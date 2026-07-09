SOUEAST Launches S06 DM and S08 DM in Egypt —Comprehensive Product Portfolio Drives Market Growth

CAIRO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUEAST has introduced two hybrid SUVs in Egypt— the S06 DM and S08 DM, marking the brand's debut in the country's new energy vehicle market. With these new models, SOUEAST's Egyptian lineup now covers both the C- and D-segments, encompassing both fuel-powered and new energy vehicles to cater to a broader range of local mobility needs.

SOUEAST Expands Hybrid Lineup in Egypt with Local Market Insight

With growing demand for urban commuting and multi-passenger mobility, SUVs have become a mainstream segment in Egypt’s automotive market. Meanwhile, the market is shifting towards a diversified landscape where fuel-powered, battery electric, and hybrid vehicles coexist. Plug-in hybrids, with their dual-power flexibility, are emerging as a key consumer trend. Based on in-depth insight into automotive market and industry, SOUEAST has entered this segment with the new hybrid SUVs that address the diverse mobility needs of Egyptian customers through differentiated positioning and scenario-based functionality.





S06 DM (Urban Stylish SUV)

Hybrid powertrain, delivering a balance of performance and efficiency

Accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds, providing responsive handling and engaging driving experience

15.6-inch smart touchscreen with intelligent voice interaction system, offering intuitive operation and digital experience



S08 DM（7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV）

Length: 4,810 mm; Wheelbase: 2,820 mm; flexible 2+3+2 seat layout

41 storage compartments in cabin, with maximum cargo capacity to 1,708 liters

Intelligent multi-mode cockpit system, with front-seat heat, vent & massage; equipped with 6.4L armrest refrigerator

Body structure made with 86% high-strength steel for enhanced safety

Both new models are well suited to the Egyptian market with their hybrid powertrain. In urban driving, the vehicles operate in electric mode, effectively reducing fuel consumption; while on longer and high-speed journeys, the fuel-powered system ensures uninterrupted travel.





Dual-track Strategy Accelerates SOUEAST's Growth in Egypt

Since entering the Egyptian market in July 2025 with four fuel-powered models, SOUEAST has rapidly established a strong presence through a clear product strategy and competitive offerings. It has risen to sixth place in Egypt's overall passenger vehicle market and fourth among Chinese brands in less than one year. Recently, SOUEAST was honored with the Special Excellence Award for the Best Launch of a New Brand, while the S05 has won the Best Chinese SUV in the Compact Size Category (2025–2026) at the prestigious Egypt Car of the Year (ECOTY) awards. These achievements highlight SOUEAST’s growing presence and product competitiveness in the Egyptian market.

With the launch of S06 DM and S08 DM, SOUEAST has established a comprehensive lineup in Egypt, spanning diverse segments and powertrain options. In the future, the brand will further expand its portfolio with sedans and additional new energy models, while accelerating local manufacturing to support its long-term growth in Africa.

For more information about SOUEAST, please visit:

Brand website:



www.soueast-motor.com

Facebook: Soueast Global

Instagram: soueastglobal

TikTok: soueastglobal

Contact:

Weitong Liu

PR Manager

Email: business@soueast-motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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