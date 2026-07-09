Explosive Growth Forecast in Generative AI for Computer Vision: Market to Reach $53.15 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative AI in computer vision market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $10.76 billion in 2025 to $53.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of over 37.6%. This significant growth is driven by innovations in deep learning, neural networks, and the increasing availability of extensive visual datasets. Diversified applications across industries, the demand for realistic image synthesis, and the adoption of AI tools for media are accelerating this expansion.
Key trends include AI-based image enhancement, synthetic data generation, image translation models, style transfer, and expansion in medical and industrial imaging applications. The integration of generative AI in automated image editing, VR, and metaverse content, along with advancements in diffusion and transformer-based models, are pivotal to this robust market trajectory.
Increased adoption of AI is pivotal, with capabilities in automation, enhanced accuracy, and data-derived insights leading to innovation and competitive advantages. A survey by IBM in January 2024 highlighted 42% of large organizations actively implementing AI, with 59% planning increased investments, underscoring the continued interest in AI technologies.
Companies are intensifying their focus on developing solutions like advanced data synthesis to maintain a competitive edge. In October 2023, Tech Mahindra launched the Vision amplifAIer, an AI-powered solution that enhances business analytics through advanced data processing. This innovation supports scalable AI adoption, reducing the requirement for extensive data science skills while enabling robust computer vision applications.
Strategic acquisitions like Apple's acquisition of France-based Datakalab in April 2024 emphasize the focus on bolstering AI capabilities with heightened privacy and security measures, enhancing product offerings across its portfolio.
North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region. Major players such as Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Alibaba, Amazon AWS, Siemens, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Adobe, Baidu, Hikvision, and others play a significant role in advancing sector capabilities. Hardware tariffs impact the sector by increasing costs, but they also drive local production and optimized software development. This trend is likely to accelerate the adoption of generative AI tools in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
The market includes revenues generated from services such as image synthesis, translation, enhancement, and 3D reconstruction. These services are vital for industries including healthcare, automotive, retail, entertainment, media, and manufacturing. Revenues are assessed based on enterprises' sales of goods/services within specified geographies, representing a comprehensive understanding of the current and forthcoming industry challenges and opportunities.
The "Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Global Report 2026" is an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate the rapidly evolving market landscape. This report delivers a detailed analysis of the trends poised to transform the generative AI in computer vision market over the next decade.
Why Purchase This Report?
- Gain a global viewpoint with analysis across 16 key geographies.
- Evaluate macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, inflation trends, and regulatory changes.
- Craft regional and country-focused strategies using localized data.
- Identify investment growth segments and leverage forecast data to outpace competitors.
- Benchmark against major competitors using market share and innovation metrics.
- Assess total market potential with TAM and market attractiveness scoring.
- Receive updates and Excel dashboards for seamless data extraction and analysis.
Report Highlights
The report answers pivotal questions about the market dynamics, including technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences. It provides extensive coverage of market characteristics, segmented data, and regional insights, tracing historical and forecast growth across geographies.
- Market Characteristics: Evaluates products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.
- Supply Chain Analysis: Details the value chain, raw materials, and suppliers.
- Emerging Trends: Explores digital transformation, sustainability, and AI innovation.
- Regulatory Landscape: Overviews key regulations, investment flows, and funding trends.
- Market Size & Forecasts: Provides comprehensive market size estimates and future projections considering current influential factors.
- Geographical Insights: Expands coverage to Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting their growing role in global supply chains.
- Competitive Landscape: Details market competition, company profiles, and recent financial deals.
Scope of the Report
The report covers various technologies, applications, and industry verticals:
- Technologies: Deep Learning, GANs, VAEs
- Applications: Content Creation, Image Synthesis, Style Transfer
- Industries: Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Media, Manufacturing
Key Market Players
Companies such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation are extensively analyzed, providing insights into their market strategies and innovations.
Geographic Coverage
The report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and more, offering a comprehensive view of the global market.
Data & Delivery
The report integrates historic and forecast data, market segmentation, and competitive analysis. Available formats include Word, PDF, and an Interactive Report supplemented with an Excel Dashboard.
Additional Benefits
- Bi-Annual Data Updates
- Report Customization
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$14.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$53.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|37.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.5 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 AI-Based Image Enhancement
4.2.2 Synthetic Data Generation for Training
4.2.3 Image-to-Image Translation Models
4.2.4 Style Transfer and Artistic Rendering
4.2.5 Medical and Industrial Imaging Applications
5. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations
5.2 Automotive Companies
5.3 Retail and E-Commerce Platforms
5.4 Entertainment and Media Companies
5.5 Manufacturing and Industrial Enterprises
6. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Deep Learning, Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Variational Autoencoders (VAEs)
9.2. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Content Creation and Enhancement, Image and Video Synthesis, Image-to-Image Translation, Style Transfer, Other Applications
9.3. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Entertainment and Media, Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals
9.4. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Sub-Segmentation of Deep Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs), Transformers, Generative Pretrained Transformers (GPT), Self-Supervised Learning (SSL)
9.5. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Sub-Segmentation of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
StyleGANs, CycleGANs, Progressive GANs, Conditional GANs, BigGANs
9.6. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Sub-Segmentation of Variational Autoencoders (VAEs), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Disentangled VAEs, Beta-VAEs, Conditional VAEs (CVAEs), Semi-Supervised VAEs, Vector Quantized VAEs (VQ-VAE)
10. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
13.1. China Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
14.1. India Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
15.1. Japan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
16.1. Australia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
22.1. UK Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
23.1. Germany Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
24.1. France Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
25.1. Italy Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
26.1. Spain Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
28.1. Russia Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
29.1. North America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
30.1. USA Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
31.1. Canada Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
32.1. South America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
35.1. Africa Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Generative AI in Computer Vision Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Apple Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Samsung Electronics Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. Alibaba Group Holding Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Baidu Inc., Hikvision, Xilinx Inc., OpenAI, NEC Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Xnor.ai, Clarifai, Vicarious AI
39. Global Generative AI in Computer Vision Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Computer Vision Market
41. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Generative AI in Computer Vision Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Generative AI in Computer Vision market report include:
- Apple Inc.
- Samsung Electronics
- Microsoft Corporation
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Adobe Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- Hikvision
- Xilinx Inc.
- OpenAI
- NEC Corporation
- Cognex Corporation
- Xnor.ai
- Clarifai
- Vicarious AI
- Visenze
- Runway AI Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcb13b
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