Generative AI in Architecture Market Report 2026 Now Available — 250-Page Study Covers Design Automation, Urban Planning, and Cloud Collaboration

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Architecture Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in architecture market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surge from $1.47 billion in 2025 to $2.07 billion in 2026, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.9%. Advances such as CAD software adoption, enhanced digital design workflows, and computational design methods primarily drive this surge. Furthermore, trends in urbanization and the demand for more efficient design cycles contribute significantly to this burgeoning market.

Forecasts indicate that the market will grow to $8 billion by 2030 (CAGR of 40.2%), fueled by smart city projects, sustainable building mandates, and breakthroughs in AI-powered design tools. Key trends set to dominate this period include algorithmic design automation and AI-assisted concept generation, along with advancements in cloud-based design collaboration and sustainable design simulation.

The escalating demand for infrastructural development projects is also playing a pivotal role in the expansion of AI in architecture. Economic growth boosts infrastructure projects by upping the ante on essential integrations like transportation and utilities, driving further economic activity and investment. Generative AI is transforming these large-scale projects by streamlining design processes, enhancing efficiency, and cutting costs. It empowers architects and urban planners to innovate swiftly, optimizing project planning and efficiency. This dynamic is exemplified by the UK's rising infrastructure expenditures, reported by the Office for National Statistics, which saw substantial investments increasing by 2.2% to £28.9 billion in 2024.

Industry leaders are harnessing subscription-based design platforms aimed at alleviating upfront costs and providing constant access to cutting-edge design tools. An example is Poliark's Kend platform, launched in January 2024, which facilitates real-time collaboration through cloud technology. Kend's innovative features include generating 3D models in seconds, supporting interactive design changes, and integrating carbon data to comply with new sustainability mandates.

Innovative measures continue with acquisitions such as One Click LCA's buyout of Buildrz, intended to cement its status as a sustainability software leader. These strategic moves align with accelerating demands for efficiency and sustainability in architectural practices.

North America's prominence in the market is notable, with Asia-Pacific on track to become the fastest-growing region. However, tariffs have impacted costs, especially for on-premises deployments in North America and Europe, slowing adoption among smaller firms. Despite this, the shift towards cloud-based solutions and subscription models appears promising.

The generative AI in architecture market report delves into detailed analysis, competitive landscapes, and emerging trends essential for staying ahead in this rapidly evolving industry. The implementation of AI in architecture involves advanced algorithms that autonomously enhance design processes, ultimately enabling architects to address complex challenges more efficiently.

Generative AI solutions are available through cloud-based or on-premises deployments, catering to diverse needs across architectural firms, real estate developers, government agencies, and construction companies. This market encompasses a wide range of services, including design optimization, consulting, and cutting-edge technology deployments like 3D printing and sensor networks.

Finally, the market is defined by the revenues from goods and services within specified geographic locations, accounting for all sales, grants, and donations without including resales along the supply chain.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate the rapidly expanding market landscape. This comprehensive analysis provides insights into the prevailing trends poised to shape the architecture market over the next decade and beyond.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Achieve a global perspective with a report covering 16 geographies, ensuring comprehensive market coverage.

Assess the influence of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies grounded in local data and insights.

Identify potential growth sectors for investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors and adapt to market drivers and trends.

Gain insights into customer preferences through end-user analysis.

Benchmark your performance against leading competitors using metrics like market share and brand strength.

Evaluate the market's potential using the Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness Score (MAS) metrics.

Utilize high-quality data and analysis for both internal and external presentations.

Receive regular updates alongside an Excel data sheet for straightforward data extraction and examination.

Access all report data in an excel dashboard format for comprehensive analysis.

Report Scope:

This report answers critical questions about the generative AI market in architecture, including the largest and fastest-growing segments and the market's relationship with broader economic factors. It examines technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences shaping the market.

Market Overview:

The report delves into market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, and competitive landscape. It includes comprehensive analysis on:

Market size and historic growth along with future forecasts considering current technological, geopolitical, and economic factors.

Key segmentation by deployment, application, technology, and end-user to provide a deeper understanding of market trends.

Supply chain analysis detailing resources, suppliers, and competitive insights at each chain level.

Regulatory and investment landscape to inform on frameworks and funding trends critical for strategic planning.

Emerging trends in digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Geographical and Competitive Insights:

The expanded geographical coverage of regions such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia reflects strategic shifts in the global value chain, providing detailed analysis of important market hubs. Insights on key competitors, including their market shares and strategic initiatives, offer a strategic edge.

Additional Features:

The report offers detailed company profiles, including those of Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Adobe Inc., among others, providing insights into innovation and market positioning.

Delivered in Word, PDF, or Interactive format with added benefits such as bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.

This pivotal report is ideal for those aiming to navigate and capitalize on the evolving Generative AI landscape in architecture, providing actionable insights and strategic recommendations for market participants.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 40.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Algorithmic Design Automation

4.2.2 AI-Assisted Concept Generation

4.2.3 Performance-Driven Design Optimization

4.2.4 Cloud-Based Design Collaboration

4.2.5 Sustainable Design Simulation



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Architectural Firms

5.2 Construction Companies

5.3 Real Estate Developers

5.4 Urban Planning Authorities

5.5 Design Consultancies



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premises

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning Algorithms, Software Platforms, Hardware Infrastructure

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Architectural Design, Urban Planning, Interior Design

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Architectural Firms, Real Estate Developers, Government and Municipalities, Construction Companies

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud-Based, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Multi-Tenant Cloud AI Platforms, Private Cloud AI Deployments, Hybrid Cloud AI Solutions, Scalable Cloud AI Services

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Sub-Segmentation of on-Premises, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Local Server-Based AI Solutions, Edge Computing AI Deployments, High-Performance Workstation AI Systems, Secure on-Premises AI Platforms



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Adobe Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Dassault Systemes S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Autodesk Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

ANSYS Inc., Hexaware Technologies Limited, Bentley Systems Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Graphisoft SE, Matterport Inc., SketchUp, Bricsys NV, LeewayHertz, OpenSpace Labs Inc., Sidewalk Labs LLC, TestFit Inc., Archistar Pty Ltd., Coohom Inc., Digital Blue Foam Pte Ltd.



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Architecture Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Architecture market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Dassault Systemes S.A.

Autodesk Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Bentley Systems Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Graphisoft SE

Matterport Inc.

SketchUp

Bricsys NV

LeewayHertz

OpenSpace Labs Inc.

Sidewalk Labs LLC

TestFit Inc.

Archistar Pty Ltd.

Coohom Inc.

Digital Blue Foam Pte Ltd.

TOGAL.AI INC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb0yka

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