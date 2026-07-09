Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Report 2026: Global Analysis Projects 42.8% CAGR and $9.1 Billion Valuation by 2030

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Teaching Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years and is projected to continue this trajectory. From an estimated market size of $1.53 billion in 2025, it is expected to grow to $2.19 billion in 2026, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.5%. This historic growth is driven by the rise of e-learning platforms, expanding digital classrooms, increasing demand for personalized education, teacher resource shortages, and broader adoption of learning management systems.







The forecast for the market indicates further exponential growth, reaching $9.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 42.8%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the integration of generative AI into educational platforms, the demand for customized learning, the expansion of remote and hybrid education, and increased focus on student performance analytics. Trends such as AI-generated personalized content, adaptive learning paths, automated feedback systems, and the use of virtual AI tutors are expected to reshape the landscape.



The adoption of online learning significantly boosts the market, with Eurostat reporting that as of January 2024, 30% of European internet users aged 16 to 74 engaged in online courses, an increase of 2% from the previous year. Generative AI has enhanced online learning by personalizing content and providing real-time feedback, thus making education more engaging and accessible.



In the industry, key players are leveraging natural language processing (NLP) to enhance digital learning and improve student engagement. For instance, in June 2024, the CK-12 Foundation launched Flexi, an AI tutoring assistant on WhatsApp across India, aimed at improving educational accessibility by integrating AI with its curriculum, offering multilingual support, and providing personalized learning assistance.



Significant M&A activity has also fueled sector growth, exemplified by Avallain's acquisition of TeacherMatic in March 2024. This acquisition positions Avallain as a leader in AI applications in education by gaining access to TeacherMatic's generative AI-powered platform.



The market is dominated by major corporations like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., OpenAI, and others, operating across key regions like North America, the largest region in this sector in 2025. Areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more also experience significant market activity.



Tariffs have affected the market by increasing costs for computing devices and infrastructure components, posing challenges for budget-constrained institutions. However, these challenges are spurring innovation in local edtech initiatives, promoting long-term growth and accessibility.



Comprehensive market research reports provide critical insights into market size, regional dynamics, competitor activities, and trend analysis, assisting stakeholders in navigating the landscape effectively. As the demand for AI-enhanced educational tools rises, the generative AI in the teaching market presents valuable opportunities for innovation and investment.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Global Report 2026 offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the growing market. This comprehensive report provides a roadmap to understanding key trends shaping the teaching market over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a global perspective with comprehensive coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies by leveraging local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments to optimize investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data and emerging market drivers to outperform competitors.

Gain insights into customer behavior based on end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors using metrics like market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess market potential through total addressable market (TAM) analysis and market attractiveness scoring.

Enhance presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analyses, delivered in an up-to-date Excel dashboard format.

Description:

The report addresses pivotal questions about the largest and fastest growing markets for AI in teaching and explores their relationships with the broader economy, demography, and other sectors. It covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country analyses, competitive landscapes, and strategic trends. This market analysis spans the evolution of key factors such as technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences.

The market characteristics chapter defines the market, examines core offerings, evaluates brand differentiation, and highlights major product innovations.

Supply chain analysis reveals key raw materials, resources, and supplier dynamics, identifying competitors across the supply chain.

Emerging trends and strategies underscore the market's evolution, emphasizing digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI advancements that can enhance competitive positioning.

An overview of regulatory and investment landscapes showcases frameworks influencing market growth, with insights into investment flows and funding trends.

The market size section presents both historic and forecast data, considering technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, and macroeconomic variables.

A comprehensive TAM analysis offers strategic insights and growth opportunities by comparing potential against current market size.

The market attractiveness scoring employs a quantitative framework assessing growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Market segmentation details sub-markets, while regional breakdowns analyze market sizes and growth across geographies.

Expanded coverage, including regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflects recent shifts in global supply chains.

A detailed competitive landscape analysis describes market shares, financial deals, and leading company profiles.

The company scoring matrix evaluates top firms based on market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Component: Software, Services. By Application: Content Creation, Personalized Lessons, Course Design, Chatbots, Data Analytics, Tutoring, and more. By End-User: Higher Education, K-12, Corporate Training.

Subsegments: By Software: AI-Powered LMS, Adaptive Learning Platforms, AI-Driven Assessment Tools, and more. By Services: Curriculum Development, Teacher Support, Content Creation Services.

Companies Mentioned: Google, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, Pearson, OpenAI, and many others.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and others.

Time Series: Presents five years of historic data alongside a ten-year forecast.

Data and Analysis: Includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, with segmentations by country and region.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Generated Personalized Learning Content

4.2.2 Adaptive Learning Path Creation

4.2.3 Automated Assessment and Feedback Systems

4.2.4 Virtual AI Tutors and Assistants

4.2.5 Curriculum Design Using Generative Models



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Higher Education Institutions

5.2 K Twelve Schools

5.3 Corporate Training Providers

5.4 Online Education Platforms

5.5 Educational Content Providers



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Content Creation for the Course, Personalized Lessons, Course Design, Chatbots for Student Support, Data Analytics for Students' Performance, Restoring Old Learning Material, Tutoring, Other Applications

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Higher Education, K-12 Education, Corporate Training and Learning

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Learning Management Systems (LMS), Adaptive Learning Platforms, Virtual Tutoring Software, AI-Driven Assessment and Grading Tools, Gamification and AI-Based Learning Tools

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Driven Curriculum Development Services, Teacher Training and Support Services, Integration and Implementation Services, AI-Based Educational Content Creation Services, Consulting Services for AI in Education



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Adobe Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Pearson plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

OpenAI, Pegasystems Inc., Duolingo, Coursera Inc., Elevate K-12, Kahoot, Quizlet Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., Nearpod, DreamBox Learning, Moodle Pty Ltd., Khan Academy Inc., Brainly, Knewton Inc., Sana Labs AB



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Teaching market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Pearson plc

OpenAI

Pegasystems Inc.

Duolingo

Coursera Inc.

Elevate K-12

Kahoot

Quizlet Inc.

Carnegie Learning Inc.

Nearpod

DreamBox Learning

Moodle Pty Ltd.

Khan Academy Inc.

Brainly

Knewton Inc.

Sana Labs AB

Cerego Inc.

Kidaptive Inc.

nolej AI

Squirrel AI Learning

Speechify





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpoko3

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