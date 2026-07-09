IVD Raw Materials Market Report Just Released — Forecasts Expansion from $30.16B in 2026 to $43.76B in 2030

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Raw Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) raw materials market is on a strong growth trajectory, projected to expand from $27.47 billion in 2025 to $30.16 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth has been fueled by increased testing volumes, the adoption of immunoassays, the expansion of molecular diagnostics, and rising demand for early disease detection and the use of enzymes and antibodies in IVD kits.

The market is expected to grow further, reaching $43.76 billion by 2030 at the same CAGR of 9.8%. This future growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing investments in precision diagnostics, the expansion of point-of-care testing, and growing demand for customized IVD raw materials. Key trends include the demand for high-purity diagnostic reagents, the adoption of recombinant antibodies and proteins, and a focus on quality and batch consistency.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases significantly boosts the IVD raw materials market. Rapid urbanization enhances disease transmission by increasing population density, straining healthcare systems, and highlighting the need for accurate diagnostic tests. A case in point is the rise in tuberculosis cases reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, underscoring the growth of the IVD raw materials market.

Companies are developing advanced solutions to enhance diagnostic capabilities. Colexa Biosensor Limited and Codix Pharma Limited have opened Sub-Saharan Africa's first IVD manufacturing facility in Lagos, which produces the onpoint blood glucose meter and strips. This facility aims to address diabetes prevalence and boost diagnostic access in West Africa, with an initial annual capacity of 3.6 million packs, potentially expanding to 10.8 million packs.

Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. has acquired Plasma Services Group, Inc. to strengthen its supply chain and enhance its provision of critical biological raw materials. Plasma Services Group specializes in biological materials used for control reagents and calibrators and operates from an FDA-registered facility in Moorestown, NJ.

Key players in the IVD raw materials market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., LGC Limited, and Neogen Corporation. In 2025, North America was the largest market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting countries like the USA, Canada, China, and India.

Tariffs have increased costs for imported diagnostic assay materials, primarily impacting North American and Asia-Pacific markets. However, this has driven regional sourcing and local production, boosting supply chain resilience. The IVD raw materials market consists of sales of key products like antibodies, antigens, enzymes, and biological buffers. These sales values reflect factory gate prices for manufacturers and do not include resales along the supply chain.

Overall, the IVD raw materials market research report offers crucial insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and emerging trends. It provides an extensive analysis for stakeholders in the industry, outlining the current and future market landscape, thus supporting strategic decision-making.

The IVD Raw Materials Market Global Report 2026 provides essential data for strategists, marketers, and senior management to make informed decisions about this growing market. The report predicts the trends that will influence the market over the next decade, offering a comprehensive guide for strategic planning.

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Description

This report addresses various questions, including which regions are seeing the fastest market growth and the key factors such as technological advancements and consumer behavior that will shape the market. It also covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, geographical breakdowns, and competitive landscapes. Additionally, it provides forecasts influenced by factors like AI technologies, geopolitical tensions, and economic variables.

The report entirely examines market characteristics with brand differentiation and product development insights. Furthermore, it includes supply chain analysis, technological trends such as automation, and sustainability efforts useful for maintaining a competitive edge. Additionally, regulatory impacts and investment flows are discussed, alongside historic market sizes and future projections.

Market Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product: Antibodies; Antigens; Enzymes; Proteins; Biological Buffers

By Technology: Molecular Diagnostics; Clinical Chemistry; Immunochemistry

By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

Antibodies: Monoclonal; Polyclonal; Recombinant

Antigens: Recombinant; Native; Synthetic

Enzymes: Polymerases; Reverse Transcriptases; Oxidases

Proteins: Carrier; Blocking; Recombinant

Biological Buffers: Tris; HEPES; Phosphate

Companies Mentioned: Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and more. Geographical Coverage:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Additional Information:

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Sourcing and Referencing: End notes.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits: Bi-Annual Data Update, Customisation, Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $30.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. IVD Raw Materials Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global IVD Raw Materials Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. IVD Raw Materials Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global IVD Raw Materials Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Demand for High-Purity Diagnostic Reagents

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Recombinant Antibodies and Proteins

4.2.3 Expansion of Molecular Diagnostics Raw Material Usage

4.2.4 Increasing Focus on Quality and Batch Consistency

4.2.5 Supply Chain Diversification for Critical Ivd Inputs



5. IVD Raw Materials Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.4 Academic and Research Institutes

5.5 Ivd Kit Manufacturers



6. IVD Raw Materials Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global IVD Raw Materials Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global IVD Raw Materials PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global IVD Raw Materials Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global IVD Raw Materials Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global IVD Raw Materials Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global IVD Raw Materials Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. IVD Raw Materials Market Segmentation

9.1. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Antibodies, Antigens, Enzymes, Proteins, Biological Buffers

9.2. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry

9.3. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes

9.4. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Antibodies, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Antibodies

9.5. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Antigens, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Recombinant Antigens, Native Antigens, Synthetic Antigens

9.6. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Enzymes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Polymerases, Reverse Transcriptases, Oxidases

9.7. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Proteins, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Carrier Proteins, Blocking Proteins, Recombinant Proteins

9.8. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Biological Buffers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Tris Buffers, HEPES Buffers, Phosphate Buffers



10. IVD Raw Materials Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific IVD Raw Materials Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China IVD Raw Materials Market

12.1. China IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India IVD Raw Materials Market

13.1. India IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan IVD Raw Materials Market

14.1. Japan IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia IVD Raw Materials Market

15.1. Australia IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia IVD Raw Materials Market

16.1. Indonesia IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea IVD Raw Materials Market

17.1. South Korea IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan IVD Raw Materials Market

18.1. Taiwan IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia IVD Raw Materials Market

19.1. South East Asia IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe IVD Raw Materials Market

20.1. Western Europe IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK IVD Raw Materials Market

21.1. UK IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany IVD Raw Materials Market

22.1. Germany IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France IVD Raw Materials Market

23.1. France IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy IVD Raw Materials Market

24.1. Italy IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain IVD Raw Materials Market

25.1. Spain IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe IVD Raw Materials Market

26.1. Eastern Europe IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia IVD Raw Materials Market

27.1. Russia IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America IVD Raw Materials Market

28.1. North America IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA IVD Raw Materials Market

29.1. USA IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada IVD Raw Materials Market

30.1. Canada IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America IVD Raw Materials Market

31.1. South America IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil IVD Raw Materials Market

32.1. Brazil IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East IVD Raw Materials Market

33.1. Middle East IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa IVD Raw Materials Market

34.1. Africa IVD Raw Materials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa IVD Raw Materials Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. IVD Raw Materials Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. IVD Raw Materials Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. IVD Raw Materials Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. IVD Raw Materials Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. IVD Raw Materials Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Merck KGaA Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. LGC Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Neogen Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. IVD Raw Materials Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

MP Biomedicals, CUSABIO Technology, Fujirebio, Fapon Biotech, ABclonal Technology, Creative Diagnostics, AIVD Biotech Inc., OPERON, Beijing Diagreat Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Biosynth, Aalto Bio Reagents, Angstrom Biotech, Eximio Biotech, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, OYC Americas Inc.



38. Global IVD Raw Materials Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the IVD Raw Materials Market



40. IVD Raw Materials Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 IVD Raw Materials Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 IVD Raw Materials Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 IVD Raw Materials Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this IVD Raw Materials market report include:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

LGC Limited

Neogen Corporation

MP Biomedicals

CUSABIO Technology

Fujirebio

Fapon Biotech

ABclonal Technology

Creative Diagnostics

AIVD Biotech Inc.

OPERON

Beijing Diagreat Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Biosynth

Aalto Bio Reagents

Angstrom Biotech

Eximio Biotech

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

OYC Americas Inc.

NOVA Biologics Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

ACROBiosystems

ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4gap7

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