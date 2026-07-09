Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Product Design Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in product design market has experienced significant growth, projected to rise from $15.78 billion in 2025 to $17.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. This growth is driven by demands for faster product development, rising design complexity, adoption of CAD tools, cost-effective prototyping, and digital transformation. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $27.67 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%, fueled by AI integration in design workflows, sustainable design demand, cloud-based collaboration, and digital twins.
Smart infrastructure projects are key drivers for the expansion of generative AI in product design, enhancing infrastructure system design and operation via advanced technologies and real-time data analysis. In February 2024, data from the Institute of the Americas highlighted the rising momentum in smart city development, with spending forecasted to exceed $190 billion by the end of 2023. IoT connections in Latin America are anticipated to hit 1.2-1.3 billion by 2025, with regional IoT revenue surpassing $47 billion. The projects emphasize smart buildings and smart utilities, further driving the market's expansion.
Innovative solutions continue to revolutionize the industry. In June 2023, Flytxt, a Netherlands-based firm, launched a Generative AI tool to optimize digital product design processes, enabling rapid development and efficient product scaling. This tool optimizes design attributes and offers decision-making transparency. In July 2024, Canva acquired Leonardo.AI to enhance its AI capabilities, enriching its toolset for creative flexibility in visual asset creation.
Key companies like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Siemens, IBM, NVIDIA, Adobe, and many more are pivotal in the market's growth, offering a range of solutions supporting various sectors. The largest market segment in 2025 was North America, with Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions also being significant contributors.
Tariffs have affected the market by raising hardware costs, influencing design investment decisions, yet promoting localized production and cost-optimized design innovation. This encourages long-term market strength.
The market research report provides comprehensive insights on market size, regional and competitive analysis, segments, trends, and future growth opportunities. The study delves into the deployment models of generative AI, focusing on cloud-based and on-premises solutions, serving diverse end-users from automotive to healthcare sectors.
The generative AI market comprises revenues from services like design optimization and rapid prototyping, and products including text-to-image generation tools and starter kits. Market value is calculated based on goods sold at factory gate prices, encompassing revenues from sales, grants, or donations, excluding resale revenues along the supply chain. The comprehensive report offers a detailed perspective on the current and future market scenarios.
The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Product Design Market Global Report 2026" is a crucial tool for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to understand this rapidly expanding market. This comprehensive report offers insights into key trends shaping the market over the coming decade and beyond.
Why Purchase This Report?
- Access global insights with coverage spanning 16 geographies.
- Evaluate the impact of macro factors like geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.
- Formulate regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data.
- Identify prime growth sectors for investment.
- Leverage forecast data and emerging trends to outperform competitors.
- Develop a deeper understanding of customer behavior through end-user analysis.
- Compare your performance against top competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Calculate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness score (MAS) to evaluate potential.
- Support presentations with reliable data and analyses.
- Receive updated data with an Excel dashboard for easy extraction and analysis.
Report Overview
Delve into the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in product design. Understand how this market integrates with the global economy, demography, and related markets. Discover the forces, including technological evolution, regulatory changes, and consumer preference shifts, that will shape future market dynamics.
Key Market Insights
- Analysis of market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns.
- Overview of market potential through TAM analysis, and strategic insights based on current market size.
- Examination of emerging technologies like AI-driven innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability initiatives.
- Insight into regulatory landscapes, covering frameworks, bodies, and policies impacting growth.
- Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis detailing market shares, company performance, and innovation status.
Scope of the Report
The report covers several areas:
- Deployment Model: Cloud-Based; On-Premises
- Application: Design Exploration, Optimization, Customization
- End-User: Automotive, Healthcare, Construction, and More
Featured Companies
Companies such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Siemens, IBM, NVIDIA, Adobe, and many others play crucial roles in this market.
Geographic Coverage
This report includes geographic assessments spanning Australia, China, India, the USA, among others, in regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.
Delivery and Benefits
Delivered in preferred formats such as Word, PDF, and an Excel dashboard, the report offers additional benefits like bi-annual updates, customization, and expert consultant support.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$17.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$27.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 AI Driven Design Exploration
4.2.2 Automated Design Optimization
4.2.3 Generative Simulation Models
4.2.4 Mass Customization Enablement
4.2.5 AI Assisted Prototyping
5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Automotive Manufacturers
5.2 Healthcare and Medical Device Manufacturers
5.3 Construction and Architecture Firms
5.4 Industrial Equipment Manufacturers
5.5 Consumer Product Companies
6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cloud-Based, on-Premises
9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Design Exploration and Ideation, Design Optimization and Simulation, Customization and Personalization, Other Applications
9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Automotive Manufacturers, Healthcare and Medical Device Manufacturers, Contraction and Architecture Firms, Other End-Users
9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud-Based, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Public Cloud Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Platforms, Private Cloud Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Platforms, Hybrid Cloud Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Solutions, Software-as-A-Service (SaaS) Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Design Tools
9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of on-Premises, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Enterprise on-Premises Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Systems, Department-Level on-Premises Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Design Solutions, Custom-Deployed on-Premises Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Design Platforms, Secure in-House Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Design Tools
10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Adobe Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc., Unity Technologies Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Altair Engineering Inc., Xometry Inc., nTopology Inc., Onshape Inc., ParaMatters, Dyndrite, MSC Software
39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market
41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Product Design Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Generative AI in Product Design market report include:
- Microsoft Corporation
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Siemens AG
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Adobe Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Hexagon AB
- Autodesk Inc.
- ANSYS Inc.
- PTC Inc.
- Unity Technologies Inc.
- Bentley Systems Incorporated
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- Xometry Inc.
- nTopology Inc.
- Onshape Inc.
- ParaMatters
- Dyndrite
- MSC Software
- Spectral Labs
- GenCAD-3D
- CADScribe
- Shapr3D
- SimScale
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5qd88
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