MountainSeed Secures $38 Million Growth Investment From Long Ridge Equity Partners to Accelerate AI-Powered Innovation

ATLANTA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MountainSeed, a leading provider of appraisal management, valuation technology, and capital markets solutions to community banks and credit unions, announced today the completion of a $38 million minority investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners (“Long Ridge”), a growth equity firm with deep expertise in financial and business technology and services. The significant financing will fuel AI-powered product innovation, accelerate the company’s capital markets offerings, and expand MountainSeed’s go-to-market reach.

Founded in 2010, MountainSeed is the premier partner to regional banks and credit unions across the country, serving more than 500 clients and 2,800 financial professionals.

The new capital will accelerate the deployment of Augur, MountainSeed's AI-powered valuation and appraisal review platform, which helps financial institutions, appraisers, and real estate firms manage risk and streamline credit workflows. Drawing on MountainSeed's extensive experience across tens of thousands of completed commercial appraisal reviews, Augur helps reviewers identify potential issues, strengthen documentation, and accelerate turnarounds — while qualified professionals retain full authority over every decision.

“Since the founding of MountainSeed, serving banks and credit unions has been core to our business. These institutions are the backbone of local economies across this country, and we are excited to serve them in new ways as our innovations in AI and automation accelerate. I'm proud of what our team has built over the past decade, and I'm grateful to our customers for trusting us along the way,” said Carl Streck, Founder and CEO of MountainSeed. “Partnering with Long Ridge felt right from the first conversation. They describe themselves as ‘founder friendly’ and that’s exactly what we’ve experienced. The Long Ridge partnership brings us the right capital and expertise to accelerate our business – I'm as excited about what's ahead as I've ever been.”

“Carl and the MountainSeed team have built a unique and differentiated position serving banks and credit unions, with deep customer relationships and an industry-leading service offering,” said Kevin Bhatt, Managing Partner at Long Ridge. “As AI transforms appraisal management and valuation technology, MountainSeed is incredibly well-positioned to extend its leadership and serve clients in new and innovative ways. We’re proud to back Carl and the team through this next phase of growth.”

In connection with the investment, Kevin Bhatt and Rachel Philbin of Long Ridge will join MountainSeed’s Board of Directors.

Advisors

Seyfarth Shaw LLP served as legal counsel to MountainSeed. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Long Ridge Equity Partners. Fifth Third Bank provided debt financing as part of the transaction.

About MountainSeed

MountainSeed is a leading provider of appraisal management, valuation technology, and capital markets solutions to banks and credit unions across the United States. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, MountainSeed serves more than 500 financial institution clients, helping them streamline commercial and residential appraisal workflows, procurement, and compliance. MountainSeed’s Augur platform applies advanced AI and machine learning to bring institutional-grade valuation reviews and credit decisioning to financial institutions of all sizes. Founded by Carl Streck, MountainSeed strives to provide opportunities that help people thrive using their God-given abilities. For more information, visit www.mountainseed.com.

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value-added partner to high-growth businesses. Since its founding, Long Ridge has sponsored many successful growth companies in the financial and business technology sectors, providing founders and management teams with partnership, strategic resources, and capital to drive profitable expansion. Long Ridge manages over $1.7 billion of committed capital. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.long-ridge.com.