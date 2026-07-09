Carbon Offset / Carbon Credit Market; Latest Report Shows Advanced Technologies Spur Growth in Carbon Markets: Blockchain, Remote Sensing, and Digital Ledgers

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Offset / Carbon Credit Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The carbon offset and carbon credit market has emerged as a critical framework for organizations committed to sustainability. In an environment increasingly influenced by regulatory changes, technological progress, and trade innovations, these mechanisms offer organizations robust tools to achieve net-zero goals and improve resilience against climate change. Companies are finding value in utilizing these tools for actionable climate impact and efficient risk management strategies.

Market Snapshot

The Carbon Offset / Carbon Credit Market surged from USD 454.41 billion in 2025 to USD 534.25 billion in 2026. Projections indicate a continued growth trajectory at a CAGR of 17.85%, with expectations to reach USD 1.43 trillion by 2032.

Scope & Segmentation

Market Structures: Includes compliance markets with mandated emissions caps and trading frameworks, alongside voluntary markets targeting sustainability and reputational goals.

Includes compliance markets with mandated emissions caps and trading frameworks, alongside voluntary markets targeting sustainability and reputational goals. Credit Types: Differentiates between avoidance/reduction credits (preventing emissions) and removal credits (sequestering carbon with enduring environmental benefits).

Differentiates between avoidance/reduction credits (preventing emissions) and removal credits (sequestering carbon with enduring environmental benefits). Project Categories: Spans energy efficiency, industrial optimization, large-scale forestry, renewable energy, waste management, and nature-based solutions.

Spans energy efficiency, industrial optimization, large-scale forestry, renewable energy, waste management, and nature-based solutions. Regional Analysis: Details market dynamics across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, focusing on compliance developments, innovative project initiatives, and shifting purchasing trends.

Details market dynamics across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, focusing on compliance developments, innovative project initiatives, and shifting purchasing trends. Technology Applications: Highlights advancements in real-time monitoring, digital ledgers, remote sensing, blockchain, and automated validations that enhance credit integrity and scalability.

Highlights advancements in real-time monitoring, digital ledgers, remote sensing, blockchain, and automated validations that enhance credit integrity and scalability. Delivery Modalities: Examines project-level aggregations, direct project investments, and blended delivery models, impacting administrative efforts and risk factors.

Examines project-level aggregations, direct project investments, and blended delivery models, impacting administrative efforts and risk factors. Key Stakeholders: Analyzes multinational corporations, governmental bodies, institutional investors, NGOs, standards organizations, and technology-driven solutions.

Regional Dynamics

Variations in market drivers are evident across regions. The Americas leverage regulatory support for compliance and nature-centric projects, appealing to buyers seeking superior offsets. EMEA showcases mature trading systems alongside policy advancements, while Africa and the Middle East focus on development objectives through afforestation and energy initiatives. Asia-Pacific's progress is attributed to industrial shifts, technological investment, and innovative cross-border collaboration.

Tariff Impact

Recent U.S. trade policies introducing tariffs on carbon-heavy imports are affecting project cost dynamics, procurement strategies, and capital allocation, particularly for forestry, energy, and industrial sectors. Project sponsors are re-assessing supply chains and evaluating local procurement or adjusting financial strategies accordingly. Smaller and nascent projects may face significant challenges due to these economic pressures. Cross-border dealings now entail increased price differentials and enhanced counterpart risk. However, new policies, such as tax benefits and grants in the U.S., are being considered to mitigate these fiscal pressures and sustain domestic offsets.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Carbon offset and credit systems have become central to decarbonization plans as policy requirements and stakeholder expectations rise.

The differentiation between compliance and voluntary markets influences how credits are procured, supply trends, and investment focuses.

Advanced monitoring technologies enhance transparency, auditability, and trust, facilitating broader market participation and improving impact evaluations.

Maintaining market integrity requires evolving methodologies, rigorous standards, and collaboration among standards bodies and tech innovators.

Strategic diversification across credit types, geographical exposures, and project categories enhances market resilience and mitigates supply chain disruptions.

Innovative financial tools, such as structured agreements and blended finance models, bolster liquidity and promote capital mobilization for scalable projects.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $534.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1430 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global



The key companies profiled in this Carbon Offset / Carbon Credit market report include:

3Degrees Group, Inc.

5D Net Zero

ABB Ltd.

Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Anthesis Group

BHP Group PLC

Boreal Carbon Corporation

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Carbon Credit Capital, LLC

Carbon Footprint Ltd.

CarbonBetter

CarbonClick Limited

Circular Ecology Ltd.

ClearSky Climate Solutions, LLC

Climate Finance Asia Ltd

ClimeCo LLC

CMA CGM Group

Cool Effect, Inc.

Coral Future Pte. Ltd.

Ecohz

Ecologi Action Ltd

EDF Energy

EDF Renewables

EKI Energy Services Limited

Enel Green Power S.p.A. by Enel S.p.A.

Envision Group

First Solar, Inc.

GALP Energia

GE Vernova Inc.

Green Mountain Energy

Greenfleet Australia

Iberdrola S.A.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Invenergy LLC

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JSW Energy Limited

Native

Planetair

Restitution Brands LLC dba Terrapass

Shell International B.V.

Sterling Planet

WGL Holdings, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z1lfu

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