Atlantic Constellation brings Portugal and Japan closer to strengthen response to extreme weather and disaster management





MATOSINHOS, Portugal, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portugal is strengthening its cooperation with Japan in the space sector through a partnership announced at SPACETIDE 2026, taking place this week in Tokyo. The cooperation is built on the Atlantic Constellation, Portugal's flagship national strategic space initiative led by CEiiA and the Portuguese Air Force. It will strengthen the country's capabilities to respond to extreme weather events (such as wildfires and storms) and improve disaster management, while fostering business development and stronger links between Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

The agreement takes the form of a Memorandum of Understanding between New Space Alliances and SPACETIDE, a neutral hub for Japan's space industry. New Space Alliances is the platform led by CEiiA and the Portuguese Air Force that grew out of the Atlantic Constellation and the Atlantic Data Hub. The MoU establishes a framework to develop space-based solutions for monitoring and managing extreme climate events, anchored by the creation of a Space Hub in Japan.

For Europe, the partnership reinforces the strategic value of a sovereign technology able to anticipate, monitor and respond to climate emergencies. By strengthening the use of Earth observation data and digital platforms, the Atlantic Constellation supports prevention, emergency management and decision-making across wildfires, civil protection, security and territorial resilience.

With this signature, Japan joins the network as its 4th Space Hub, following Guimarães and Oeiras (Portugal) in 2025 and Amazónia (Brazil) in January 2026. The Space Hubs are regional ecosystems that bring together science, technology and business to build local solutions for climate and sustainability challenges.

“This MoU is far more than a partnership between two organisations. It is a strategic bridge with Japan to develop space solutions capable of responding to global challenges. As extreme climate phenomena demand greater anticipation and response, international cooperation becomes critical to turning space technology into economic and social impact,” said Emir Sirage, Head of Space at CEiiA, representing New Space Alliances.

“Japan and Portugal face common challenges and have highly complementary capabilities. This partnership will bring companies, researchers and investors closer together,” said François Poncin, COO of SPACETIDE. The MoU was signed by Masayasu Ichida, CEO of SPACETIDE.

Media contact: Ricardo Rodrigues, pressmedia. Email: rr@pressmediaonline.com. Tel: +351 960 523 802.

A photo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4467856f-1ef7-44a2-bef6-030e16a4d6f1