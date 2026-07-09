New Report: 'Generative AI in Material Science Market Report 2026' Profiles Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Siemens, and 29 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Material Science Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in material science market has experienced tremendous growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $1.68 billion in 2025 to $2.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6%. This expansion is driven by a demand for faster material development, high traditional experimentation costs, and increased industrial R&D investments.
Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $7.01 billion by 2030 at a 33% CAGR. This growth is attributed to AI-led discovery, sustainable material demand, digital twin integration, and advancements in manufacturing. Key trends include AI-driven material discovery, predictive modeling, simulation-based design, and sustainable material innovation.
Increased investment in AI technologies is set to propel generative AI in material science, spurred by automation, advanced analytics, and private and public sector support. For instance, the UK saw an upsurge in AI-related inward investments in 2024 with numerous new projects, highlighting the sector's potential.
Leading tech companies focus on innovative solutions. Nvidia Corporation's BioNeMo Cloud Service, introduced in March 2023, offers pre-trained AI models for drug discovery, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. This exemplifies how generative AI models accelerate R&D and therapeutic discoveries.
SandboxAQ’s acquisition of Good Chemistry in January 2024 for $75 million exemplifies strategic expansion. By integrating Good Chemistry’s quantum platforms, SandboxAQ aims to enhance AI capabilities in drug discovery and material design, showcasing the synergy between AI and quantum technology.
Key market players include Microsoft, Siemens, IBM, NVIDIA, Hexagon, and ANSYS. This sector encompasses North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, reflecting its global reach. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for fast-paced growth.
Tariffs have increased costs for imported laboratory equipment and computing hardware in research-intensive industries, impacting regions like Europe and North America. However, tariffs have also prompted local R&D investments and spurred cloud-based platform adoption.
A comprehensive market research report highlights market statistics, competitive shares, and detailed segments, offering insights into current and future scenarios. Generative AI in material science empowers material creation through algorithms and simulations, expediting new material discovery and enhancement.
The primary functionalities include materials discovery and design, predictive modeling, and process optimization. These AI systems are deployed in various fields, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and aerospace, and are available through cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid implementations.
This market’s value stems from revenues earned through services like material property analysis and AI tool integration. The geographical revenues signify income generated by organizations within the specified area, excluding supply chain resales.
The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Material Science Market Global Report 2026 equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with vital insights to evaluate the rapidly expanding market. As a forward-focused study, this report outlines trends expected to shape the market over the coming decade and beyond.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Gain a global outlook from a detailed and comprehensive analysis covering 16 geographies.
- Analyze the implications of macro factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, regulatory shifts, and changing economic indicators.
- Formulate regional and country-level strategies based on localized data analytics.
- Identify lucrative growth segments for continued investment.
- Leverage forecast data and emerging market trends to outperform competitors.
- Conduct end-user analysis to deepen customer understanding.
- Benchmark against leading market players based on market share, innovation, and brand strengths.
- Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scores to assess potential.
- Utilize reliable data for internal and external presentations.
- Receive timely updates and an Excel datasheet for simple extraction and data manipulation.
- All report data accessible via an Excel dashboard format.
Explore the Market:
This report answers pressing questions about the largest and most rapidly expanding market for generative AI in material science. It also explores its connection to the broader economy, demographic shifts, and similar markets being disrupted by technological, regulatory, and consumer changes.
- Detailed market characteristics covering size, growth, segmentation, and breakdown by region.
- Supply chain analysis, highlighting major raw materials and suppliers, along with a competitor list at each supply chain level.
- Trends and strategies examining digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation and how companies can capitalize on these trends.
- Overview of the regulatory and investment landscape affecting market growth and innovation.
- In-depth analysis of market size, both historical and forecasted, considering factors like AI advancements, regulatory influences, and global economic conditions.
- TAM evaluation offering strategic growth insights and opportunities.
- Market attractiveness scoring based on potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.
- Geographically expanded coverage, including new insights into Taiwan and Southeast Asia as critical global value chain components.
- Competitive landscape analysis, including detailed profiles of major players and significant financial deals.
- Industry leader rankings based on market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.
Report Scope: Markets Covered:
- By Type: Materials Discovery and Design; Predictive Modeling and Simulation; Process Optimization.
- By Deployment: Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid.
- By Application: Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals; Electronics and Semiconductors; Energy Storage and Conversion; Automotive and Aerospace; Construction and Infrastructure; Consumer Goods.
Subsegments:
- Materials Discovery and Design: AI-Driven Materials Screening; AI-Based Computational Chemistry; Quantum Materials Design; Material Property Prediction.
- Predictive Modeling and Simulation: AI-Based Simulation for Material Behavior; Predictive Analytics for Material Performance; Thermal and Mechanical Property Simulation.
- Process Optimization: AI for Manufacturing Process Optimization; Energy Efficiency; AI-Driven Quality Control; Supply Chain Optimization.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.24 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|33.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 AI Driven Materials Discovery
4.2.2 Predictive Material Property Modeling
4.2.3 Simulation Based Material Design
4.2.4 AI Enabled Process Optimization
4.2.5 Sustainable Material Innovation
5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.2 Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturers
5.3 Automotive and Aerospace Companies
5.4 Energy Storage Developers
5.5 Construction and Infrastructure Firms
6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Materials Discovery and Design, Predictive Modeling and Simulation, Process Optimization
9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cloud-Based, on-Premises, Hybrid
9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy Storage and Conversion, Automotive and Aerospace, Construction and Infrastructure, Consumer Goods, Other Applications
9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Sub-Segmentation of Materials Discovery and Design, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
AI-Driven Materials Screening, AI-Based Computational Chemistry, Quantum Materials Design, Material Property Prediction
9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Sub-Segmentation of Predictive Modeling and Simulation, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
AI-Based Simulation for Material Behavior, Predictive Analytics for Material Performance, Failure Prediction and Reliability Analysis, Thermal and Mechanical Property Simulation
9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Sub-Segmentation of Process Optimization, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
AI for Manufacturing Process Optimization, Energy Efficiency in Material Processing, AI-Driven Quality Control in Material Production, Supply Chain Optimization for Materials
10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. International Business Machines Corporation IBM Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. Hexagon AB Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
ANSYS Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, Altair Engineering Inc., OpenAI, Schrödinger Inc., XtalPi, Alchemy Insights Inc., Citrine Informatics Inc., QuesTek Innovations LLC, Materials Zone, Kebotix Inc., Nanotronics Imaging Inc., AION Labs, Exabyte io, DeepMatter Group Plc
39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market
41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Material Science Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Generative AI in Material Science market report include:
- Microsoft Corporation
- Siemens AG
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Hexagon AB
- ANSYS Inc.
- DeepMind Technologies Limited
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- OpenAI
- Schrödinger Inc.
- XtalPi
- Alchemy Insights Inc.
- Citrine Informatics Inc.
- QuesTek Innovations LLC
- Materials Zone
- Kebotix Inc.
- Nanotronics Imaging Inc.
- AION Labs
- Exabyte io
- DeepMatter Group Plc
- Orbital Materials
- PostEra
- Polymerize
- Quantum Motion
- NNAISENSE
- Dassault Systèmes BIOVIA
- Turbine ai
- NobleAI
- Newfound Materials Inc
- Osium AI
- KoBold Metals
- Albert Invent
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/er2r4f
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