Monaco Energy Boat Challenge connects young talent with the marine industry

MONACO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge about to begin, 54 teams are making their final preparations on the quay of the Yacht Club de Monaco before the competition gets underway. From 8–11 July, students, researchers, engineers, manufacturers and shipyards from around the world gather in the Principality to test, share and compare solutions for next-generation propulsion systems.

Based in the Challenge Village, open to the public, participants will showcase their projects through a packed program of on-water competitions, conferences, demonstrations and activities. The event also fosters dialogue between the next generation of engineers and leading maritime companies. The program has already begun with the Job Forum, bringing together students, recent graduates and industry representatives to encourage networking, career opportunities and knowledge sharing.

Among the companies taking part are Dutch custom yacht builder Oceanco and Italian shipbuilding group Azimut Benetti Group. “This event is very important to us. We have a long-standing partnership with the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, and it's essential for us to be where the talent is. Every student here brings something different. They learn time management, project planning and teamwork, developing skills that are fundamental for working in a company. They leave with not only an impressive CV, but also something even more valuable: the soft skills and the ability to work effectively as part of a team,” said Annalisa Gianoglio, Head of Development, Training & Engagement at Azimut Benetti Group.

“I participated in the Job Forum because, as an interior yacht designer, I was interested in the Azimut Benetti Group,” said Milena Idolo, Design Unit Coordinator for the Politecnico di Milano team. “I wanted a general introduction to the company and to learn about the positions available, as I'm approaching the end of my studies. It's an important opportunity for students to speak directly with companies and discuss their future. I would recommend taking part because it's a great way to discover future career opportunities.”

The event is also supported by ESA NanoTech, a company specializing in the development and production of sustainable graphene, a nanomaterial known for its mechanical properties. “ESA NanoTech has scaled the production process to bring industrial products to market, such as heating panels. We also use graphene as an additive to reinforce materials and make them structurally stronger,” explained Christian Salvatori, Chief Commercial Officer. “This is our first year sponsoring the event, and we see great synergy with the Challenge. It is the ideal laboratory, bringing together talented young engineers developing prototypes and driving innovation in the marine industry, which perfectly matches our mission.”

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge also reflects the Yacht Club de Monaco's long-term commitment to supporting the next generation of professionals in the yachting industry. That commitment will continue with the YCM Yachting Student Fair, scheduled for Saturday, 13 March 2027, an initiative designed to connect students, training institutions and leading companies while promoting careers and education across the sector. Earlier this year, the Yacht Club de Monaco hosted the inaugural edition, which attracted nearly 800 students and their families.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

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