Akamai Is Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms.

Edge distribution platforms are highly distributed, edge-based, integrated networks and cloud delivery infrastructures that provide the following as-a-service functionality: edge compute and storage, web application and perimeter security, content and API acceleration, data and analytics, and AI application infrastructure.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognizes vendors in this market based on reviews from verified end-user professionals. The Customers’ Choice distinction takes into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

“As organizations scale AI inference close to users and accelerate edge native application deployments, we believe this customer-driven distinction reinforces Akamai’s role as a trusted partner for enterprises modernizing legacy applications with distributed, edge-focused architectures,” said Adam Karon, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Cloud Technology Group, at Akamai. “We believe it’s a reflection of our commitment to delivering world-class products with an outstanding customer experience supporting them, in service of the world’s most incredible and demanding customers.”

Akamai’s placement in the quadrant is determined directly by verified enterprise practitioners worldwide. Key data points from customers include:

Deep customer confidence: Akamai received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 85 eligible published enterprise reviews.

Akamai received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 85 eligible published enterprise reviews. Exceptional customer satisfaction: 71% awarded Akamai a perfect 5-star rating, underscoring overwhelming satisfaction with performance consistency and enterprise controls.

71% awarded Akamai a perfect 5-star rating, underscoring overwhelming satisfaction with performance consistency and enterprise controls. Strong peer endorsement: 91% of reviewing industry professionals expressed an explicit “Willingness to Recommend” Akamai’s platform to their peers.

91% of reviewing industry professionals expressed an explicit “Willingness to Recommend” Akamai’s platform to their peers. Category excellence: Akamai received a 4.7/5 score for both Product Capabilities and Deployment Experience.

Testimonials from Akamai customers

Below is a sample of the testimonials from Akamai customers that contributed to the report:

“It is a robust, enterprise-grade platform with a massive global reach that delivers exactly what it promises: unmatched reliability and resilience during peak traffic periods.” — IT Manager, IT Services

“Akamai CDN is a critical platform for delivering and protecting the majority of the firm’s web applications. The service is highly responsive and adapts quickly to emerging attack patterns. Akamai consistently operates effectively and reliably, delivering strong security outcomes without the unnecessary marketing fanfare.” — VP, Engineering, Finance

“Akamai CDN has been a game changer for our global content delivery strategy. The platform offers unparalleled reliability and a massive edge network that significantly reduces latency for our end users.” — IT Security & Risk Management Associate, Banking



Disclaimer

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms, Peer Community Contributor, June 30, 2026.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .



Contacts

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