Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Services Market by Sample Type, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is poised for significant growth, expected to reach USD 323.71 million by 2026 and expanding further to USD 619.13 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.33%. This growth is fueled by the critical role microbiome sequencing plays in precision health, pharmaceutical discovery, food safety, agriculture, and consumer wellness. Service providers offer comprehensive solutions that include sample preparation, various sequencing techniques, and bioinformatics, enabling higher taxonomic and functional resolution for profiling microbial communities.

Market Dynamics and Technological Advancements

The industry is evolving from basic microbiome profiling to offering decision-grade microbial intelligence. Short-read sequencing remains prevalent for scalable studies, while long-read sequencing improves genome assembly and antimicrobial resistance gene analysis. The combination of wet-lab excellence and bioinformatics quality now defines service differentiation. Customers increasingly demand standardized processes, curated databases, and transparent pipelines, fostering competitive advantage by aligning with customer expectations for research and development, regulatory compliance, and cost management.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence

AI is revolutionizing microbiome sequencing by streamlining quality control and enhancing taxonomic classification, functional annotation, and biomarker discovery. Through explainable, validation-led AI adoption, service providers can offer cross-validation and cohort testing, yielding insights that are crucial for strategic planning and risk mitigation. AI's credibility is maximized when paired with rigorous metadata standards and scientific oversight.

Regional Insights

North America leads due to strong academic institutions and biopharma R&D. Europe benefits from extensive public research networks and strict data protection standards, while Asia-Pacific is growing rapidly owing to investments in genomics and biotechnology across major countries. Each region presents unique opportunities, allowing businesses to tailor market entry strategies and capitalize on regional strengths.

Latin America's rise is evident in infectious disease research and agriculture, while the Middle East invests in precision medicine and healthcare modernization. Africa's potential is tied to disease surveillance and agriculture, though challenges in funding and infrastructure remain.

Key Consumer Groups and Market Segments

ASEAN countries benefit from strong biomedical ecosystems and interest in environmental microbiomes. GCC nations focus on precision medicine and health programs, leveraging secure workflows. The EU's regulatory environment supports consent, privacy protection, and reproducibility, while BRICS countries offer cost-efficient sequencing services to large populations. G7 markets lead in pharmaceutical applications, influencing global strategies.

Country-Specific Insights

The United States and Canada are prominent players in research and innovation, driven by substantial demand from pharmaceutical, nutrition, and clinical sectors. Within Europe, countries like the UK, Germany, and France have strong life-science clusters supporting cross-border collaboration. In Asia, China, and India leverage genomics investments, while Japan and South Korea emphasize advanced technology. Australia positions itself as a high-quality service hub.

Actionable Recommendations

Industry leaders are advised to invest in end-to-end workflows that ensure contamination control and bioinformatics excellence. Crafting clear service menus aligned with customer needs for budget and study goals can promote customer satisfaction. Strategic partnerships and robust data management practices can fuel commercial success and competitive positioning.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Market size is projected to grow significantly, driven by integrated sequencing services and technological advancements.

AI adoption enhances quality and efficiency, providing a competitive edge in research and application contexts.

Regional strengths and challenges dictate strategic market entry and expansion opportunities.

Industry leaders must focus on validated workflows, strong partnerships, and data governance to succeed globally.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $323.71 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $619.13 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global



The companies featured in this Microbiome Sequencing Services market report include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BaseClear B.V.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories

Clinical Microbiomics A/S

CosmosID

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific SE

Genetic Analysis AS

Metabiomics Corp.

Microba Life Sciences

Microbiome Insights Inc.

MicroGenDX

Molecular Research LP

Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

Norgen Biotek

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Nucleome Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

PathoQuest

ProgenaBiome

Psomagen

QIAGEN N.V.

Rancho Biosciences

Resphera Biosciences, LLC

Shanghai Realbio Technology Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4c6rw

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