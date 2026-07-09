Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Report Just Released; Profiles 3M, Avery Dennison, and 19 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The acrylic-based masking tapes market has demonstrated robust growth, projected to expand from $59.02 billion in 2025 to $63.25 billion in 2026, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This expansion is driven by the automotive refinishing sector, construction finishing applications, electronics assembly operations, industrial adhesive usage, and advanced acrylic adhesive formulations.

Forecasts indicate continued strength in this market, anticipated to reach $83.48 billion by 2030 at a steady CAGR of 7.2%. Factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and residue-free solutions, adoption in electric vehicle manufacturing, sustainable adhesive materials, automation, and surface protection technologies contribute substantially to this growth. Prominent trends include high-temperature masking solutions, the use of acrylic tapes in automotive painting, precision masking in electronics manufacturing, and the rise of clean-removal adhesive technologies.

Construction remains a pivotal growth area for acrylic-based masking tapes, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects. These tapes offer exceptional surface protection, adhesion, and weather resistance during painting and finishing activities. Notably, construction spending in the US reached approximately $2.15 trillion in 2024, reflecting a 6.5% increase from the previous year, according to the US Census Bureau. This surge solidifies the market's expansion trajectory.

Technological innovations are at the forefront, with industry leaders focusing on water-based acrylic adhesives to meet the burgeoning demand for sustainable, high-performance solutions. These adhesives emit lower volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and have reduced environmental impact while retaining robust adhesion and durability. In January 2025, Mitsui Chemicals ICT Materia launched a water-based acrylic adhesive tape for fiber laser metal cutting, showcasing advanced features like minimal noise and lower VOC emissions.

Strategic acquisitions continue to shape the industry. For instance, in September 2024, ADDEV Materials acquired ATL Corp., enhancing its global footprint in the healthcare sector, particularly in medical tapes and adhesive solutions. ATL Corp. specializes in manufacturing diverse adhesives, tapes, and foams, thus broadening ADDEV Materials' capabilities.

Prominent companies in the industry include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, and others. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with regions such as Western Europe, North America, and South America also playing significant roles. Key countries include China, India, Japan, the USA, and Germany among others.

The market includes the sale of various products such as high adhesion, foam, heat resistant, low tack, and UV resistant acrylic masking tapes. Values represent factory gate pricing, encompassing goods sold directly to multiple entities or end consumers, including associated services. Revenues are calculated based on the sales within specific geographies, excluding resales further down the supply chain.

The acrylic-based masking tapes market is set for robust growth, according to the "Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Global Report 2026," which provides vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This comprehensive report offers an overview of key trends that will shape the market over the next decade and beyond, focusing on market dynamics across 16 geographies.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a global outlook with extensive coverage of the market.

Examine macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify high-growth segments for investment.

Leverage forecast data to outpace competitors.

Understand customer dynamics with end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share and innovation.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and market potential through attractiveness scoring.

Facilitate presentations with reliable data and analysis.

Receive updated data in an Excel format for easier extraction and analysis.

Description

Explore where the acrylic-based masking tapes market is largest and fastest growing. Assess how it integrates into the broader economy, demographics, and analogous markets. The report delves into forces such as technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences that will mold the market's trajectory.

The report provides an analysis of market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, and a competitive landscape. It offers historical data and forecasts for the market, considering key factors like advancements in AI and automation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and trade tariffs.

The market characteristics section assesses key products, services, brand differentiation, and major innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis offers insight into the value chain and supplier dynamics.

The trends and strategies section analyzes emerging technologies like digital transformation and AI.

Examines regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes.

Forecasts market growth, influenced by current technological and geopolitical factors.

The TAM analysis contrasts potential with current market size and provides strategic insights.

The market segmentations detail various sub-markets and sectors.

Regional analysis covers geographical trends, looking at expanding markets like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape evaluates market share, key financial dealings, and company innovation.

Market Scope

Markets Covered: Single Side, Double Side applications; Plastic, Paper backing materials; Applications in Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace, etc.

Companies Mentioned: 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, tesa SE, etc.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, etc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, etc.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $63.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $83.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Temperature Masking Solutions

4.2.2 Growing Use of Acrylic Tapes in Automotive Painting

4.2.3 Expansion of Precision Masking in Electronics Manufacturing

4.2.4 Rising Adoption of Clean-Removal Adhesive Technologies

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Sustainable Backing Materials



5. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Automotive Manufacturers

5.2 Building and Construction Companies

5.3 Electronics Manufacturers

5.4 Aerospace Companies

5.5 Packaging Companies



6. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Single Side, Double Side

9.2. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Plastic, Paper, Other Backing Materials

9.3. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace, Other Applications

9.4. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Single Side, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

General Purpose Tapes, High-Temperature Tapes, Low-Tack Tapes

9.5. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Double Side, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Heavy-Duty Tapes, Removable Tapes



10. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

12.1. China Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

13.1. India Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

14.1. Japan Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

15.1. Australia Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

16.1. Indonesia Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

17.1. South Korea Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

18.1. Taiwan Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

19.1. South East Asia Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

20.1. Western Europe Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

21.1. UK Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

22.1. Germany Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

23.1. France Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

24.1. Italy Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

25.1. Spain Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

27.1. Russia Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

28.1. North America Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

29.1. USA Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

30.1. Canada Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

31.1. South America Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

32.1. Brazil Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

33.1. Middle East Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market

34.1. Africa Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Backing Materials, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. 3M Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Avery Dennison Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. tesa SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Nitto Denko Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Berry Global Group Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Mactac LLC, Nichiban Co. Ltd., Shurtape Technologies LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Advance Tapes International Ltd., Scapa Group plc, Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, PPI Adhesive Products Ltd., Cantech Industries Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation Polymers Division, Adhesives Research Inc., Tesa Tape Asia Pacific Ltd.



38. Global Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market



40. Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Acrylic-Based Masking Tapes market report include:

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

tesa SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

Berry Global Group Inc.

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Mactac LLC

Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Shurtape Technologies LLC

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Advance Tapes International Ltd.

Scapa Group plc

Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

PPI Adhesive Products Ltd.

Cantech Industries Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation Polymers Division

Adhesives Research Inc.

Tesa Tape Asia Pacific Ltd.

Integrated Fibres Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jj3wt0

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