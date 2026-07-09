MEXC's June Stock and Index Futures Trading Volume Grows 261% MoM, SPCX Futures Surge Over 145 Times in One Month





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today released its June TradFi data. Trading volume for stock and index futures grew approximately 261% MoM, with the number of tradable underlying assets exceeding 210, up approximately 48% MoM. SPCX futures trading volume grew more than 145 times compared to May.

The market attention and price volatility surrounding SpaceX's listing quickly translated into concentrated demand on the futures side, making SPCX the highest-volume single-stock futures of the month. Aside from SpaceX and the two index futures, the remaining seven tickers in the top 10 were all AI infrastructure-related, covering GPUs, memory, storage, data center networking chips, CPUs, and semiconductors. Among these, futures trading volume for SK Hynix , Arm , and Marvell grew approximately 1,948%, 597%, and 350%, respectively compared to May, as AI trading enthusiasm broadened from a single GPU leader to the broader infrastructure ecosystem. Beyond individual stocks, users also participated in the overall U.S. stock market and large-cap tech trends through index futures: SPX500 futures trading volume surged nearly 1,000% MoM, while NAS100 grew approximately 103%.





In spot trading of tokenized U.S. stocks , an even more distinct thematic structure emerged. Commercial space was the most prominent theme of the month: SPCXON ranked first in tokenized U.S. stock trading volume, and RDWON also entered the top ten, showing that market interest has expanded beyond SpaceX itself to the broader commercial space sector.

AI infrastructure formed another core theme. The combined trading volume of MRVLON , MUON , INTCON , and SMCION grew approximately 17% MoM, with MRVLON alone rising 69%. Notably, the futures corresponding to the first three also ranked in the top ten for stock and index futures, showing that AI-related assets maintained active trading on both the futures and spot sides.

Crypto-related stocks also stood out this month. CRCLON , MSTRON , and HOODON all ranked in the top ten, with trading volume for MSTRON and HOODON growing approximately 31% and 32% respectively compared to May.





From GPUs, memory, and storage to event-driven assets like SpaceX, hotspots in the global stock market rotated quickly in June. For crypto-native users, however, accessing trending global stocks and ETF assets typically still involves multiple barriers, such as opening brokerage accounts, identity verification, cross-border deposits, and limited trading hours. MEXC connects Pre-IPO, Stocks and Index Futures, tokenized stocks, and RealStocks into a continuous investment journey. Beyond U.S. stocks , MEXC also continues to expand coverage of major markets such as Japan and Korea, providing users with broader access to global stock assets. For the same trending asset, users can position themselves before listing, capture event-driven volatility after listing, hold it on-chain, or allocate to real stocks, switching between these products within a single account using USDT.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said: "Market narratives rotate fast. Users no longer chase a single popular asset. They want exposure on their own terms as opportunities emerge. MEXC builds ecosystems, not silos. We are the gateway between event trading, on-chain holding, and long-term allocation. Less friction. Global markets. Infinite opportunities."

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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