THC Gummies for Sale: BudPop Reports THC Edibles as a Leading Product Category in 2026

Los Angeles, California, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop, one of the most popular D2C hemp and cannabis brands in the United States, reported THC gummies as its leading product category during the first half of 2026.

The finding comes from an internal review of sales data across the brand's catalog. Edible formats now account for a growing share of consumer hemp purchases. Gummies, in particular, draw buyers who want a pre-dosed, discreet option.

THC Gummies Sales Performance 2026: Internal Product Category Insights

THC gummies ranked among BudPop's highest-sales categories in the first half of 2026, ahead of the brand's other edible formats. The analysis included unit sales, repeat orders, and category purchases.

Major drivers of BudPop gummies sales:

Top-selling SKU: Cosmic Punch Delta-9 THC Gummies , which carry 15mg of Delta-9 per piece (with supporting CBC, CBG, and CBN) and hold a 4.9 out of 5 rating across 202 customer reviews.

, which carry 15mg of Delta-9 per piece (with supporting CBC, CBG, and CBN) and hold a 4.9 out of 5 rating across 202 customer reviews. Functional blends: Sleep-focused and balance-focused formulas, such as Lights Out (15mg Delta-9 with CBN) and Zen Mode (5mg THC with 50mg CBD).

Sleep-focused and balance-focused formulas, such as (15mg Delta-9 with CBN) and Zen Mode (5mg THC with 50mg CBD). Low-dose entry: Chill Daytime gummies at 2mg of Delta-9, offering newer buyers a smaller starting dose.

THC Gummies Market Trends 2026: Growth of Hemp-Derived Edibles

Hemp-derived edibles, including gummies, have moved from a niche format to a mainstream category in the cannabis wellness industry. Online searches for the best THC gummies have also climbed in recent months. Many buyers now choose pre-dosed edibles over formats that require measuring or inhaling.

BudPop links its own THC gummies sales growth to this broader market trend. The brand reports that gummies attract both first-time hemp buyers and returning customers who prefer a familiar product. Interest in the wider THC gummies market in 2026 has also grown on the back of clearer labeling and third-party testing.

Retailers have widened their edible selections in response, giving Delta 9 THC gummies and multi-cannabinoid options more room to reach new buyers.

Product Category Performance Breakdown for BudPop THC Gummies

Within the gummy segment, three product types accounted for most of the demand BudPop recorded in the first half of 2026.

Delta-9 THC gummies: Delta-9-forward options led by Cosmic Punch (15mg Delta-9) and the microdose Chill Daytime (2mg Delta-9).

Delta-9-forward options led by Cosmic Punch (15mg Delta-9) and the microdose Chill Daytime (2mg Delta-9). Multi-cannabinoid gummies: Blends that pair Delta-9 with CBD, CBN, or CBG, such as Cosmic Punch (with CBC, CBG, and CBN), Lights Out (Delta-9 with CBN), and Dream Gummies (Delta-9 with Blue Lotus, CBG, and CBN).

Blends that pair Delta-9 with CBD, CBN, or CBG, such as Cosmic Punch (with CBC, CBG, and CBN), Lights Out (Delta-9 with CBN), and Dream Gummies (Delta-9 with Blue Lotus, CBG, and CBN). Flavor-based formulations: Recipes such as Fruit Punch, Rainbow Sherbet, and Strawnana that buyers select by taste as much as by cannabinoid content.

BudPop reports that THC gummies sales across all 3 types stayed steady through the first half of the year. No single format dominated at the expense of the others.

Product Development and Quality Standards Behind BudPop Gummies

BudPop credits its THC gummies sales to consistent formulation and batch testing. The company says it focuses on three areas: even cannabinoid dosing per piece, balanced flavor, and a stable mix of Delta-9 and supporting cannabinoids. Every batch is sent to a third-party laboratory for testing, and the brand publishes a certificate of analysis (COA) for each product.

The brand also standardizes its recipes so that potency stays within a tight range from batch to batch. BudPop says that consistency drives the repeat orders behind its gummy sales.

"Our customers return because the serving they buy this month matches the one they bought last month," said Liam Davis, Asst. Product Manager at BudPop. "We build every batch around consistent dosing and third-party testing, something shoppers tell us they want from the best THC gummies in 2026."

THC Gummies Consumer Trends 2026: Usage Behavior and Preferences

Shoppers comparing the best THC gummies online tended to favor clear, pre-measured servings and predictable effects over stronger but less consistent options. The company also noted lasting interest in longer-acting edible formats.

A few preferences stood out in Budpop's order data:

Pre-measured dosing: Buyers chose fixed per-gummy servings, from the 2mg Chill Daytime option to the 15mg Lights Out formula.

Buyers chose fixed per-gummy servings, from the 2mg Chill Daytime option to the 15mg Lights Out formula. Routine-based use: Many customers selected functional blends for evening wind-down rather than daytime use.

Many customers selected functional blends for evening wind-down rather than daytime use. Repeat purchasing: Returning buyers reordered familiar SKUs more often than they tried new ones.

First-time buyers often started with low-dose gummies before moving to stronger servings. That pattern points to a cautious, routine-led approach among newer edible users. It also helps explain why pre-dosed THC edibles keep drawing in fresh shoppers each quarter.

Regulatory and Compliance Statement for Hemp-Derived THC Gummies

All BudPop THC gummies for sale are hemp-derived and made to comply with the 2018 Farm Bill . Each product contains no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. The company states that this standard applies across its full gummy range.

The brand publishes a COA for each batch, allowing buyers and retailers to verify cannabinoid content and screening results before purchase. The company also notes that hemp and THC rules still vary by state, and it directs customers to check local law before buying.

Clear compliance information also helps retailers stock and sell hemp-derived THC gummies with confidence. BudPop says published lab results have become a basic expectation among its wholesale partners.

THC Gummies Industry Outlook for 2026 and Beyond

BudPop expects demand for hemp-derived THC gummies to keep growing through the rest of 2026, driven by wider retail acceptance of edibles and steady buyer interest in pre-dosed formats. It also expects its best THC gummies to compete increasingly on testing transparency and dosing accuracy.

On product direction, BudPop plans to extend its multi-cannabinoid line and refine flavor options as the edibles category matures. The brand says future formulas will keep the same Farm Bill compliance and batch-testing standards. It also intends to publish updated certificates of analysis as new gummies reach the catalog.

About BudPop

BudPop is a hemp-derived cannabinoid brand that sells THC gummies and related edibles made from USA-grown hemp. Its catalog spans Delta-9 THC gummies, multi-cannabinoid blends with CBD, CBN, and CBG, and microdose and functional formulas. The company tests every batch at a third-party laboratory and publishes a certificate of analysis for each product.

BudPop products are Non-GMO and vegan, and the brand backs purchases with a 30-day guarantee. All BudPop gummies are made to comply with the 2018 Farm Bill and contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.