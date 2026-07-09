Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Product Design Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in product design market has experienced significant growth, projected to rise from $15.78 billion in 2025 to $17.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. This growth is driven by demands for faster product development, rising design complexity, adoption of CAD tools, cost-effective prototyping, and digital transformation. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $27.67 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%, fueled by AI integration in design workflows, sustainable design demand, cloud-based collaboration, and digital twins.

Smart infrastructure projects are key drivers for the expansion of generative AI in product design, enhancing infrastructure system design and operation via advanced technologies and real-time data analysis. In February 2024, data from the Institute of the Americas highlighted the rising momentum in smart city development, with spending forecasted to exceed $190 billion by the end of 2023. IoT connections in Latin America are anticipated to hit 1.2-1.3 billion by 2025, with regional IoT revenue surpassing $47 billion. The projects emphasize smart buildings and smart utilities, further driving the market's expansion.

Innovative solutions continue to revolutionize the industry. In June 2023, Flytxt, a Netherlands-based firm, launched a Generative AI tool to optimize digital product design processes, enabling rapid development and efficient product scaling. This tool optimizes design attributes and offers decision-making transparency. In July 2024, Canva acquired Leonardo.AI to enhance its AI capabilities, enriching its toolset for creative flexibility in visual asset creation.

Key companies like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Siemens, IBM, NVIDIA, Adobe, and many more are pivotal in the market's growth, offering a range of solutions supporting various sectors. The largest market segment in 2025 was North America, with Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions also being significant contributors.

Tariffs have affected the market by raising hardware costs, influencing design investment decisions, yet promoting localized production and cost-optimized design innovation. This encourages long-term market strength.

The market research report provides comprehensive insights on market size, regional and competitive analysis, segments, trends, and future growth opportunities. The study delves into the deployment models of generative AI, focusing on cloud-based and on-premises solutions, serving diverse end-users from automotive to healthcare sectors.

The generative AI market comprises revenues from services like design optimization and rapid prototyping, and products including text-to-image generation tools and starter kits. Market value is calculated based on goods sold at factory gate prices, encompassing revenues from sales, grants, or donations, excluding resale revenues along the supply chain. The comprehensive report offers a detailed perspective on the current and future market scenarios.







The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Product Design Market Global Report 2026" is a crucial tool for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to understand this rapidly expanding market. This comprehensive report offers insights into key trends shaping the market over the coming decade and beyond.

Why Purchase This Report?

Access global insights with coverage spanning 16 geographies.

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Leverage forecast data and emerging trends to outperform competitors.

Develop a deeper understanding of customer behavior through end-user analysis.

Compare your performance against top competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Calculate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness score (MAS) to evaluate potential.

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Report Overview

Delve into the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in product design. Understand how this market integrates with the global economy, demography, and related markets. Discover the forces, including technological evolution, regulatory changes, and consumer preference shifts, that will shape future market dynamics.

Key Market Insights

Analysis of market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns.

Overview of market potential through TAM analysis, and strategic insights based on current market size.

Examination of emerging technologies like AI-driven innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability initiatives.

Insight into regulatory landscapes, covering frameworks, bodies, and policies impacting growth.

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis detailing market shares, company performance, and innovation status.

Scope of the Report

The report covers several areas:

Deployment Model: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Cloud-Based; On-Premises Application: Design Exploration, Optimization, Customization

Design Exploration, Optimization, Customization End-User: Automotive, Healthcare, Construction, and More

Featured Companies

Companies such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Siemens, IBM, NVIDIA, Adobe, and many others play crucial roles in this market.

Geographic Coverage

This report includes geographic assessments spanning Australia, China, India, the USA, among others, in regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Delivery and Benefits

Delivered in preferred formats such as Word, PDF, and an Excel dashboard, the report offers additional benefits like bi-annual updates, customization, and expert consultant support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $17.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Driven Design Exploration

4.2.2 Automated Design Optimization

4.2.3 Generative Simulation Models

4.2.4 Mass Customization Enablement

4.2.5 AI Assisted Prototyping



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Automotive Manufacturers

5.2 Healthcare and Medical Device Manufacturers

5.3 Construction and Architecture Firms

5.4 Industrial Equipment Manufacturers

5.5 Consumer Product Companies



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premises

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Design Exploration and Ideation, Design Optimization and Simulation, Customization and Personalization, Other Applications

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automotive Manufacturers, Healthcare and Medical Device Manufacturers, Contraction and Architecture Firms, Other End-Users

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud-Based, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Public Cloud Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Platforms, Private Cloud Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Platforms, Hybrid Cloud Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Solutions, Software-as-A-Service (SaaS) Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Design Tools

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of on-Premises, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Enterprise on-Premises Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Systems, Department-Level on-Premises Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Design Solutions, Custom-Deployed on-Premises Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Design Platforms, Secure in-House Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Tools



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Adobe Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc., Unity Technologies Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Altair Engineering Inc., Xometry Inc., nTopology Inc., Onshape Inc., ParaMatters, Dyndrite, MSC Software



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Product Design market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Siemens AG

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Hexagon AB

Autodesk Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

PTC Inc.

Unity Technologies Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Altair Engineering Inc.

Xometry Inc.

nTopology Inc.

Onshape Inc.

ParaMatters

Dyndrite

MSC Software

Spectral Labs

GenCAD-3D

CADScribe

Shapr3D

SimScale



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5qd88

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