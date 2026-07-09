OpenMatter Network Joins HOL Initiative to Help Define Standards for Verifiable AI Collaboration and Security

Melbourne, Florida, United States, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenMatter Network today announced that it has joined the founding group of organizations participating in the Hashgraph Online (HOL) Partner Program, where the company will help develop standards, policies and verification frameworks for secure autonomous AI systems and agentic computing environments.

As organizations increasingly deploy AI agents across distributed systems and enterprise environments, a new challenge is emerging: organizations can no longer rely solely on trust-based assumptions about how data is used, how computations are executed and how autonomous systems behave. The need for mathematically verifiable collaboration, governed AI behavior, and cryptographic proof is rapidly becoming one of the defining infrastructure challenges of the AI era.

The HOL Partner Program was created to help coordinate the development of open standards and interoperable frameworks that enable autonomous AI systems to securely identify themselves, communicate, transact and access sensitive information without relying on closed or assumption-based architectures. This shift reflects a growing industry recognition that secure collaboration and autonomous AI systems require verification, not simply trust.

The initiative further validates the growing industry focus on proof-based governance, verifiable interoperability, privacy-preserving infrastructure and secure collaboration for autonomous systems operating at enterprise scale.

OpenMatter Network joins a founding group of organizations participating in the HOL Partner Program, including GoDaddy, XMTP Labs, Horizen Labs, SKALE Labs, DSR Corporation, TODAQ Labs, HashPack, Hgraph and other organizations helping shape the emerging infrastructure layer for autonomous AI systems and agentic computing environments.

As part of the initiative, OpenMatter Network has been selected to contribute to the HOL AI Privacy & Security subcommittee, where the company will define the architectural baseline for institutional adoption, verifiable compliance, threshold decryption, post-quantum security and governed AI execution across distributed environments.

"AI systems are rapidly evolving beyond isolated tools into autonomous entities operating across organizations, applications and networks," said Renee Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenMatter Network. "The challenge now is ensuring these systems can securely collaborate, verify identity, access data and operate within enforceable policies across environments that cannot be inherently trusted. For decades, organizations have relied on trust-based assumptions about infrastructure, data and execution. We believe the future belongs to systems that can prove what happened. Mathematically verifiable collaboration and cryptographic proof will become foundational requirements for the next generation of AI infrastructure."

OpenMatter Network recently launched its platform under the banner "Don't Trust Data. Prove It." Positioned as the Verifiable Trust Layer for Secure Collaboration and AI Agents, the company's architecture enables secure collaboration, governed AI behavior and mathematically verifiable execution across distributed environments through technologies including Masked Compute, QuantumGuard and Datavizor.

The company's QuantumGuard technology is specifically designed to help govern how autonomous AI agents authenticate, interact, access resources and mathematically prove compliance across enterprise and open network environments.

"Organizations are quickly realizing that AI governance cannot rely on assumption-based trust models," said Ada Anderson, CTO and Co-Founder of OpenMatter Network. "If AI systems are making decisions, accessing information and interacting across organizational boundaries, enterprises need the ability to verify behavior, enforce policies and prove compliance. The next generation of AI infrastructure will require mathematically verifiable execution, enforceable controls and interoperable standards that allow autonomous systems to operate securely across environments.""OpenClaw gave people a real taste of where AI agents are headed. The excitement was immediate, but so was the responsibility. If this is going to scale, the internet needs stronger rails for safety, interoperability, and privacy. That is the work HOL is focused on. With OpenMatter joining the Partner Program, we are bringing in post-quantum cryptography expertise to help make those rails practical, usable, and real,” added Michael Kantor, President of HOL (Hashgraph Online).

According to HOL, the Partner Program was created to help prevent the emerging AI ecosystem from fragmenting into closed and incompatible systems as autonomous AI adoption accelerates. The organization’s initial working groups focus on agent registries, agentic payments, AI privacy and security, and inter-agent communication and coordination.

Davis and Anderson bring extensive experience in secure systems architecture, distributed computing, AI infrastructure and cryptographic technologies. Their participation in the HOL initiative further strengthens OpenMatter Network’s position as an emerging contributor to the evolving standards and verification frameworks required for enterprise-scale AI deployment.

For more information on OpenMatter Network, click here. For more information on HOL, users can click here.

About OpenMatter Network

Headquartered in Florida’s Space Coast, OpenMatter Network is building the Verifiable Trust Layer for Secure Collaboration and AI Agents. Guided by the principle "Don't Trust Data. Prove It.," the company's cryptographically verifiable architecture enables secure collaboration, governed AI behavior and mathematically verifiable execution across untrusted environments. For more information, users can visit www.openmatter.network.

About HOL

Hashgraph Online (HOL) is an open-source ecosystem for interoperable AI agents. HOL develops standards, SDKs, registries, and developer tools that help organizations identify, discover, verify, and coordinate agents across web and decentralized environments. Its ecosystem includes HOL Guard, a security platform that helps developers and organizations reduce risk when deploying and operating AI agents. Through the HOL Partner Program, HOL collaborates with organizations advancing open standards and infrastructure for the agent ecosystem. For more information, users can visit https://hol.org.

Attachment