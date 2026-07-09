New Report: 'Generative AI in Material Science Market Report 2026' Profiles Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Siemens, and 29 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Material Science Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in material science market has experienced tremendous growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $1.68 billion in 2025 to $2.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6%. This expansion is driven by a demand for faster material development, high traditional experimentation costs, and increased industrial R&D investments.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $7.01 billion by 2030 at a 33% CAGR. This growth is attributed to AI-led discovery, sustainable material demand, digital twin integration, and advancements in manufacturing. Key trends include AI-driven material discovery, predictive modeling, simulation-based design, and sustainable material innovation.

Increased investment in AI technologies is set to propel generative AI in material science, spurred by automation, advanced analytics, and private and public sector support. For instance, the UK saw an upsurge in AI-related inward investments in 2024 with numerous new projects, highlighting the sector's potential.

Leading tech companies focus on innovative solutions. Nvidia Corporation's BioNeMo Cloud Service, introduced in March 2023, offers pre-trained AI models for drug discovery, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. This exemplifies how generative AI models accelerate R&D and therapeutic discoveries.

SandboxAQ’s acquisition of Good Chemistry in January 2024 for $75 million exemplifies strategic expansion. By integrating Good Chemistry’s quantum platforms, SandboxAQ aims to enhance AI capabilities in drug discovery and material design, showcasing the synergy between AI and quantum technology.

Key market players include Microsoft, Siemens, IBM, NVIDIA, Hexagon, and ANSYS. This sector encompasses North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, reflecting its global reach. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for fast-paced growth.

Tariffs have increased costs for imported laboratory equipment and computing hardware in research-intensive industries, impacting regions like Europe and North America. However, tariffs have also prompted local R&D investments and spurred cloud-based platform adoption.

A comprehensive market research report highlights market statistics, competitive shares, and detailed segments, offering insights into current and future scenarios. Generative AI in material science empowers material creation through algorithms and simulations, expediting new material discovery and enhancement.

The primary functionalities include materials discovery and design, predictive modeling, and process optimization. These AI systems are deployed in various fields, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and aerospace, and are available through cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid implementations.

This market’s value stems from revenues earned through services like material property analysis and AI tool integration. The geographical revenues signify income generated by organizations within the specified area, excluding supply chain resales.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Material Science Market Global Report 2026 equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with vital insights to evaluate the rapidly expanding market. As a forward-focused study, this report outlines trends expected to shape the market over the coming decade and beyond.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Gain a global outlook from a detailed and comprehensive analysis covering 16 geographies.

Analyze the implications of macro factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, regulatory shifts, and changing economic indicators.

Formulate regional and country-level strategies based on localized data analytics.

Identify lucrative growth segments for continued investment.

Leverage forecast data and emerging market trends to outperform competitors.

Conduct end-user analysis to deepen customer understanding.

Benchmark against leading market players based on market share, innovation, and brand strengths.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scores to assess potential.

Utilize reliable data for internal and external presentations.

Receive timely updates and an Excel datasheet for simple extraction and data manipulation.

All report data accessible via an Excel dashboard format.

Explore the Market:

This report answers pressing questions about the largest and most rapidly expanding market for generative AI in material science. It also explores its connection to the broader economy, demographic shifts, and similar markets being disrupted by technological, regulatory, and consumer changes.

Detailed market characteristics covering size, growth, segmentation, and breakdown by region.

Supply chain analysis, highlighting major raw materials and suppliers, along with a competitor list at each supply chain level.

Trends and strategies examining digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation and how companies can capitalize on these trends.

Overview of the regulatory and investment landscape affecting market growth and innovation.

In-depth analysis of market size, both historical and forecasted, considering factors like AI advancements, regulatory influences, and global economic conditions.

TAM evaluation offering strategic growth insights and opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring based on potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Geographically expanded coverage, including new insights into Taiwan and Southeast Asia as critical global value chain components.

Competitive landscape analysis, including detailed profiles of major players and significant financial deals.

Industry leader rankings based on market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope: Markets Covered:

By Type: Materials Discovery and Design; Predictive Modeling and Simulation; Process Optimization.

Materials Discovery and Design; Predictive Modeling and Simulation; Process Optimization. By Deployment: Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid.

Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid. By Application: Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals; Electronics and Semiconductors; Energy Storage and Conversion; Automotive and Aerospace; Construction and Infrastructure; Consumer Goods.

Subsegments:

Materials Discovery and Design: AI-Driven Materials Screening; AI-Based Computational Chemistry; Quantum Materials Design; Material Property Prediction.

AI-Driven Materials Screening; AI-Based Computational Chemistry; Quantum Materials Design; Material Property Prediction. Predictive Modeling and Simulation: AI-Based Simulation for Material Behavior; Predictive Analytics for Material Performance; Thermal and Mechanical Property Simulation.

AI-Based Simulation for Material Behavior; Predictive Analytics for Material Performance; Thermal and Mechanical Property Simulation. Process Optimization: AI for Manufacturing Process Optimization; Energy Efficiency; AI-Driven Quality Control; Supply Chain Optimization.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Driven Materials Discovery

4.2.2 Predictive Material Property Modeling

4.2.3 Simulation Based Material Design

4.2.4 AI Enabled Process Optimization

4.2.5 Sustainable Material Innovation



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2 Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturers

5.3 Automotive and Aerospace Companies

5.4 Energy Storage Developers

5.5 Construction and Infrastructure Firms



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Materials Discovery and Design, Predictive Modeling and Simulation, Process Optimization

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premises, Hybrid

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy Storage and Conversion, Automotive and Aerospace, Construction and Infrastructure, Consumer Goods, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Sub-Segmentation of Materials Discovery and Design, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Driven Materials Screening, AI-Based Computational Chemistry, Quantum Materials Design, Material Property Prediction

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Sub-Segmentation of Predictive Modeling and Simulation, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Based Simulation for Material Behavior, Predictive Analytics for Material Performance, Failure Prediction and Reliability Analysis, Thermal and Mechanical Property Simulation

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Sub-Segmentation of Process Optimization, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI for Manufacturing Process Optimization, Energy Efficiency in Material Processing, AI-Driven Quality Control in Material Production, Supply Chain Optimization for Materials



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. International Business Machines Corporation IBM Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Hexagon AB Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

ANSYS Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, Altair Engineering Inc., OpenAI, Schrödinger Inc., XtalPi, Alchemy Insights Inc., Citrine Informatics Inc., QuesTek Innovations LLC, Materials Zone, Kebotix Inc., Nanotronics Imaging Inc., AION Labs, Exabyte io, DeepMatter Group Plc



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Material Science market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

NVIDIA Corporation

Hexagon AB

ANSYS Inc.

DeepMind Technologies Limited

Altair Engineering Inc.

OpenAI

Schrödinger Inc.

XtalPi

Alchemy Insights Inc.

Citrine Informatics Inc.

QuesTek Innovations LLC

Materials Zone

Kebotix Inc.

Nanotronics Imaging Inc.

AION Labs

Exabyte io

DeepMatter Group Plc

Orbital Materials

PostEra

Polymerize

Quantum Motion

NNAISENSE

Dassault Systèmes BIOVIA

Turbine ai

NobleAI

Newfound Materials Inc

Osium AI

KoBold Metals

Albert Invent

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/er2r4f

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