategic acquisitions like Apple's acquisition of France-based Datakalab in April 2024 emphasize the focus on bolstering AI capabilities with heightened privacy and security measures, enhancing product offerings across its portfolio.

North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region. Major players such as Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Alibaba, Amazon AWS, Siemens, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Adobe, Baidu, Hikvision, and others play a significant role in advancing sector capabilities. Hardware tariffs impact the sector by increasing costs, but they also drive local production and optimized software development. This trend is likely to accelerate the adoption of generative AI tools in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The market includes revenues generated from services such as image synthesis, translation, enhancement, and 3D reconstruction. These services are vital for industries including healthcare, automotive, retail, entertainment, media, and manufacturing. Revenues are assessed based on enterprises' sales of goods/services within specified geographies, representing a comprehensive understanding of the current and forthcoming industry challenges and opportunities.

The "Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Global Report 2026" is an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate the rapidly evolving market landscape. This report delivers a detailed analysis of the trends poised to transform the generative AI in computer vision market over the next decade.

Why Purchase This Report?

Gain a global viewpoint with analysis across 16 key geographies.

Evaluate macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, inflation trends, and regulatory changes.

Craft regional and country-focused strategies using localized data.

Identify investment growth segments and leverage forecast data to outpace competitors.

Benchmark against major competitors using market share and innovation metrics.

Assess total market potential with TAM and market attractiveness scoring.

Receive updates and Excel dashboards for seamless data extraction and analysis.

Report Highlights

The report answers pivotal questions about the market dynamics, including technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences. It provides extensive coverage of market characteristics, segmented data, and regional insights, tracing historical and forecast growth across geographies.

Market Characteristics: Evaluates products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Evaluates products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Details the value chain, raw materials, and suppliers.

Details the value chain, raw materials, and suppliers. Emerging Trends: Explores digital transformation, sustainability, and AI innovation.

Explores digital transformation, sustainability, and AI innovation. Regulatory Landscape: Overviews key regulations, investment flows, and funding trends.

Overviews key regulations, investment flows, and funding trends. Market Size & Forecasts: Provides comprehensive market size estimates and future projections considering current influential factors.

Provides comprehensive market size estimates and future projections considering current influential factors. Geographical Insights: Expands coverage to Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting their growing role in global supply chains.

Expands coverage to Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting their growing role in global supply chains. Competitive Landscape: Details market competition, company profiles, and recent financial deals.

Scope of the Report

The report covers various technologies, applications, and industry verticals:

Technologies: Deep Learning, GANs, VAEs

Deep Learning, GANs, VAEs Applications: Content Creation, Image Synthesis, Style Transfer

Content Creation, Image Synthesis, Style Transfer Industries: Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Media, Manufacturing

Key Market Players

Companies such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation are extensively analyzed, providing insights into their market strategies and innovations.

Geographic Coverage

The report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and more, offering a comprehensive view of the global market.

Data & Delivery

The report integrates historic and forecast data, market segmentation, and competitive analysis. Available formats include Word, PDF, and an Interactive Report supplemented with an Excel Dashboard.

Additional Benefits

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Report Customization

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Based Image Enhancement

4.2.2 Synthetic Data Generation for Training

4.2.3 Image-to-Image Translation Models

4.2.4 Style Transfer and Artistic Rendering

4.2.5 Medical and Industrial Imaging Applications



5. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations

5.2 Automotive Companies

5.3 Retail and E-Commerce Platforms

5.4 Entertainment and Media Companies

5.5 Manufacturing and Industrial Enterprises



6. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Deep Learning, Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Variational Autoencoders (VAEs)

9.2. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Content Creation and Enhancement, Image and Video Synthesis, Image-to-Image Translation, Style Transfer, Other Applications

9.3. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Entertainment and Media, Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals

9.4. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Sub-Segmentation of Deep Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs), Transformers, Generative Pretrained Transformers (GPT), Self-Supervised Learning (SSL)

9.5. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Sub-Segmentation of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

StyleGANs, CycleGANs, Progressive GANs, Conditional GANs, BigGANs

9.6. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Sub-Segmentation of Variational Autoencoders (VAEs), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Disentangled VAEs, Beta-VAEs, Conditional VAEs (CVAEs), Semi-Supervised VAEs, Vector Quantized VAEs (VQ-VAE)



10. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Computer Vision Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Apple Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Samsung Electronics Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Alibaba Group Holding Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Baidu Inc., Hikvision, Xilinx Inc., OpenAI, NEC Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Xnor.ai, Clarifai, Vicarious AI



39. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Computer Vision Market



41. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Computer Vision market report include:

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.

Siemens AG

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Hikvision

Xilinx Inc.

OpenAI

NEC Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Xnor.ai

Clarifai

Vicarious AI

Visenze

Runway AI Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcb13b

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