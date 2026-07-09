InStride’s Capability Accelerators Named “Best Professional Development Solution of the Year” in 8th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride , a leader in workforce development, announced today that its solution, Capability Accelerators , has been selected as winner of the “Best Professional Development Solution of the Year” award in the eighth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Capability Accelerators are cohort-based professional development programs that help organizations close critical capability gaps tied to business priorities. Each program is designed around specific roles, contextualized to the organization’s workforce needs, and built with leading academic and industry partners. Through applied learning, peer collaboration, and AI-powered practice, employees build, practice, and apply new skills in five to 15 weeks.

Programs are available across areas including leadership development, AI, business and financial acumen, patient experience, and supply chain and operations.Leading organizations across industries have partnered with InStride to develop accelerators for leadership development, AI upskilling, and more.

At Magna International, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, InStride supported the launch of an Operations Management Accelerator to prepare high-potential leaders for general manager roles. Within months, 28% of participants had advanced into leadership roles, and 100% reported increased leadership readiness.

"Capability Accelerators are built for the times when employer goals and employee needs can't be satisfied by traditional academic programming,” said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride. “We work with organizations to identify where performance is breaking down and leverage AI and our innovative academic partners to build programs that address those specific gaps in weeks, not years. We're proud that EdTech Breakthrough recognized this approach, and even prouder of the results our clients are seeing."

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