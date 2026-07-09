CSG transfers key propellant technology to MESKO, strengthening Poland's ammunition production

CSG, through one of its subsidiaries, has successfully completed the transfer of knowledge and technology relating to the production of propellant to MESKO S.A., a company forming part of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ). This marks another tangible outcome of technological cooperation between CSG Group and PGZ, through which the Polish defence industry has gained a new capability. The project that has just been completed is of significant importance from the perspective of national security and securing ammunition supplies for the Polish Armed Forces, as the propellant will be used in the production of modular propellant charges for 155 mm artillery ammunition.

“We are pleased that, within a short period of time, we have succeeded in establishing at MESKO the production capabilities required to manufacture propellant for modular propellant charges. The propellant already produced by MESKO has successfully completed both laboratory testing and live-fire trials using KRAB self-propelled howitzers, confirming the successful transfer of the technology. We see technology transfer and industrial cooperation as the foundation of our partnership with the Polish defence industry, and we are ready to transfer further technologies to Polish companies,” said Wojciech Grzonka, CEO of CSG Polska and Vice President Sales at CSG.

The transfer of knowledge and technology relating to the production of propellant used in the manufacture of modular propellant charges from CSG Group to MESKO is one of the projects connected with the implementation of the December 2023 agreement for the supply of a large quantity of 155 mm artillery ammunition, concluded between the Armament Agency and the PGZ-Amunicja consortium.

“The current approach is based on building full capabilities within Polish industry for the independent production of complete 155 mm artillery ammunition. We are carrying out these tasks through investments in industrial infrastructure, as well as by acquiring the necessary technologies from our partners. Cooperation with CSG Group demonstrates that this is an effective way to rapidly increase production capacity. Our long-standing partnership brings real benefits for both parties, while for MESKO the most important fact is that, thanks to our cooperation with CSG, we have increased our level of independence from external suppliers and strengthened the supply chain within Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa. This is a state of affairs that directly translates into enhanced national security,” said Renata Gruszczyńska, President of the Management Board of MESKO S.A.

“The vertical integration strategy being implemented by CSG Group includes, among other things, the creation of an ecosystem of partner companies which, through the absorption of technology, will strengthen the technological potential of the region. In this way, we are building fully independent supply chains and creating disruption-resilient technological cycles that increase the industrial strength of NATO’s and the European Union’s eastern flank, while also creating unprecedented prospects for business cooperation in the implementation of further defence programmes, including those relating to export markets,” added Wojciech Grzonka.

The transfer of knowledge and technology included the provision by CSG Group of technical documentation relating to the propellant, support in launching a new technological line, and support in producing the first trial batch of propellant. This batch has already undergone both laboratory testing and certification testing in the form of trial firing, carried out by the Military Institute of Armament Technology. The latter was conducted under proving-ground conditions using a KRAB self-propelled gun-howitzer, confirming that the propellant’s parameters comply with the defined requirements.

As a result of the successful transfer of knowledge and technology, the propellant can now enter series production at MESKO’s plant in Pionki.

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