Naphtha Market Size to Skyrocket USD 381.58 Billion by 2035 as Petrochemical Demand Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Naphtha Market was valued at USD 235.07 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 381.58 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2026–2035.

The factors driving the expansion of the market for naphtha include growing consumption as a primary raw material for manufacturing ethylene, propylene, and benzene. The industrial progress of China, India, and South Korea has led to a higher demand for plastics, synthetics fibers, and packaging materials. In 2025, Sinopec started the operations of the new naphtha-based steam cracker plant with the capacity of 1.4 million tons annually at Zhenhai Refining & Chemical. This was the largest addition to single train steam cracker plant capacity in China's history.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type,

The heavy naphtha segment accounted for the biggest share at 61.4% of revenues in 2025 due to its excellent performance in olefin yields in the range of 28-32% ethylene and 14-16% propylene per metric ton to give the best olefin mix in steam crackers for integrated petrochemical complexes. The light naphtha is used in the gasoline pool as a blend stock of high-octane content and reformer feed for aromatics BTX production.

By Application,

Petrochemicals had the highest market share with revenue of 54.7% in 2025 owing to the necessity of naphtha in the manufacture of ethylene and propylene where the demand is related to the expansion of global production capacity of polymers and chemicals. The use of solvents is for industrial cleaning, coating, extracting and pharmaceutical industry by virtue of the hydrocarbons of naphtha, volatility and solvent qualities.

By End-Use Industry,

The chemical & petrochemical had the biggest revenue share at 56.3% in 2025 due to the naphtha purchasing in the steam cracking process being the most common source of olefins manufacturing in the regions of Asia and Europe, where there is not enough ethane to match the ethane cracking economics of the United States, according to the Wood Mackenzie report.

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Regional Insights:

The structure of North America as a net exporter of naphtha can be explained based on the fact that about 76.8% of the income generated in the region comes from the United States because of its refineries that produce the product. Naphtha from the country is used in the production of gasoline, BTX reforming, solvents, and exports.

The U.S. Naphtha Market stood at around USD 30.83 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to rise to around USD 46.87 Billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of 4.27%. The U.S. occupies a unique structural position as one of the largest producers of naphtha, where the competitive ethane produced in the country has replaced naphtha in steam crackers, turning the U.S. into a net exporter of naphtha to Asia and Europe.

The Europe Naphtha Market is forecasted to have a valuation of USD 60.45 Billion in 2025 and will reach USD 98.03 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.96% between 2026-2035. Germany holds around 21.4% share of European revenues on account of BASF Ludwigshafen Verbund facilities having high naphtha demand compared to other sites while ARA naphtha price index is the leading European price benchmark.

Asia Pacific topped the global naphtha market in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing market due to rapid growth of China's petrochemical plants, increasing investments into refinery & petrochemical plants in India and the South Korean & Japan cracker fleet combined representing the world's biggest single naphtha demand center. China holds around 44.3% share of Asia Pacific revenues on account of integrated refinery-petrochemical plants of Sinopec, PetroChina, Hengli, and Rongsheng.

Recycled and Bio-Based Naphtha Development to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The progress being made on the recycled material and bio-based naphtha fronts is strategically important in the long term and one which could be used to create a premium naphtha feedstock for chemical producers committed to circular economies. Each plant that produces naphtha-grade pyrolysis oil through plastic pyrolysis is a source of a value chain that offers a premium recycled feedstock, just as the crude-to-chemicals projects, such as the Saudi Aramco's Amiral Complex, have shown.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Naphtha Market Report:

Saudi Aramco

Shell plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

BP plc

TotalEnergies SE

Sinopec Group (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)

PetroChina Company Limited

ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)

Chevron Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Hengli Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.)

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Neste Corporation

Vitol Group

Recent Developments:

2025: Sinopec commenced operations at its 1.4 million metric ton per year naphtha-fed steam cracker at Zhenhai Refining & Chemical, substantially influencing Asia Pacific naphtha trade flows and price formation.

Sinopec commenced operations at its 1.4 million metric ton per year naphtha-fed steam cracker at Zhenhai Refining & Chemical, substantially influencing Asia Pacific naphtha trade flows and price formation. 2024: Reliance Industries commenced naphtha procurement for its new J3 cracker expansion at Jamnagar adding approximately 1.5 million metric tons per year of ethylene capacity sourced from Middle Eastern and West African cargo markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NAPHTHA TYPE & CRACKER FEEDSTOCK METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across heavy naphtha and feedstock flexibility across integrated petrochemical complex deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across heavy naphtha and feedstock flexibility across integrated petrochemical complex deployments globally. PETROCHEMICAL FEEDSTOCK & STEAM CRACKER METRICS – helps you evaluate Asian steam cracker naphtha procurement investment trends, ethylene and propylene yield optimization patterns, and specialist naphtha supply agreement competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate Asian steam cracker naphtha procurement investment trends, ethylene and propylene yield optimization patterns, and specialist naphtha supply agreement competitive positioning globally. ASIAN CAPACITY EXPANSION & TRADE FLOW METRICS – helps you analyze China, India, and Southeast Asia petrochemical capacity investment and Middle Eastern export competitiveness development across diverse petrochemical production verticals globally.

– helps you analyze China, India, and Southeast Asia petrochemical capacity investment and Middle Eastern export competitiveness development across diverse petrochemical production verticals globally. RECYCLED & BIO-BASED NAPHTHA METRICS – helps you uncover growth in plastic pyrolysis oil adoption, bio-naphtha production investment and sustainable feedstock value chain development across global petrochemical organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in plastic pyrolysis oil adoption, bio-naphtha production investment and sustainable feedstock value chain development across global petrochemical organizations. FUEL BLENDING & REFORMING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in gasoline blending naphtha procurement and low-aromatic light naphtha demand driven by stricter global emission standards across regulated refinery markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in gasoline blending naphtha procurement and low-aromatic light naphtha demand driven by stricter global emission standards across regulated refinery markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & NAPHTHA MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on refinery production scale and geographic petrochemical supply chain footprint globally.

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Naphtha Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 235.07 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 381.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.96% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Light Naphtha, Heavy Naphtha)

• By Application (Petrochemicals, Gasoline Blending, Solvents, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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