Fixing of coupon - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

9 July 2026

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 13 July 2026

Effective from 13 July 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 13 July 2026 to 12 October 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030395603, (SNP), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 13 July 2026: 3.2830% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

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