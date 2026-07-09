MANILA, Philippines, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maude Labs, the global brand evolution firm behind category-authority founders and executives across Southeast Asia, is expanding into the United States with its proven framework for helping leaders build influence, attract opportunity, and become impossible to overlook.

Founded in the Philippines, Maude Labs was built on a simple insight uncovered through hundreds of brand audits: exceptional founders often don't lack credibility. They lack positioning.





A Pattern Across Hundreds of Brand Audits

Across hundreds of brand audits , one pattern surfaces more than any other: founders who have already closed the deals, built the track record, and earned the trust of the rooms they're in — and are still positioned as though they haven't. Maude Labs was built to close that gap. Not by asking founders to do more. By giving them the infrastructure to be seen for what they've already done.

"Distribution is the new moat. The most talented founders don’t always get the opportunities they deserve — the ones who are seen do. You don’t need to prove yourself more. You need to be positioned better. That’s the entire premise of this firm."

— Tin Santos , CEO & Co-Founder, Maude Labs

Unlike traditional branding agencies, Maude Labs combines brand strategy, executive coaching, strategic communications, immersive experiences, and community to help founders, executives, and leaders build brands that create lasting influence and measurable business growth.

The Brand Evolution Journey

Rather than offering standalone services, Maude Labs guides clients through a structured journey where each stage builds on the last:

Brand Audit – An honest, strategic assessment of where a leader's positioning is leaking opportunity.

– An honest, strategic assessment of where a leader's positioning is leaking opportunity. Brand Identity – The visual and verbal architecture that reflects the caliber of the work behind the brand.

– The visual and verbal architecture that reflects the caliber of the work behind the brand. Brand Coaching – Hands-on guidance for navigating leadership, visibility, and influence.

– Hands-on guidance for navigating leadership, visibility, and influence. Brand Reach – Strategic PR, partnerships, speaking opportunities, and media visibility that connect leaders with the people who can say yes.

Founders don't buy a service from Maude Labs. They move through a process that changes how the market receives them, from overlooked to unmistakable.

Two Ways In This Year

The firm's U.S. expansion begins with two signature experiences designed for founders, executives, and leaders ready to elevate their brand.

The Maude Method | July 22, 2026





A live virtual masterclass introducing the Maude Labs Brand Evolution Framework. The session equips founders and leaders with practical strategies to clarify their positioning, strengthen their authority, and build a brand that attracts opportunities.

The Weekend by Maude | October 2–5, 2026





A multi-day immersive retreat at Shangri-La Boracay where founders and executives work directly with the Maude Labs team to refine their positioning, narrative, and visibility strategy alongside a curated community of peers.

"Every founder we bring into The Weekend has already proven they can build. What they're missing is a market that's caught up to it. Closing that gap is the best work we do."

Victoria Herrera, Chief Growth Officer, Maude Labs

Looking ahead, The Gilded Escape returns in February 2027, bringing together global founders, investors, and executives for Maude Labs' flagship luxury leadership retreat. Together with Leadership Lab and The Maude Debrief , these experiences provide leaders with multiple pathways to elevate their visibility, influence, and opportunities.





As founder-led businesses continue to reshape industries, Maude Labs is positioning itself at the intersection of branding, leadership, and business strategy, helping leaders build brands that are trusted, remembered, and impossible to overlook.

About Maude Labs

Maude Labs is the global brand evolution and transformation lab for founders, executives, and changemakers who want to be known, sought after, and fully booked. Founded in the Philippines, the firm has generated more than $120,000 in ticketed founder experiences within eight months and operates across brand strategy, identity work, coaching, and live transformation experiences — including The Weekend by Maude, the Maude Method, The Maude Debrief podcast, The Gilded Escape, and The Introducer Circle. Maude Labs is led by CEO & Co-Founder Tin Santos, Co-Founder Erika Aquino, and Chief of Growth Victoria Herrera.

MEDIA CONTACT

Monica Dizon

VP, Business Development

monica@maudelabs.com

www.maudelabs.com

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